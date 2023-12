click to enlarge VIA FLOWER BOOKING Local H will perform at Blueberry Hill's Duck Room on Friday, December 15.

Local H w/ Death Pose

8 p.m. Friday, December 15. The Duck Room at Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City. $30. 314-727-4444.

Hailing from Zion, Illinois, a small town equidistant from Milwaukee and Chicago, Local H has been peddling its brand of artful grunge rock since 1990, when four high school friends took up instruments and started learning power chords. That lineup wouldn't last, with half the band leaving before they'd recorded a single album. Their loss, though: Local H carried on as a duo, securing a major record deal with Island Records that included the release of As Good As Dead, the 1996 album whose single "Bound for the Floor" reached No. 5 on the Billboard Alternative chart. That record was eventually certified gold by the RIAA, and although the band hasn't reached such peaks since, it jump-started a fruitful career that has seen the group criss-cross the world and build up a loyal following over the decades since. A more recent career highlight even saw the band opening for Metallica for five nights of its 2017 WorldWired tour — no small accomplishment and undeniable evidence that its road-dog approach and tireless work ethic have paid off.

We Got the Beat: Local H's original drummer parted ways with the band in 2013 in order to focus full time on his tour management company, Tour Time Productions. The band's current drummer has local roots — Ryan Harding used to play in St. Louis act Sullen with Justin Slazinik and Shanna Kiel in the early to mid-2000s.

—Daniel Hill





click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Smino.

Kribmas w/ Smino

8 p.m. Sunday, December 17. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $50. 314-726-6161.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Smino is one of the biggest music acts to emerge from St. Louis in recent years. And the Hazelwood Central grad born Christopher Smith Jr. holds no shortage of hometown pride, insisting he be classified as a St. Louis artist even after making a move to Chicago, which has been his home base for more than a decade now. But that move hasn't stopped the rapper from returning to the Gateway City each year for his wildly popular annual holiday concert, Kribmas. The event doubles as a celebration of the Lou and a form of community give-back; one purpose is to raise money for local causes, and often Smino brings out surprise guests (including, from time to time, none other than Nelly). That's all well and good, but it should still be noted that none of it would be possible were it not for the star power and exceptional talent of the man himself, for which his many accolades and hit records serve as proof positive. In other words, as former RFT contributor Ymani Wince once wrote in a review, "If Kribmas were a school homecoming, Smino would be king."

Louphoria: On stage at the 2019 edition of Kribmas, Smino addressed the crowd and promised that no amount of fame would make him forsake the city that raised him. "No matter how big this gets," he said, "I'm bringing this shit back home." It's a promise he has yet to break.

—Monica Obradovic

