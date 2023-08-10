The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 10 to 16

click to enlarge RYAN RUSSELL So Many Dynamos circa 2009.

So Many Dynamos w/ Bo and the Locomotive

8 p.m. Saturday, August 12, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $20. 314-726-6161.

In its heyday, there was little in St. Louis that was as raw and exciting as a So Many Dynamos show. It was the era of stlpunk.com, a proto-social-media affair that bolstered St. Louis' music scene before the likes of Myspace or Facebook were even conceived of, and the interconnectedness the site enabled meant the city was blessed with an embarrassment of riches in terms of exciting original acts of all genres. But few pushed the boundaries as far, or made an impact as great, as the Dynamos. From the very outset it was clear that the band was onto something special, with a mix of four-on-the-floor beats, heart-on-the-sleeve lyrics, jazz-damaged songwriting and endlessly catchy hooks coalescing into a dance-punk revelation unlike any the city had ever seen. Naturally, we'd be unable to keep a lid on such an explosive brew, and soon So Many Dynamos was criss-crossing the country — and eventually, the world — and leaving countless sweat-drenched, dance-happy fans in the wake of its kinetic live shows. Across its initial three full-length albums — 2004's When I Explode, 2006's Flashlights and 2009's The Loud Wars — the band solidified its reputation as a creative force as out-of-the-box as any of its era, grabbing the attention of such like-minded luminaries as Dismemberment Plan's Jason Caddell, who recorded the first LP; Emperor X, for whom the Dynamos served as backing band for a time; and Death Cab for Cutie's Chris Walla, who recorded the band's third LP. Such big names of the aughts indie world brought with them plenty of label interest, culminating in the likes of venerated indie labels Vagrant Records and Hello Sir Records co-releasing the Dynamos' last album of that decade. By this time, though, the band started going through some lineup changes that slowed its momentum, starting with founding member and key songwriter Ryan Wasoba departing in 2009. After releasing an EP in the form of a refrigerator magnet and the band's underappreciated final LP, 2015's excellent Safe With Sound, the group played its last show in June of 2017. That is, until now. Following a secret surprise reunion set at the Sinkhole in late July, the members of So Many Dynamos are wrapping the whole thing up and slapping a big bow on it at Delmar Hall this week, playing tracks from across the band's catalog to mark 20 years since its inception with a proper farewell. Expect a blowout dance party of epic proportions from a group that long ago proved itself as one of the finest musical exports St. Louis' underground scene has ever produced.

¿Are We Not Drawn Onward to [All] Era[s]?: This final show will see all eras of So Many Dynamos represented, with all of the band's founding members as well as the vast majority of all subsequent players participating in the festivities. On top of that, the band's set will bring together a murderer's row of fellow St. Louis musicians to help send the Dynamos off right — 14 players in total, including Kristin Dennis of the bygone and beloved Neé, Ben Reece of the Unity Quartet, Adam Hucke and Cody Henry of the Funky Butt Brass Band, and Martha Mehring, formerly of the River Kittens. Expect an unforgettable night at the social event of the season.

