click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP St. Louis ex-pat Allison Durham returns to the river city with art punk juggernaut Mesh this Saturday.

Mesh w/ Haldol, Trauma Harness, Nick G Band

9 p.m. Saturday, August 13. CBGB, 3163 South Grand Boulevard. $10. No phone.

The opening cut on Mesh's 2021 self-titled EP has landed the Philadelphia-based group on many blogs and playlists since its release, including Henry Rollins' Fanatic, a landmark punk show that airs every Saturday night on KCRW Santa Monica. The chorus goes "C-I-A ... mind control," and from there the anthemic song digs its hooks in and never lets up until a cathartic stop ends the single with an exclamation mark. Yet that infectiously catchy song is just an intro to a tape that landed on Bandcamp's Best Punk column on release — no small feat for a band that, at that point, only had a few demos and shows under its belt. A year has passed and Mesh has only built on that early momentum, as made evident by this summer tour through the Midwest, where the band will play with a who's who of contemporary punk. The St. Louis date is no exception as hometown heroes Trauma Harness will perform hot off the release of two recent albums: Ten Years Of Trauma, put out by Lumpy Records, provides a primer on the local group's first 10 years as a band with a greatest-hits collection compiled by the brains behind Lumpy & the Dumpers, and Swimming in Plastic is Trauma Harness' "pandemic" record of sorts, as the 18 tracks within were recorded during COVID-19 lockdown.

Don't Call It a Comeback: This Saturday night is also something of a homecoming for Mesh's Allison Durham, a St. Louis ex-pat who can be seen rocking a 12-string guitar and providing vocals alongside bandleader and singer Sims Hardin.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA DAIS RECORDS Chicago duo Hide will bring its sample-based, electronic industrial sound to the Sinkhole on Sunday.

8 p.m. Sunday, August 14. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $14 to $16. 314-328-2309.



Chicago industrial duo Hide crafts thought-provoking records that tend to focus on a central theme many would consider "dark" — if only because most bands wouldn't spend their time on stage shining the light on such subjects. And maybe "dark" is the right way to describe, for instance, a 2016 EP dedicated to the memory of Reyhana Jabbari, a 27-year-old Iranian woman who was murdered by the state for allegedly killing an individual who was attempting to rape her. Power dynamics, human rights and systemic problems, such as the enforcement of the modern Western gender binary, are woven into the fabric of Hide's sample-based, electronic compositions. The group's 2021 release

offers an expansive realization of Hide's approach as the pair sculpts the soundtrack to the real-life survival horror game that so many folks are forced to live out (and die from) on a daily basis. The Chicago band comes to St. Louis during a break between two European tours — the first of which was unfortunately cut short in May. Organized by Midwest Metal Punks, one of St. Louis' most exciting show entities to emerge out of the pandemic, this event provides palpable feminine energy with an opening set by true St. Louis noise icon Janet Xmas.



As if Hide and Janet Xmas weren't reason enough to make the trek to South Broadway, there's a matinee show going down earlier in the day at the Sinkhole with Escuela Grind. The Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based grindcore outfit comes to St. Louis just a month and change before the release of

, the long-awaited sophomore album recorded with the help of Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou.



—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA REPUBLIC RECORDS Nu-metal is back, even if it does call itself "trap metal" now — as proven by City Morgue, coming to Delmar Hall this week.

8 p.m. Friday, August 12. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $25 to $30. 314-726-6161.



Everything '90s is new again. Baggy pants are back, Rage Against the Machine is currently on tour and, disconcertingly for some, the nu-metal sound is starting to creep its way back into modern music. While that is understandably cause for alarm among those of us who lived through it the first time, this new (nu?) wave is decidedly different from the Limp Bizkits of yore. Coming foremost from a hip-hop standpoint that incorporates elements of metal into its sound (as opposed to the other way around), the music released by the likes of New York duo City Morgue contains many of the familiar elements of the oft-maligned genre, but with everything turned up to 11. Filed more nowadays under the label of "trap metal," City Morgue's music sees its hostile lyrics scream-rapped over metal samples and punctuated by skittering high hats and booming 808s, marrying the fuck-everything nihilism of the SoundCloud rap scene with a dark metallic edge. It's a sound that terrifies parents, thrills angst-riddled teenagers and gets the heads of metal and rap fans alike banging to the rhythm — proving that a nu-metal genre by any other name would sound just as sweet.



City Morgue rapper ZillaKami announced in June that this tour would be the group's last, whereupon his bandmate SosMula confirmed that its next album would also be its final one. Catch the group now while it's still alive, because death lurks just around the corner.

—Daniel Hill

