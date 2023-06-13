Taylor Swift's Ex and His Band, The 1975, Are Heading to St. Louis

Taylor Swift’s rebound is headed to the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue) as part of his band’s biggest North American tour to date.
Of course, we’re talking about The 1975 (and the band's lead singer, Matty Healy, who was just recently in headlines for being linked with Swift…and all of his problematic comments), which is embarking on the Still … at Their Very Best tour. It’s a play off the band's recent tour leg titled At Their Very Best that took the foursome across Asia, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. That tour sold a whopping 500,000-plus tickets.
Healy’s recent fling with Taylor Swift brought both positive and negative press for him — while his name was in the headlines, it wasn’t all great. But, he did get to see the Eras tour three times, which we count as a win. Swift herself has shown up on The 1975’s tour with a London appearance in January to sing her single “Anti-Hero” and The 1975’s “The City.”
The 1975 has hit singles of its own, such as “It’s Not Living,” “Robbers,” and “Chocolate.” The recent tour has revisited such popular songs, and features the band's new album is Being Funny in a Foreign Language.
The St. Louis stop is slated for Oct. 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. There is an “exclusive fan presale” happening on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time, as well.