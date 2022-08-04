The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10

click to enlarge VIA UNITED TALENT AGENCY George Benson is just one player in a murderer's row of jazz talent coming to the Factory on Thursday.

George Benson w/ Eric Marienthal, Randy Brecker, George Whitty

7 p.m. Thursday, August 4. The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield. $59.50. 314-423-8500.

In what has become an all-too-common occurrence these past two years, legendary singer-guitarist George Benson had to swiftly and suddenly postpone his show at the Factory back in May. Thankfully the 10-time Grammy Award winner rescheduled for a simmering summer date in St. Louis, which also includes an opening set by three renowned jazzmen including Eric Marienthal, Randy Brecker and George Whitty. If that seems like too much heat for a single night, keep in mind that Benson will likely keep things cool with "Breezin'" — his chart-topping track that went on to become a jazz-fusion standard following its original release in 1976. This is a man with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a well-deserved honor considering how influential he's been across the R&B, pop and jazz communities since his mainstream breakout in the late '70s. Whether he's writing solo or working in tandem with other world-class musicians, Benson has pumped out hit after hit for the better part of six decades, which has rightfully earned him accolades such as an honorary doctorate of music from Berklee and the title of "Jazz Master" via the National Endowment of the Arts. To say that the 79-year-old music pioneer is worth seeing live is an understatement — Benson is essential listening for any fan of jazz (or any other genre, for that matter).

Starting Off Strong: This show would come highly recommended even without Benson on the bill. The opening band features a trio of prolific players and frequent collaborators who have amassed hundreds of recordings between them. You're guaranteed a night of incredible jazz.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge JESSICA KARABELL The release party for Ace of Spit's long-awaited debut LP will take place at Golden Record on Friday.

Ace of Spit Album Release Show w/ Roadhouse, Liquid Lunch, Nick G, the Crisis Walk-Ins, Skin Effect, DJ Ghost Ice

7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street. $8 to $10. No phone.

Known affectionately as Gabe the Babe to fellow rock & roll lifers and concertgoers alike, the lead guitarist of power trio Ace of Spit has for years been responsible for putting together a number of punk shows inside myriad spaces throughout south St. Louis. His latest band is a surf-rock act landlocked by the dry landscape of the American Midwest, inclusive of the trash and debris lining the long lonely highways between major cities. When the pandemic hit and the band was forced to lock itself away from the packed dive bars of yore, its members dutifully jammed out for months on end to build a set of songs rife with searing riffs. On this night Ace of Spit celebrates the release of this self-titled debut record via Sophomore Lounge, a label with a reputation for releasing your favorite band's favorite albums — a real collection of underrated sonic oddities that spans multiple genres. Gabe and his cohort will welcome like-minded rockers Roadhouse (of Jefferson, Indiana) and Liquid Lunch (of Minneapolis, Minnesota) alongside a slew of local basement dwellers for a marathon of loud guitars, punchy bass and pounding bass drums.

Don't Call It a Comeback: This show marks the first appearance by Skin Effect, the brainchild of St. Louis musician and sound artist Steve Whetstone, who is returning to live performance after a long hiatus. Expect droning, dark ambient music crafted with handmade instruments — a standout in this already-eclectic mix of bands.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge ALBUM COVER ART Devin the Dude will bring his brand of stoner rap to Old Rock House this weekend.

Devin the Dude w/ Willy J Peso

8 p.m. Saturday, August 6. Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street. $20. 314-588-0505.

Houston's Devin Copeland, better known to rap aficionados as Devin the Dude, has never really achieved mainstream success, in spite of a work ethic that could be reasonably described as tireless. It's somewhat perplexing, really: The rapper has long been lauded by critics and has worked with everyone from De La Soul to Gucci Mane to Tech N9ne. His most prominent feature came on Dr. Dre's classic Chronic 2001, on which he lent some unforgettable bars to the track "Fuck You," and yet household-name fame has continued to elude him. With an unassuming and humorous delivery, the Dude often rhymes about marijuana — evidently his favorite lyrical subject matter — and chasing women. Despite never breaking through to rap's upper echelons, Copeland maintains a steady cult following that will surely fill Old Rock House with smoke this Saturday.

Smoked Out: Fellow lover of weed Willy J Peso will bring his cannabis-fueled rhymes to the stage alongside Devin the Dude for this outing. With albums including Danksgiving, 12 Plants, Indica, Sativa and Stoned Like Willy, Peso just might give the headliner a run for his money on the marijuana rap front.

—Daniel Hill

