St. Louis Rap Star 30 Deep Grimeyy's Federal Trial Starts Monday

The rapper's lawyers says any guns he was in possession of were just props

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge 30 Deep Grimeyy in his "Dead Goofies" music video. - Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube
30 Deep Grimeyy in his "Dead Goofies" music video.

One of St. Louis' biggest rap stars is set to go on trial in federal court Monday.

Arthur Pressley, better known as 30 Deep Grimeyy, is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Pressley has released numerous music videos with millions of views on YouTube. His video for "Grim Reapa Flow" has 14 million views. "Dead Goofies" has almost that many as well.

About "Goofies," the RFT's Kosta Longmire and Ben Simon wrote in April, "The song has no chorus. No auto-tune. It’s straight rap, jam-packed with so many specific people, street names and neighborhoods that it’s indecipherable to anyone not from St. Louis.

"For four straight minutes, Grimeyy name-drops all of his enemies. Forgetting that he could be incriminating himself, forgetting the potential for retaliation."
Related
30 Deep Grimeyy in his "Dead Goofies" music video.

Rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy Can’t Quit St. Louis, Despite Dangers

According to court filings from federal prosecutors, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been investigating the 30 Deep gang for over a year when on January 5, 2021, St. Louis police pulled over a Pontiac G8 with Pressley inside.

The brief filed by prosecutors says that the car's tail light was out and that its license plate was registered to a Jeep.

The filing goes on to say that a Beretta 92FS 9mm was in plain view inside the vehicle and that previous social media postings by Pressley show him holding the same gun.

Pressley pleaded guilty to an unlawful use of a weapon charge in 2016, a felony, making it illegal for him to be in possession of a gun like the one prosecutors allege he had.

The obstruction of justice charge stems from what federal prosecutors say happened after the traffic stop.

According to the brief, in February 2021 Pressley texted the person who originally purchased the Beretta, encouraging him to falsify a bill of sale for the weapon.

Pressley defense attorney Dramon Foster says his client "was never in possession of the weapon that they're alleging he was possession of."

Regarding next week's trial, Foster adds, "We feel extremely good about it and we're happy to finally have our day in court to prove his innocence."

Foster says that photos of Pressley that prosecutors refer to in court filings were taken at shoots for music videos, and many of Pressley's videos begin with disclaimers that all the weapons shown on screen are props.

"It's all within the context of his art and what he does," Foster says.

Foster adds that anybody who's followed Pressley's recent output will notice there haven't been weapons of any kind, prop or otherwise, in his videos since early 2021.

"He's made a conscious decision to move away from that," Foster says.

Pressley is facing state gun possession charges, too. Those charges, filed in January 2021, are also still pending.

After getting released from St. Louis County jail in 2021, Pressley dropped the song and accompanying video, "First Day Out."

"Shout out to my lawyer Mr. Foster, made the PA look stupid," Pressley raps. "The judge gave me house arrest and said 'good luck with your music.'"

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

music at the intersection

Music at the Intersection Brought Good Vibes to St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Record Store Day at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]

The Record Store Day 2022 Drops Party at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]
Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]

Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]
Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Music Slideshows

music at the intersection

Music at the Intersection Brought Good Vibes to St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Record Store Day at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]

The Record Store Day 2022 Drops Party at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]
Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]

Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]
Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Music Slideshows

music at the intersection

Music at the Intersection Brought Good Vibes to St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Record Store Day at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]

The Record Store Day 2022 Drops Party at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]
Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]

Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]
Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis Roots Act the Mighty Pines Launches Pines Fest This Weekend

By Steve Leftridge

The members of the Mighty Pines hope that the fest will become a yearly tradition.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: October 20 to 26

By Joseph Hess

USA Nails will perform at Red Flag on Wednesday.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: October 13 to 19

By Joseph Hess

Luke Stewart's Silt Trio.

Trauma Harness Celebrates a Decade Together With Two New Albums

By Delia Rainey

Trauma Harness has an unmissable live aura.

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us