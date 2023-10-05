St. Louis Rapper Sexyy Red Voices Love for Trump, Gets a Sex Tape Leaked

A video posted to the rapper's Instagram on Wednesday has since been removed. Sexyy Red, a.k.a. Janae Wherry, took to social media today to deny she leaked the tape herself.
"I'm so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn't do no goofy sht like that," she wrote on X, followed by crying and broken heart emojis.
Critics alleged Wherry had released the tape to distract from backlash she received for her support of former president Donald Trump.
In a Tuesday episode of comedian Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Wherry said Black people "love Trump" and "we need to get him back in office."
"I like Trump," she told Von. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don't think people was fucking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little shit against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, aww baby, we love Trump. We need to get him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks! Oh yes, them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you."
She later added, "I love Trump, though. He funny to me... He used to be calling people 'fat.' He just bold. He funny. We need people like him."
Whatever criticism Sexyy Red receives for these comments, it will surely be just a small bump in the rapper's fast ride to success.
The St. Louis native has enjoyed a meteoric rise this past year. Her song "SkeeYee" has reached more than 30 million streams on Spotify. In May, she released a remix of her hit "Pound Town" with Nicki Minaj and Tay Keith, leading to her first appearance on Billboard's "Hot 100." Tickets to her concerts for her Hood Hottest Princess Tour, including an upcoming date in St. Louis, quickly sold out. Concerts were later moved larger arenas and also sold out.
Wherry recently announced 1,000 more tickets for her show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, which are still for sale. But hey, we remember when she still played local high schools! Talk about a fast-rising star.
