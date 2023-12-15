St. Louis Features Prominently in Kanye West's Latest Unhinged Outburst

TMZ reports that the difficult-to-follow spiel, delivered at rapid-fire pace to a room full of people at an unknown location in Las Vegas, took place early this morning. West was captured on video addressing the room in animated fashion, a set of headphones sitting crooked across his head.
"It's our country, n*gga," he shouts near the start of the video. "They stole it from us. It's pyramids, n*gga. It's pyramids, it's St. Louis, and they got Missouri, they stole it. Our shit. America just the latest bitch that been ran through so many times."
St. Louis mentioned! You love to see it.
Except, well, maybe you don't. While it's not entirely clear from the clip exactly who "they" are, or how St. Louis has anything to do with any of this, some of the stuff Kanye goes on to say in the video makes it a safe bet that he's talking about Jewish folks, whom he goes on to assert own all of the hospitals, banks and private schools in LA. (Next up, surely: A suggestion they're meddling in local elections.)
"Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye," he says at one point. "Third party. Sponsor that, n*gga. Bring the sponsorships to that."
For further evidence that this is the angle he's taking, one need only look back to an interview he did with conspiracy idiot Alex Jones and avowed white supremacist Nick Fuentes almost exactly one year ago, in which he said the following things that could, through a certain lens, be read as endorsements of antisemitic views:
-"I like Hitler."
-“There are a lot of things I love about Hitler.”
-"Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”
-"We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”
-“I don’t like the word 'evil' next to Nazis."
-"I'm a Nazi."
But really, who's to say?
Most Kanye fans bailed on the rapper due to that interview after years of holding their knees to their chests, rocking back and forth and muttering, "He wrote Graduation. He wrote Graduation. He wrote Graduation" endlessly to sooth themselves through his many scandals. At the time even the subreddit dedicated to him, which boasted north of 700,000 subscribers, had enough, and it became instead dedicated to Holocaust awareness and a fellow pop star with a famously complicated relationship to their former idol. “This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit," read a post spearheading the change that received more than 33,000 upvotes. "We had a good run fellas.”
At present that same subreddit appears to be back to focusing on the original object of their affection, with posts from a few days ago excitedly discussing the release of Kanye's upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures. It's unclear whether this latest scandal will shake loose the supporters that managed to stick with him through that last one.
Much has been made of the fact that Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder — which he was diagnosed with in 2016, but which he's since claimed was a misdiagnosis from a Jewish doctor — and this latest rant certainly seems like it's fueled by mania, with his thoughts seemingly outpacing his speech throughout.
But at a certain point you can no longer point the finger at his mental health — or perhaps more appropriately, his apparent lack thereof. At a certain point, it's time to admit that this guy just sucks.
In any case: Go St. Louis?
