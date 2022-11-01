Taylor Swift Snubs St. Louis on 'The Eras' Tour

Swifties across the land rejoiced Tuesday when Taylor Swift announced the dates for her "The Eras" tour. Her St. Louis fans were quickly disappointed though, to see that Swift had no plans to come to St. Louis. The "Cruel Summer" singer will still come to Missouri, but fans will have to drive to Kansas City to see her. Another nearby option would be driving to Chicago.
I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022
Hey, if you love Taylor Swift, there is no distance too far to drive, right? So, here is everything you need to know about Tay Tay's upcoming stadium tour.
Swift will play Soldier Field in Chicago on June 2 and 3, 2023. Presale tickets will be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, with special Capital One cardholder presale starting at 2 p.m. the same day. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on November 18. Fans can sign up for presale registration at ticketmaster.com. Tickets will run from $49 to $449, with VIP packages that start at $199 and go up to $899.
If you prefer to head west for the show, then you can catch Swift at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 8, 2023. The ticket presale conditions are the same as the Chicago shows. "The Eras" tour kicks off in March in Arizona and runs through August. Swift's website lists Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Gayle, beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, MUNA and OWENN as supporting acts.
Girl in Red and OWENN will be appearing with Swift in Chicago, while MUNA and Gracie Abrams will be with Swift in K.C.
"The Eras" tour supports all of the albums that Swift has released since she was last on the road. She has released four total including the most recent and highly anticipated Midnights. It's her "11th album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts," according to Pitchfork, and it sold more than 1 million copies the first week it was out.
Swift announced Midnights' release date during the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28 as she accepted her award for Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film. During her award acceptance speech, Swift described Midnights as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life." After the announcement, Swift also shared the album’s track titles via social media, building up anticipation in her fanbase.
But Swift also released Lover, Folklore and Evermore since her last tour. In her tweet, Swift described the tour as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."
A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper, Cincinnati CityBeat. It is republished with permission.