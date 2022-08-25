The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 25 to 31

click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Rapper Moneybagg Yo will perform at the Pageant on Friday night.

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!



Moneybagg Yo W/ Tripstar, DJ Ron Gotti

8 p.m. Friday, August 26. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $65 to $85. 314-726-6161.

After years of collabs and features with a stunning list of heavy hitters in the hip-hop world, Moneybagg Yo has fully come into his own as a solo artist with breakout record A Gangsta's Pain. The Memphis rapper's album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its arrival in April 2021, and even garnered a re-release later in the year with guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Ashanti and DJ Khaled, among many others. Judging by the comments on the YouTube video for viral hit "All of a Sudden," most longtime fans agree that Moneybagg Yo might do his best work when paired with Lil Baby. Joint ventures such as "No Sucker" and "U Played" show that the duo fits together like jagged puzzle pieces cut from the same cloth. With each major drop, Moneybagg Yo continues to climb charts, rack up plays and attract attention to his myriad projects, including his Bread Gang music label, where he helps uplift other artists. The 30-year-old hip-hop supernova will be at the top of his game when he stops in St. Louis in the midst of a summer schedule full of festivals.

Keep It in the Family: Opening act Tripstar is not only a member of Moneybagg Yo's Bread Gang roster but is also from the same Memphis scene that birthed a long line of world-class rappers such as Yo Gotti, NLE Choppa and Young Dolph. Did you know that "Tripstar" is also the name of a bug-type Pokemon? Go ahead and log that in your long-term memory.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Weird Al will bring his Vanity Tour, an intimate affair for which he performs his original compositions, to Chesterfield Amphitheater this Sunday.

Weird Al Yankovic

7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield. $35 to $89.50. 314-502-5582.

Musicians the world over should really thank their lucky stars that Weird Al Yankovic opted to get into parody songs rather than make his name with his original music. That's because, put plainly, he'd eat everyone's lunch. When Weird Al does what he calls "style parodies" (musical pastiches inspired by popular artists) he has a knack for upstaging the acts he's emulating — much to their chagrin. Mark Mothersbaugh perhaps said it best in reflecting on the release of the Devo-inspired (but technically original) "Dare to Be Stupid" during an episode of Behind the Music: "I was in shock. It was the most beautiful thing I had ever heard. He sort of re-sculpted that song into something else and ... I hate him for it, basically." But what's a nuisance for the Mothersbaughs of the world is a cause for celebration for fans, who are being treated this year to "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," for which the musical funnyman digs deep into his 14-album back catalog and pulls out only his original tunes for a stripped-down, intimate affair. That tour hits the Chesterfield Amphitheater this week; expect a gut-busting night of music from one of the most rightly celebrated artists of our time.

You're So Vain: This isn't the first time Weird Al has trotted out his Vanity Tour, and if his remarks upon its announcement are any indication, it won't be the last. "Honestly, the Vanity tour is the most fun I've ever had on stage," he said in a press release. "So I've been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!"

—Daniel Hill





click to enlarge AUSTIN ROBERTS Hardcore punk act Freon will play its last show at the Golden Record on Tuesday night.

Crown Jewel: A Night of Punk & Drag w/ Freon, Fabrielle, Ace of Spit, Rainy Moss, Blair Warnher, Punk Lady Apple, Jewel Charger, DJ Sex Nintendo, Slick Grace

8 p.m. Tuesday, August 30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $12 to $15. 314-498-6989.

Doesn't the sequel always end up being everyone's favorite? 2021's Crown Jewel event at Off Broadway was a groundbreaking combo of drag performances and punk bands that connected disparate parts of the St. Louis art and music communities. While that first edition took place in late November, Crown Jewel 2022 offers a hot and heavy midsummer dream with the enigmatic Jewel Charger returning as host. Fresh off the recent release of its self-titled debut album, Ace of Spit lends its apocalyptic, no-coast surf rock to a night filled with many of the river city's most sultry drag artists. Other standouts on the show include Freon, a tragically underrated local hardcore group that rarely plays live, and Punk Lady Apple, who might just be the coolest new band to emerge in the last year.

Don't Snitch: DJ Sex Nintendo is just begging — scratch that — screaming for a cease-and-desist letter from you-know-who. Then again, even the world's biggest video-game company knows better than to mess with one of the most beloved members of the St. Louis music community.

—Joseph Hess



THURSDAY AUGUST 25

-Dead Horses: 8 p.m., $14-$19. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Dizzy Wright: w/ YONAS, ATG 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-Dropout Kings: w/ Normandy, Egan's Rats 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Hyaahs & Hahas Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.

-Jackopierce: 8 p.m., $40-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Jason Cooper & The Coop DeVilles: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Joanna Serenko: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-One Way Traffic: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-Sisser: w/ Terminus Victor, Drab, Kilverez 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-St. Louis Steady Grinders: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-St. Paul & The Broken Bones: 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Three of a Perfect Pair: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.



FRIDAY AUGUST 26

-The Blue Sparks: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Dogtown Records Showcase: 9:30 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Downbads: w/ Megadune 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Eric Slaughter Group: 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

-Gene Jackson's Power Play: 5:30 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Haylor Night: w/ Fangirl Fantasy 8 p.m., $15-$22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Holl Solo: 7:30 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.

-Josh Royal: 9:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Kilborn Alley Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Malibu 92: w/ Flamingo Haze, Arbor 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Moneybagg Yo: 8 p.m., $65-$85. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Robert Jon & The Wreck: w/ Nick Gusman and The Coyotes 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Sammy Hagar & the Circle: w/ George Thorogood 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$349.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Sixes High: w/ Megadune 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Super Mega Local Throw Down: 7 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-Sweetie and the Toothaches: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Telekinetic Yeti: w/ White Hills, Dibiase 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Tony Holiday & Soul Service: 11 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Western States: w/ Grace Basement, the Hamilton Band 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.



SATURDAY AUGUST 27

-40 Oz To Freedom - A Tribute to Sublime: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Bellhead: w/ The Cult Sounds, Gary Robert & Community, Captain Spacetime 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Brandon Santini Blues Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Chris Redd: 7 p.m., $25. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-City Slicker: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Craig Morgan & Lonestar: 7 p.m., $0-$75. Cedar Lake Cellars, 11008 Schreckengast Road, Wright City, 636-745-9500.

-Dhoruba Collective: 11 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Diesel Island: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Dr. Slappinstein: w/ Brother Francis & the Soultones 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Drew Sheafor: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Future/Modern: w/ Seashine, Enemy Airship 8 p.m., $10-$13. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-In This Moment: w/ In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, Cherry Bombs 6 p.m., $39.50-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Matt F Basler: w/ Prunes, Meatus 7 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

-Morgan Wallen: w/ Hardy 7 p.m., $58-$155.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Norma Jean: w/ Idle Threat 7:30 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Trick of the Tail: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Trixie Delight: 6:30 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-The World Beat Music Fest: 2 p.m., free. VFW Post 3500, 1717 S Big Bend Blvd, Richmond Heights, (314) 781-3781.



SUNDAY AUGUST 28

-Drew Sheafor: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Jack White: 8 p.m., $36-$105.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

-Justin Hamm: 7 p.m., free. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.

-Real Friends: 7:30 p.m., $22-$39.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-School of Rock: 2 p.m., free. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Snuffed on Sight: w/ Feverdream, Split, Dead Wolvs 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Weird Al Yankovic: 7:45 p.m., $35+. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

-Willito Otero: 4:30 p.m., free. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.



MONDAY AUGUST 29

-Comedy Shipwreck: 9 p.m., free. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-iDKHOW: w/ Joywave 7 p.m., $32.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Nixil: w/ Extinctionism, Van Buren, Socket 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Sam Golden: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.



TUESDAY AUGUST 30

-Brothers Lazaroff: 7:30 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.

-Crown Jewel: w/ Jewel Charger, Freon, Fabrielle, Rainy Moss, Ace of Spit, Blair Warnher, Punk Lady Apple 8 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Ethan Leinwand: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

-Richie Kotzen: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

-Wu-Tang Clan: w/ Nas 8 p.m., $29.50-$425. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.



WEDNESDAY AUGUST 31

-Armories: w/ the Petting Zoo 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Joe Park Trio: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

-Paul Niehaus IV: 7 p.m., free. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Voodoo Uncle Tupelo & Wilco: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Wednesday Night Jazz Jam: 6 p.m., free. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.