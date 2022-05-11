St. Louis Jazz Club the Dark Room Announces Slate of June Shows

click to enlarge
VIA THE DARK ROOM
The Grooveliner will bring its brand of power-funk to the Dark Room on June 11.
The Dark Room (3610 Grandel Square, 314-710-5643)
, St. Louis' premier destination for jazzy acts and tasty cocktails, is once again opening its doors next month for a slate of shows.
June's roster includes performances by electro-acoustic trio Vehachi, funk/soul act the Grooveliner and saxophonist Kelvin Evans, among others. Tickets for each show range from $10 to $25 and can be purchased at metrotix.com
.
As has been the case for some months now, the Dark Room is currently only open for shows and special events. That's been the deal since October, when the venue finally opened its doors to the public again after a protracted period of COVID-related closure. During that time, the acts that would have normally performed on its stage took to playing outside the venue for its Open Air series, on account of the fact the outdoors is decidedly a safer option in pandemic times.
Being that those times are not yet in the rearview mirror, despite our collective desire as a society for that to be so, the Dark Room operates on a tiered system of COVID safety precautions. When community spread is low, as is currently the case, the venue does not require masks or proof of vaccination for entry. If the numbers aren't looking so good, those measures will be in place. For more information on the Dark Room's COVID polices, point your internet here
.
The Dark Room is currently in the midst of a May lineup of shows as well; for a full listing of those, head to its official website
. Check out June's shows below:
6/3: Vehachi – 8 p.m. doors / 9 p.m. show
6/4: The Bauer Quartet – 9 p.m. doors / 10 p.m. show
6/10: Tasha B. – 8 p.m. doors / 9 p.m. show
6/11: Grooveliner – 9 p.m. doors / 10 p.m. show
6/17: Kelvin Evans – 8 p.m. doors / 9 p.m. show
6/18: Sunny Rain “Unplugged” – 9 p.m. doors / 10 p.m. show
6/24: Jeannette McNeil-Adams – 8 p.m. doors / 9 p.m. show