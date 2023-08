click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Fister will perform at the Sinkhole on Friday.



Fister w/ Snort Dagger, Van Buren

8 p.m. Friday, September 1. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $12 to $15.

314-328-2309.

If its been a while since you've caught a Fister show, here's a refresher of what to expect: absolutely monstrous riffs delivered at deafening volumes and at a snail's pace, a cacophony of horrors summoned from the depths of hell and screamed with the intensity of a thousand suns, a plodding sound that washes over you in wave after wave until you're legitimately afraid you may be pulled under. If that sounds like your definition of a good time, then you are just the type of fucked up weirdo who probably didn't need a reintroduction to one of St. Louis' finest metal acts — you already know, and you're already planning to go to the show. For more than a decade, the trio with the unspeakable name has been at the forefront of the city's thriving metal scene, carrying the torch for NOLA-style sludge and doom with elements of death metal and post-metal thrown in for good measure. This event will be one of the last opportunities fans will get to catch the group's teeth-rattling live show this year, as its members plan to take a break from playing out to work on material for a new album — a welcome development from a band whose songwriting has only gotten more sophisticated as the years have passed.

Locals Only: St. Louis' premier psychedelic goregrind act Snort Dagger and proggy bass-and-drum doom duo Van Buren will warm the Sinkhole's (lack of) stage, making this one an all-local affair.





click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Trippie Redd.

7:30 p.m. Monday, September 4. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights. $34.50 to $109.50. 314-298-9944.



Canton, Ohio-based alt-rocker-turned-emo-rapper Trippie Redd continues to dominate the more angsty corners of the rap scene, so much so that, in just a few short years, he's gone from performing at Pop's to headlining at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre during his St. Louis stops. Credit some of that success to the man's remarkable work ethic, sure — the rapper born Michael Lamar White IV has been a fount of creativity since getting his start as part of the SoundCloud rap scene. Case in point: This year alone saw the release of the 25-track

in January, followed by the fifth entry in his

mixtape series in August, which consisted of another 20 new songs. But the bulk of Trippie's ongoing domination of the gloomier elements of the hip-hop genre can be credited to his masterful handling of the woozy, melody-driven flow and huge trap beats that lead rap at this particular moment in time. More traditional hip-hop fans may shake their heads — especially when they hear a song like "Can You Rap Like Me, Pt. 2" and realize that he

expertly flow exactly how they'd prefer but simply chooses not to — but they'll need to make their peace because that sound doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.



Opening the show will be influential underground rapper Lucki, from Chicago, who collaborated with Trippie on the track "Die Die" from

. Fans of the headliner would do well not to miss out.





THURSDAY 31

-Andy Coco & Co.: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Denise Thimes: 7:30 p.m., $30-$35. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Eastsiders Review: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Erica Falls: 9 p.m., $15. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Lliam Christy: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-Nick Gusman: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Okay Two Things: 8 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.

-Polyphony Marimba Concert: 6 p.m., free. Greg Freeman Park, Kingsbury Ave. and Des Peres Ave., St. Louis.

-Portrayal of Guilt: 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Robert Nelson & Renaissance: 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-Samantha Clemons: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.



FRIDAY 1

-120 Minutes: 7 p.m., $5. Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 S Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves, 314-968-0061.

-Aaron Kamm and the One Drops: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, (314) 533-0367.

-Brutallica: w/ Storm Razor, Bleed Black 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Chrisette Michele: 8 p.m., $60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Evergreen Stars: 7 p.m., $60. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Fister: w/ Snort Dagger, Van Buren 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Funky Butt Brass Band: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Jesus Christ Supercar: w/ Freddy Vs., Natalie Huggins 8 p.m., $10-$12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Kingdom Brothers: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Kristen Goodman: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-NandoSTL: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Neil Salsich & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Non-Euclidean Geometry: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Rocky and the Wranglers: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Yam Yam: 10 p.m., $10. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.



SATURDAY 2

-2 Pedros: An Evening of Yacht Rock: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Alton Jazz & Wine Festival: 6 p.m., $5. Alton Riverfront Amphitheater, 1 Henry St, Alton.

-Corey Taylor: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$64.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Dead Poet Society: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Dismal: w/ Gasket, Sock 'em, Socket, Chosen Time 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Emo Nite: 10 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Fame On Fire: 7:30 p.m., $19. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Joe Park & the Hot Club of St. Louis: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Mystery: A Tribute to Kiss: 8 p.m., $23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Nate's Mudpie Hootenanny: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-One Way Traffic: w/ Colt Ball & Friends 10 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Toosii: 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



SUNDAY 3

-Adam Gaffney: 1 p.m., free. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-The Big Muddy Blues Festival: 2 p.m., free. Laclede's Landing, N. First St. & Lucas Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-5875.

-Bro Francis Family Band: 3 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Dylan Triplett: 7 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Gaelic Storm: 8 p.m., $35-$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Jamo Presents 10 Year Anniversary Celebration: w/ Dave Grelle’s Playadors, Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band 4:30 p.m., $10-$15. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, (314) 533-0367.

-John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Old Capital: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Shinedown: 7 p.m., $29.50-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Three of a Perfect Pair: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.



MONDAY 4

-Colt Ball: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Devon Allman: 8 p.m., $40-$45. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Little Image: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Trippie Redd: 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$109.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.



TUESDAY 5

-Duhart Duo: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Kali Masi: w/Surtsey, The Chandelier Swing 7:30 p.m., $10-$13. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolph: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



WEDNESDAY 6

-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Folkstone: 7:30 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-JD Souther: 7:30 p.m., $35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-St Louis Jazz Club: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-Voodoo Neil Young: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.