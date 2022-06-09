St. Louis Jazz Musician Conquers Demons for New Album

click to enlarge
Courtesy John Covelli
From left: Chris Meschede on bass, Nick Savage on drums, John Covelli on trombone, Ben Shafer on sax, Luke Sailor on piano and Matt Krieg providing vocals.
John Covelli and the Hard Bop Messenger
’s album Live at the Last Hotel
, stretches and reshapes hard bop, a jazz subgenre that is more intense and rhythmically propulsive than the bebop that it grew from. There are elements of funk, blues and swing in the album as well as John-Coltrane-influenced chord change schemes.
“It’s just fun to listen to, makes you want to dance; it makes you want to move, snap your fingers, tap your toes,” Covelli says. “I wanted to play for others’ enjoyment. I wanted it to be something I enjoyed, and so this is kind of that sweet spot.”
The album, which launched June 3, came out of the Hard Bop Messengers’ six-month residency at the Last Hotel in downtown St. Louis. It’s a concept album that tells the story of employees at a fictional version of the hotel. For example, “Standing Up Against The Wall” muses on the possibilities of a potential new business partnership (Gotta call from a guy today / He says he wants to pay / Don’t know if He’s on the level). “Chef Can Cook” is about a new, talented chef (Adding something like a bay leaf / Has a power over me / Something stronger like a saffron, is a taste full of adventure that you can’t see!). In addition to Covelli on trombone, the group includes Chris Meschede on bass, Nick Savage on drums, Ben Shafer on sax, Luke Sailor on piano and Matt Krieg’s vocals.
Live at the Last Hotel
represents something that Covelli has been working toward since he was a kid playing trombone in his room. To get to this album and this moment has taken a lot, most notably overcoming two problems that were intrinsically tied together — stage anxiety and alcoholism — that had taken over not only his music but his life.
“Drugs and alcohol did not help me play music any better,” he says, “and surely did not inspire me to be creative as a composer at all.”
Covelli found jazz young. He recalls spontaneously ad-libbing or “messing around” with melodies on the trombone. That sort of improvisation, a hallmark of the form, landed him in jazz classes and then, in 1983, at Webster University, studying it formally.
“I just gravitated towards it,” he says.
Covelli went on to earn an undergrad degree in jazz studies and most of a master’s from Webster before dropping out two credits short to tour with a rock and then a Latin band. Meanwhile, he met and married his wife, had kids, earned a master’s in finance and then an MBA, started teaching at Fontbonne University, founded a rock school with David Simon and kept playing shows and touring.
Throughout his life, however, Covelli felt hamstrung by intense stage anxiety, which led him down the path to substance abuse.
“As soon as I learned about pot, I was smoking pot before going to rehearsals in high school,” he says, explaining that he thought it would relax him. But it never worked out that way. “I would find that ‘Oh, my god, I'm way too high. I can't even read [music], anyway. I'm already at a disadvantage because I can't read music very well, and now I've just added another handicap.”
But Covelli kept returning to pot and then to alcohol as he got to be a teenager playing gigs in bars. It all seemed to fit in with his romanticized idea of what musicians are like. “This is really freaking cool,” Covelli recalls thinking.
He kept drinking, and it became more of a problem. Married with kids, Covelli would get hammered at gigs, provoking his wife’s ire. He’d tell her that it was part of the band experience, and she’d say that he couldn’t handle drinking. So he tried to handle it, thinking he’d only have one glass, that he just needed to eat first or only imbibe on weekends.
Then, in October 2013, Covelli played a show after a Cardinals game.
“Sometime during that first set, I faded into a blackout,” he says. He finished the gig but then disappeared. His bandmates eventually found him at Steak ’n Shake. He didn’t remember any of it later. “That was the most frightening experience of my life and still is,” he adds. “I had that moment of clarity.”
That night prompted Covelli to seek help, and once he heard “alcoholism,” he felt that everything made sense.
“There's a reason why I can't drink like everybody else,” he says. “So that was that. I mean, I got sober. That was my sobriety date, October 25.”
It would be reductive to say that everything fell into place after that, but getting sober was the start of Covelli’s self-Renaissance. He worked on his personal life, becoming a better husband and father. He also saw a therapist to work on the anxiety that had plagued his life and career.
In 2017, sober and determined to focus on his music and jazz, Covelli put together the Hard Bop Messengers. A year later, he was talking to the Last Hotel’s then-Director of Food and Beverage, Will Rogers, and mentioned that it was a shame there wasn’t much jazz downtown.
“He said, ‘Well, let's change that. Let's do some jazz downtown,’” Covelli says. That exchange resulted in the Hard Bop Messenger’s residency at the Last Hotel. For six months, the band played a show every Friday from 6 to 8:20 p.m. The experience of having that steady gig and a chance to redo things weekly finally allowed Covelli to move beyond his stage anxiety. He got comfortable with playing his music and talking to the audience.
“I felt confident because the choices I was making were correct,” he says. “That was the life changing experience that led me to writing the music for this album.”
The pandemic was the other half of the equation. As COVID-19 shut down live performances, Covelli and the band didn’t want to let go of making music together. About a month after the residency ended in April 2020, they recorded what would become their first song about the hotel and put it out on social media.
The response from the hotel and the public was affirming ,and Covelli dove into writing after that; Hard Bop Messengers later recorded the album over 2 1/2 days in the summer of 2021.
For Covelli, the final product feels like an affirmation of his hard work and his place in the St. Louis music scene. But most of all, he’s looking forward to sharing his music with the world.
Listen to Live at the Last Hotel on any streaming service and catch Hard Bop Messengers at the Dark Room at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 19.