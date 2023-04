click to enlarge VIA MERGE RECORDS The New Pornographers.

The New Pornographers w/ Wild Pink

8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Avenue. $40 to $57. 314-533-9900.

Canadian indie rock supergroup the New Pornographers will bring its latest tour through St. Louis this week, coinciding with the release of the 20-year-old band's ninth album Continue as a Guest, which dropped on March 31 (see more pg. 35). The group's first album with the venerable Merge Records, the critically acclaimed release was recorded during COVID-19 lockdowns, with bandleader and producer A.C. Newman working virtually with bandmates Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey and Joe Seiders, tracking their individual parts at a variety of recording studios across North America. The record sees the group taking its usual brand of hyper-catchy power pop in a more introspective and matured direction, with lyrical themes related to the breakdown of society and a desire to disconnect from the modern world. It's heady stuff, and it could have been a bit of a downer in less capable hands, but the veteran group's transcendent melodies and razor-sharp songwriting lend the whole affair a lightness that keeps the material from being too weighed down.

A Year of Firsts: In addition to being its first for Merge, Continue as a Guest is the first New Pornographers record to have employed an outside songwriter for a portion of its creation: No less a talent than Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis contributed to the ninth track, "Firework in the Falling Snow."



click to enlarge VIA MAD TOUR BOOKING EyeHateGod.

When you think of the music of New Orleans, there are probably several acts that rightfully come to mind. There's the classic jazz and blues stylings of legendary musician and producer Allen Toussaint, of course. There's the endlessly funky work of Mac Rebennack — better known as Dr. John. There's the booty-shaking bounce music of the twerktastic Big Freedia, the dirty south rap of tank enthusiast Master P and his No Limit roster, and of course, the incomparable horn-blowing chops of none other than Louis Armstrong. All of these artists are rightly and inextricably linked to the Big Easy and the rich musical heritage for which the city is known. But for some reason, for all the celebration there is for New Orleans' many contributions to the musical landscape in the United States, it doesn't get proper credit for its entries in the metal genre. That should change. Take Eyehategod, for example. The long-running sludge metal act has been a staple of the city's metal scene since its inception in 1988, delivering a misanthropic mix of plodding, detuned blues riffs, impenetrable walls of feedback and growled lyrics focused on all manner of substance abuse. The band's latest, 2021's A History of Nomadic Behavior, was described by Revolver as an "apocalyptic rager instilled with the anxiety and insurgency of our times," but a description of the single "Circle of Nerves" courtesy of Eyehategod vocalist and songwriter Mike Williams is perhaps more apt: "This track is a prime example of the lowest form of abstract crossover trash to crawl out of the methadone clinic basement." Let it not be forgotten: That basement was surely in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What's in a Name? Rounding out the bill and in stiff competition with one another as well as the headliner for the title of Band Name Most Likely to Offend Your Mom is fellow NOLA act Goatwhore and St. Louis' Hot Corpse.

-Amanda McBroom: 7:30 p.m., $25-$45. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Boxcar: 7 p.m., free. The Abbey, 6500 W. Main St., Belleville, 618-398-3176.-Dawn Weber: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.Eyehategod: w/ Goatwhore, Hot Corpse 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Frontal Assault: w/ Gaunt, Trashgoat, Resistis 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Hardy: w/ Jameson Rodgers, Blame My Youth 7:45 p.m., $39.75-$49.75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Hunter: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-J.D. Hughes: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jervis Campbell: 8 p.m., $21. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Lil Jon: w/ DJ Nune, DJ Nico Marie, Paige Alyssa, Zeus Rebel Waters 6 p.m., $35+. The Armory, 3660 Market Street, St. Louis, 314-282-2920.-Marquise Knox: 7:30 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-The New Pornographers: 8 p.m., $40-$57. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Rockin Rascals: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Samia: 8 p.m., $20-$70. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Alexandra Silber: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Allie Kral and Mimi Naja: 8 p.m., $28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Angel-Maker: w/ Dour, The Neck 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.-Brushstrokes: The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci: 7:30 p.m., $15. Skip Viragh Center For the Arts, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, 314-993-4400.-Cherry & Jerry: 5:30 p.m., free. Magpie’s Restaurant, 903 S. Main St., St. Charles, 636-947-3883.-Craig Morgan: 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Experimental Open Mic V: 7 p.m., free. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Gene Jackson: 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-J.D. Hughes & the Fuze: A Steely Dan Tribute: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Kevin Gruen: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Kingdom Brothers: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Library Birds: w/ Mobile Alien Research Unit, Future/Modern 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis: 8 p.m., $30-$60. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.-Maneka: w/ Pictoria Vark, Dubb Nubb, Sloopy McCoy 6 p.m., $10. Milque Toast Bar, 2212 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-0085.-Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Milica Pavlovic: 7:30 p.m., $60. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Pert Near Sandstone: w/ The Way Down Wanderers 7 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Pouya: 7 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Russo & Co: w/ Mark Perkins Band, Redemption River 7:30 p.m., $15. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Scotty and The Future: 7:30 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Tidal Volume: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Voodoo Beatles: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Lot at The Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, (314) 549-9990.-The Wilhelms: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Adam Doleac: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Alan Ferber Nonet: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-All Together Now: 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Bach’s St. Matthew Passion: 2 p.m., $10-$55. Pillsbury Chapel & Dale Williams Fine Arts Center at Missouri Baptist University, 1 College Park Drive, Creve Coeur, 314-744-5307.-Big George Jr. NGK Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Birthday Massacre: 7:30 p.m., $26-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-BoDeans: w/ Chris Trapper 8 p.m. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Bring Me The Fires: w/ V Formation, New Drunk Drivers, Princess Sly, Sea of Samsara, Hemoglobin 8 p.m., $5. The Shamrock Pub, 1131 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-2231.-Brother Francis and the Soultones: 9 p.m., free. HandleBar, 4127 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-652-2212.-Crocodiles: 8 p.m., $20. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Diesel Island: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Dutchtown South 50th Anniversary Hip Hop Prom: 7 p.m., $25-$30. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.-The Gramophone’s 15th Anniversary Party: w/ Uncle Lucius, Brother Lee, Hazard to Ya Booty, Saint Boogie Brass Band, Emily Wallace, The Fighting Side 2 p.m., free. The Gramophone, 4243 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-5700.-Heavy Anchor’s 12th Year Anniversary Party & Half Halloween: w/ Jeffy and the Sunken Heads, Young Animals 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Jeremiah Johnson: 8 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-The Knee-Hi’s: w/ The Jag-Wires, Still Animals 8 p.m., $12-$15. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Knoll: w/ God Is War, Polterguts, Bloodspawn 7 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Scott H. Biram: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Tim & Lisa Albert: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Tim McGraw: 8 p.m., $39.50-$109.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.-Colt Ball: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Interpersonal: 7 p.m., $10. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Janet Jackson: w/ Ludacris 8 p.m., $36.95-$496.95. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Jordy Searcy: 7:30 p.m., $22. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-OTM Presents: A Very Disney Dilemma: 4 p.m., $12. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Sabrina Carpenter: 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Spotlights: w/ Birdhands, Ashes & Iron 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-System Exclusive: w/ Shinra Knives, Sweat FM 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Adema and Crazytown: 8 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Andy Coco & Co.: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Joey Ferber: 5 p.m., free. Strauss Park, Washington & N. Grand boulevards, St. Louis.Monday Night Review: w/Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ethan Leinwand: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui’s on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.-Hed PE: w/ Midwest Avengers, Guerrilla Theory 7 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Sawyer Fredericks: w/ Chastity Brown 7:30 p.m., $25-$28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Steve Bauer & Matt Rudolf: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Timmy’s Organism: w/ Shitstorm, Maximum Effort 7:30 p.m., $10-$13. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Clint Holmes: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Drew Lance & Friends: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Mo Lowda & The Humble: w/ Illiterate Light 7 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band: w/ M.A.R.U., Lemons 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Voodoo Santana: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.