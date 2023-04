click to enlarge 100 GECS ALBUM ART Laura Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs.

100 gecs w/ Machine Girl

8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $30. 314-726-6161.

It's hard to describe the sound of 100 gecs in a succinct way. It's a cosmic collage of pop and alternative, dubstep and punk. Laura Les and Dylan Brady are the frontrunners of hyperpop, a genre-mashing scene distinguished by glitchy music that's both futuristic and nostalgic for the early 2000s. Pitchfork once eloquently equated the duo's sound to "throwing digital glass in a blender." In short, you either hate 100 gecs or think its music is the best thing you've ever heard. If you're in the pro-gecs party, this week's show at the Pageant is surely good news; if you're anti-gecs or gecs-ambivalent, we'd like to humbly suggest you grace your ears with one of the duo's biggest songs, "money machine," and get ready to change your tune. If the last time 100 gecs played in St. Louis in 2021 is any testament to the adrenaline-pumping chaos the duo's music incites, Saturday's show promises to be a good time.

Prodigal Sons and Daughters: Odds are you had no clue this wildly successful duo has St. Louis roots. Les and Brady both grew up in suburban St. Louis — in Webster Groves and Kirkwood, respectively. Somehow two of the most vanilla places in St. Louis County formed two of the most beautiful weirdos in modern music. (For more on that, be sure to check out this week's cover story.) —Monica Obradovic





click to enlarge DENEKA PENISTON Keyon Harrold.

Whitaker Jazz Speaks: Midwestern Music Matters w/ Keyon Harrold

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Avenue. Free. 314-571-6000.

It would be nigh impossible to find a human being on this planet who is more well-equipped to speak on the link between jazz and modern hip-hop than Keyon Harrold. The celebrated singer-songwriter and master trumpeter has worked with artists including Eminem, Jay-Z, Rihanna and 50 Cent, and he even performed at the White House with Common in 2016. Furthermore, the Ferguson native has been serving as the artistic director for Jazz St. Louis since 2021. In keeping, this Tuesday, April 18, will see Harrold leading a talk as part of the Whitaker Jazz Speaks Performance & Lecture Series, whose goal is to "give jazz music a voice through which to share stories, draw connections, and generate new meaning for this treasured American art form." For Tuesday's event, Harrold will explore the way samples from jazz classics have found new life in the hip-hop genre by being interpolated into new pieces of art. It's sure to be a fascinating talk, and one delivered by a master of the form.

Proof of Concept: Predictably, when it comes to a musician covering the music that they live and breathe, the show won't just be all talk. The evening will culminate in a performance wherein original jazz pieces will be played by a live band, showcasing the transformations the songs saw when they were sampled into hip-hop tracks.—Daniel Hill

-Bass Drum of Death: w/ Dead Tooth 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Deep Cross: w/ Still, With Glee 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Jake Curtis Blues: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Mavericks: 8 p.m., $40-$65. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root: w/ Dirk Miller 8 p.m., $25-$32. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Nate Lowery: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Teethe: w/ JOEL 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Vintage Pistol: w/ Fleetwood and Family 9 p.m., $9.50-$13. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Brother Francis and the Soultones: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-David Brighton’s SPACE ODDITY: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience: 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party: 9 p.m., $12-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Howard Street: 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Kane Brown: 7 p.m., $37.50-$87.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Katie Hubbard: w/ Drew Sheafor 8 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-The Late Greats: w/ Jack Knife Power Bomb, Unraveler 7:30 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Lucky Old Sons: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Naturally 7: 8 p.m., $35-$40. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Neil Salsich & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-The Road To Pointfest 2023: Session 4: 7 p.m., $8. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Saints In The City: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Salty Ginger Band: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Sinking Season: w/ Reaver 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-The War and Treaty: w/ William Prince 8 p.m., $29. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-100 Gecs: 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Aoife O’Donovan: 8 p.m., $25-$36. The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Beau Diamond: w/ Summer Like the Season 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Blue Moon Blues Band: w/ Kent Ehrhardt 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Covet: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-David Russell: 7:30 p.m., $20-$39. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.-Hammond Fest ‘23: w/ Robert Row, Chris Hazelton, Ryan Marquez, David Gomez, -Steve Davis, Eric Slaughter 7 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Hunter Peebles Band: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Jeremiah Johnson: 8 p.m., $15-$22. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Joanne Shaw Taylor: 8 p.m., $29-$99. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Kitchen Dwellers: w/ Sicard Hollow 8 p.m., $17. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-New Edition: w/ Keith Sweat, Guy 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$129.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Nick and The Coyotes: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Ovef Ow: w/ Nathaniel Carroll & the Party Line, Non-Euclidean Geometry 8 p.m., $5-$10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.-Renaissance Renaiddance: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Ruka Nade Matinee Benefit: w/ 18andCounting, Crim Dolla Cray, Ace Of Spit, Googolplexia 2 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Stormrazor: w/ Janatrix, Meatus 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Sweetie & The Toothaches: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Trina Basu and Arun Ramamurthy: 7 p.m., $21. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.-Uncle Albert: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Uvee Hayes: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-The Well Wishers: 7:30 p.m., $5. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.-Wig Party: w/ Nathaniel Carroll & the Party Line, Non-Euclidean Geometry 8 p.m., $5-$10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.-Yheti: w/ Ternion Sound, potions, Toadface, Honeybee 7 p.m., $37. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Chris Webby: w/ Ekoh 7 p.m., $25-$59.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-John McVey Band: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-K Camp: 7:30 p.m., $30-$59.50. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Larry The Cable Guy: 7 p.m., $35-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-The Paula Boggs Band: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: 3 p.m., $10-$30. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th St., St. Charles, 636-946-2656.-Sunny Day Real Estate: 8 p.m., $32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Chained To The Bottom Of The Ocean: w/ It Is Dead, Ruin Dweller, Daybringer 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Frenchy and the Punk: 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Crack Fox, 1114 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-621-6900.-Luke Sailor Trip: 5 p.m., free. Strauss Park, Washington & N. Grand boulevards, St. Louis.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Cactus Blossoms: w/ Riley Downing 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Fat Heaven: w/ WeedTüth, the Centaurettes, Candylion 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Whitaker Jazz Speaks: Midwestern Music Matters: w/ Keyon Harrold 7 p.m., free. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 314-571-6000.-Antonio Foster Trio: 7:30 p.m., $17. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 314-571-6000.-Chamber Project St. Louis: RETOLD: 8 p.m., $30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Cold: 6:30 p.m., $20-$49.50. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Little Stranger: 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Proxy: w/ Hippyfuckers, Janet Xmas, Death Pose 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Venomous Pinks: w/ Bruiser Queen 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Voodoo 420: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.