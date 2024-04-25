The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: April 25 to May 1

This week brings a pair of new EPs from top-notch St. Louis acts Freddy VS. and Tidal Volume as they team up for a dual release show on Saturday at Off Broadway, with Chicago's Rebecca Jaffe kicking things off. Elsewhere, the inaugural Midwest Diskrust Fest brings together a bevy of hard-hitting d-beat bands from across the country for a full Saturday of fast, filthy fun at the Sinkhole; rapper and producer Mvstermind tops the lineup of St. Louis artists set to greet Saturday's marathon runners at the finish line for an afternoon after-party; and Michigan's Greta Van Fleet brings its progressive blues-rock stylings to Chaifetz Arena on Saturday evening.

"But are there any days of the week other than Saturday?" you may find yourself asking. The answer is yes, and those days even have shows, too: Friday will see Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes fame) bringing her powerful voice and fearsome songwriting chops to the Pageant, Sunday sees the Golden Record playing host to a Boiler Room-style DJ event hosted by Run the Jewels DJ and St. Louis native Trackstar and featuring a performance by the great Skratch Bastid, and guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai bring their Satch/Vai tour to the Factory on Tuesday. All this and San Francisco's premier perv pop band (that would be Big Gorgeous) in our picks for this week's best shows!

Big Gorgeous: w/ Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, The Public, The Centaurettes 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers: w/ Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts 8 p.m., $27. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Silversun Pickups: w/ Rocket 8 p.m., $32.50. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.William Elliott Whitmore: w/ Sug Daniels 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ashley McBryde: w/ JD Clayton 8 p.m., $34.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Brittany Howard: w/ June McDoom 8 p.m., $46-$61. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.George Clanton: w/ Full Body 2 8 p.m., $26. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Enemy Airship: w/ RxGhost, Telepathy Club 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.The Greater Saint Louis Marathon After Party: w/ Mvstermind, Whitworth, Starwolf, James Líôn, Che Sanchez, Stazi 11 a.m., free. Downtown St. Louis, Downtown St. Louis, St. Louis.Greta Van Fleet: w/ Geese 7 p.m., $49.50-$124.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Michael Foster's The Ghost Trio: w/ Alex Cunningham 8 p.m., free. Saint Louis University-Xavier Hall, 3733 W. Pine Mall, St. Louis, 314-977-3327.Midwest Diskrust Fest: w/ Pillars, Swamp Lion, Victim of Fire, Body Farm, Bondbreaker, Mindclot, Kato, Inferna, Hallux, Contracharge, Man With Rope, Nihilistic Disdain, Resistis, Jerking Class noon, $20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Peter McPoland: 8 p.m., $23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Tidal Volume: w/ Freddy VS, Rebecca Jaffe 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Collate: w/ Jenerator Jenkins, Popular Housing, Non-Euclidean Geometry 5 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Hawthorne Heights: w/ Bike Routes 7 p.m., $30-$45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Sierra Ferrell: w/ Cat Clyde 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Trackstar & Friends: w/ Skratch Bastid, Jay-E, Biko fka Needles, Mahf, Buck Rodgers, Carlie Chan Soprano, DJ Highnoone 7 p.m., $15-$20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.Cheekface: w/ Yungatita 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Palace: w/ Jens Kuross 8 p.m., $27.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Joe Satriani & Steve Vai: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$124.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Malevich: w/ Path of Might, Two Hands | One Engine 7:30 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.10 Years: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cindy Lee: w/ Freak Heat Waves 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Free Throw: w/ Right Quick, Family Medicine 7:30 p.m., $22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams: 8 p.m., $35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.