click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP The Bottlesnakes will be performing a song at Lo-Fi Cherokee this year.

Lo-Fi Cherokee 2023

9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Multiple locations along Cherokee Street. Free.

Spring in St. Louis is at last upon us. The crocus flowers are blooming, the tree buds are sprouting and the south side is gearing up for yet another Lo-Fi Cherokee event. The annual affair sees Lo-Fi St. Louis (the local video and entertainment company spearheaded by filmmaker Bill Streeter) shoot a marathon of music videos featuring St. Louis musicians performing on a single day across Cherokee Street. This year, that day is Saturday, April 8. Started in 2012, this free-to-attend event is where you can catch a sample of the hottest up-and-coming acts and the established artists who make the St. Louis music scene so special. Each act is filmed inside a different location along Cherokee Street, so the roving musical party also shows you a sample of the neighborhood, too. Then, when the editing process is complete, each of the videos will be released later this year, offering you an opportunity to possibly catch a glimpse of yourself enjoying some tunes. It's one of St. Louis' finest springtime traditions, and we're glad to say it's finally here.

Who's Who: This year's Lo-Fi Cherokee event will see performances by the Mighty Pines, the Bottlesnakes, David Gomez, Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, Maximum Effort and more. Visit lofistl.com for the full details.—Jaime Lees

D.R.I.

7 p.m. Monday, April 10. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $15. 314-289-9050.

Some 40 years ago, Dirty Rotten Imbeciles — better known by most fans as simply D.R.I. — turned the worlds of hardcore punk and metal on their heads with the release of The Dirty Rotten EP, a 22-song ripper of a record comprising just 18 minutes of material. Played at lightning-fast speeds that were unheard of at the time, the band's punk-leaning debut served as an excellent primer of its sound to come, which would later incorporate elements of thrash metal into the mix. D.R.I. combined these approaches to form the genre known as "crossover" in the early '80s, alongside the likes of Stormtroopers of Death, Suicidal Tendencies and Corrosion of Conformity. The band achieved considerable success during this time, touring the world and releasing seven full-length albums by 1995. More than 20 years later, in 2016, the band released its first new material since its heyday, the five song But Wait...There's More! EP. Fast as fuck and straight to the point, the then-new material proved that D.R.I. still had what it takes to get a pit moving, even after all those years.

But Wait, There's... Even More? D.R.I. parted ways with longtime bass player Harald Oimoen in 2017, ultimately bringing Attitude Adjustment's Greg Orr on board. Since then there have been rumors that the band has been working on its first full-length offering since 1995's Full Speed Ahead. No new material has yet seen the light of day, but we can dream, can't we? —Daniel Hill

