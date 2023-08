click to enlarge DOUG COOMBE The Detroit Cobras will perform at Off Broadway on Thursday.

The Detroit Cobras

8 p.m. Thursday, August 24. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $20. 314-498-6989.

Michigan's Detroit Cobras, aptly dubbed "the world's most original cover band," suffered a major loss in January 2022 when vocalist and founding member Rachel Nagy died in New Orleans at the age of 48. A vocal powerhouse who'd led the band since its formation in 1994, Nagy was mourned immediately and widely when news of her death was announced. The band's label, Third Man Records, released a statement that read, in part, "In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart." In tribute to their fallen friend and bandmate, the surviving members — guitarist and co-founder Mary Ramirez, guitarist Steve Nawara, bassist Dale Wilson and drummer Kenny Tudrick — teamed up with former Zen Guerrilla vocalist Marcus Durant for what was meant to be a one-off tribute show in the band's hometown of Detroit. That show was so well-received that the group decided to take its garage-rock spin on soul and Motown classics on the road in her honor, spending February playing the west coast before embarking on the August tour that winds its way to Off Broadway this week.

No Tomorrow: While the Detroit Cobras' decision to carry on has been warmly received by fans of the group, it should still be noted that nothing is guaranteed, and this could very well be your last opportunity to catch the band in St. Louis. Plan accordingly. —Daniel Hill





click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Taking Back Sunday.

Taking Back Sunday w/ Hazmat

8 p.m. Friday, August 25. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue. $20 to $145. 314-345-9481.

In these modern times of Emo Nite tribute acts and DJ-led dance parties dedicated to the early aughts scene, it can sometimes be easy to forget that one of that era's biggest bands is still out there doing its thing. So it came as a surprise to many when footage of Taking Back Sunday playing a house show in a Long Island backyard hit the internet earlier this month, an uncharacteristically small affair that saw frenzied fans crowd-surfing and singing their hearts out to its biggest hits. It was a homecoming of sorts, literally because the band is from Long Island and figuratively because of Taking Back Sunday's early days as part of the DIY scene. It was also a one-time-only event, the band has since said to fans' chagrin, but it proved that the group still has an enduring fanbase within the stage-diving, hardcore-listening set. Closing in on a quarter-century as a band, Taking Back Sunday hasn't released any new music since 2016's Tidal Wave, but it's got a deep enough back catalog to make this week's show at the decidedly larger Ballpark Village one not to miss.

A Thousand Clever Lines: Taking Back Sunday's landmark 2002 album Tell All Your Friends was officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America at the end of July. It's the highest-selling album ever released on Chicago's Victory Records. —Daniel Hill





click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Gwar.

Gwar

8 p.m. Wednesday, August 30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Bouevard. $30 to $35. 314-726-6161.

Each time the legendary metal act Gwar deigns to bring its monstrous spectacle of a live show to town, it's one of the craziest events you'll attend all year. The Richmond, Virginia-based band has rocked audiences since 1984 — and by "rocked," we mean all but melted their brains with a mix of monster-metal and wild stagecraft. The band is well known for not just its music, but for spraying splashes of fake blood, urine and semen onto its adoring fans while clad in giant foam costumes. Consider yourself warned: You know it's going to be especially bad when the event listing goes out of its way to alert concertgoers that "non-toxic, food-grade dye" will come out of clothes with a good wash — and also out of contact lenses with just a little rinse of saline solution. Catch Gwar, if you dare, at the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. More info at thepageant.com. —Monica Obradovic



THURSDAY 24

-Albert Castiglia: 8 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Beer Choir: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Butch Moore: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Detroit Cobras: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Harvey Lockhart and the Collective: 7 p.m., free. St. Louis County Library, 16400 Burkhardt, Chesterfield, 636-728-0001.

-Hunter: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-The Hunter Peebles Band: 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-Ian Knobloch: w/ Bob Monroe, Devon Cahill 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Old 97's: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Shanna in a Dress: 7:30 p.m., $5. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.

-Tessa Violet: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



FRIDAY 25

-Baja: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Billy the Kid: The Definitive Billy Joel Tribute: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Brad Huffman: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Diesel Island: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-DJ Makossa: 8 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.

-Eric Gales: w/ Marquise Knox 8 p.m., $35-$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Fortunate Son: w/ Nite Sprites, Dibiase, Family Medicine 8 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-The Grooveliner: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Jake McVey: 6 p.m., $12. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

-The Kingdom Brothers Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-The Lady J Huston Quartet: 7 p.m., $15. The Kre8 Place, 3546 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63118, St. Louis, 3148960977.

-Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Moneybagg Yo: 7 p.m., $49.50-$159.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

-Sacramentum: w/ Crossspitter, Blackwell 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-T-Dubb-O: 7:30 p.m., $12. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-Taking Back Sunday: 8 p.m., $20-$145. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.

-Vallie Golde: w/ The Vondrukes, Melody Den 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.



SATURDAY 26

-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-As the Crow Flies: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Big Al & The Heavyweights: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Billy E3: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Bitter Truth: w/ Split Up, Direct Measure, Prevention, Fatal Dose 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-The Black Keys Record Hang: 10:30 p.m., $25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Can You Feel The Punk Tonight: A Punk Rock Celebration of Disney Music: 3 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-DJ Spicy Party Mix: 8:30 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.

-Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m., $40.50-$249.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

-Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Humans & Strangers: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Luke Bryan: 7 p.m., $34.50-$189.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Matt “Rattlesnake “ Lesch Blues Band: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Mike Masse: 7 p.m., $33. .Zack, 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-The Queens of Soul Jazz: 8 p.m., $36-$66. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Weyes Blood: 8 p.m., $25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



SUNDAY 27

-AJJ: w/ Open Mike Eagle, Sad Park, Foot Ox 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Angel presents: In Concert MAJOR.: 7 p.m., $30. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Belvedere: 8 p.m., $16. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Brother Jefferson: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Jonas Brothers: 7:30 p.m., TBA. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

-Karen Choi: 1 p.m., free. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-The Offspring: w/ Sum 41, Simple Plan 7 p.m., $29.50-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Something is Waiting: w/ Iron Linings, Mongoose 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.



MONDAY 28

-Kevin Buckley: 7:50 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Pentatonix: w/ Lauren Alaina 8 p.m., $29.50-$129.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



TUESDAY 29

-Butch Moore: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Disturbed: 7 p.m., $29.50-$149.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Hans Gruber & the Die Hards: w/ Boss Battle, NoPoint 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Mastodon And Gojira: 7 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Meth: w/ Amygdala, Blight Future, Yuppy 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Rick Springfield: 7:30 p.m., $25-$125. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.



WEDNESDAY 30

-120 Minutes: 7 p.m., free. Just John's Club, 4112 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-371-1333.

-Dispersed: w/ Reaver, Bleed Black 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Drew Lance Trio: 3:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Gwar: w/ Crobot, 200 Stab Wounds 7:30 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Summer Sounds: 6 p.m., free. Schroeder Park, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd, Manchester, (636) 391-6326.

-Voodoo Uncle Tupelo & Wilco: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.