St. Louis Symphony To Play at the Pulitzer Next Week

SLSO will showcase chamber music compositions of Australia

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge A conductor stands in front of a group of violinists.
SCOTT FERGUSON
The symphony will play at the Pulitzer next week.

Two momentous St. Louis cultural institutions come together during St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Live at the Pulitzer, proving the old adage that two greats are better than the sum of their parts.

The collaboration brings adventurous chamber music from the 20th and 21st century, curated by SLSO Creative Partner Tim Munro, to the Pulitzer Arts Foundation gallery (3716 Washington Avenue). Listening to the music in the rather intimate space is a wholly different experience than what can be achieved in Powell Hall.

This month, attendees will hear music from Australia: Peter Sculthorpe's "Alone," Jon Rose and Hollis Taylor's "Mount Surprise" from Whistling in the Dark, Deborah Cheetham's "Permit Me" and Thomas Meadowcroft's "More Beautiful Discourse." The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $25. Seating is first come, first serve.

Email the author at [email protected] Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
More
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

R.I.P. Dave Werner, One of St. Louis' Best Songwriters

By John Krane

Dave Werner (center, with his band the Chimps), is remembered for his brutal honesty and care for his art, family and friends.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 3 to 9

By Daniel Hill and Joseph Hess

The Burney Sisters.

St. Louis Synth-Punks the Mall Blast Into the Future With Time Vehicle Earth

By Daniel Hill

Spencer Bible and Mark Plant know how to get a crowd moving with the Mall.

Taylor Swift Snubs St. Louis on 'The Eras' Tour

By Maija Zummo

Taylor Swift album cover

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us