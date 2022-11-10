St. Louis Symphony To Play at the Pulitzer Next Week

click to enlarge SCOTT FERGUSON The symphony will play at the Pulitzer next week.

Two momentous St. Louis cultural institutions come together during St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Live at the Pulitzer, proving the old adage that two greats are better than the sum of their parts.



The collaboration brings adventurous chamber music from the 20th and 21st century, curated by SLSO Creative Partner Tim Munro, to the Pulitzer Arts Foundation gallery (3716 Washington Avenue). Listening to the music in the rather intimate space is a wholly different experience than what can be achieved in Powell Hall.



This month, attendees will hear music from Australia: Peter Sculthorpe's "Alone," Jon Rose and Hollis Taylor's "Mount Surprise" from Whistling in the Dark, Deborah Cheetham's "Permit Me" and Thomas Meadowcroft's "More Beautiful Discourse." The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $25. Seating is first come, first serve.

