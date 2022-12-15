The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: December 15 to 21

click to enlarge
VIA SUSPIRIA
Goblin will perform at Red Flag on Saturday, December 17.
Goblin
8 p.m. Saturday, December 17. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $45 to $75. 314-714-8678.
After nearly four decades of sculpting prog-rock records and soundtracks for arthouse horror films, Goblin announced its very first tour of North America in 2013. Initially St. Louis wasn’t on the short list of cities for the legendary Italian rock outfit, but after a wildly successful string of shows and festival appearances, Goblin extended its tour and played to a packed room on a memorable and foggy winter night. Although scoring films wasn't yet part of the plan when guitarist Massimo Morante and keyboardist Claudio Simonetti first started playing together in the early seventies, an opportunity to work with director Dario Argento on Italian giallo film Profundo rosso
led to a series of collaborations — notably, 1977 supernatural horror classic Suspiria
. Longtime fans of Goblin know that the band has had a revolving door of members alongside some name changes and splinter groups such as New Goblin, Goblin Rebirth and Back to the Goblin, to name a few. So when Simonetti and company returned to performing under the original moniker, they put together long sets of deep cuts that reached into the backlog of the band’s extensive body of work. That’s what makes this dark December night so special: Goblin will celebrate the 45-year anniversary of Suspiria
by performing a live score to the film, and then they’ll close out the night with a second set of songs plucked from throughout the band’s history. In a perfect world, Goblin would join the likes of Mannheim Steamroller and El Monstero to further cement metal and prog rock as an annual holiday tradition in St. Louis.
RIP to an Absolute Legend:
Fans of Goblin’s influential and seminal body of work collectively mourned earlier this year when founding member Massimo Morante passed away at the age of 69. The Italian multi-instrumentalist and composer last appeared on Goblin’s most recent release, 2018’s Fearless (37513 Zombie Ave)
.
—Joseph Hess
click to enlarge
VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Cursive.
Cursive w/ Leggy
8 p.m. Wednesday, December 21. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $20 to $22. 314-498-6989.
Although 2003's The Ugly Organ
could be considered Cursive’s biggest mainstream success, its earlier record Domestica
enjoys a permanent spot in emo canon. The idea of a concept album isn’t new and certainly wasn’t back in 2000, but the way songwriter Tim Kasher chose to artfully articulate the discomfort that forging intimate bonds can bring has endured in the hearts of fans. In a move that was long overdue, Cursive put out a remastered reissue of Domestica
on its own 15 Passenger Records label earlier this year and then subsequently announced a headlining tour for which the band will perform the record in full. While Cursive’s total output includes a wide spectrum of indie-leaning vibes, this early album is a crystallization of a specific time and place in American punk and emo music, and will likely be remembered another 20 years from now. This night is notably the last stop in a three-week tour through Canada, the east coast and midwest, so expect a well-oiled engine of emphatic and melodic rock that continues to stand the test of time.
Beginning and the End:
Funny enough, Cursive kicked off 2022 with a show at Off Broadway alongside like-minded indie rockers Appleseed Cast. This time around, Cincinnati, Ohio group Leggy will open the show with a set of fiery and pop-sensible dream punk.
—Joseph Hess
THURSDAY DECEMBER 15
-Aaron Lewis: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.
-The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-The Dhoruba Collective: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.
-Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Joe Metzka Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Peter Mayer Night 2: 7:30 p.m., $28-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Riot Ten: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-Sophie Carpenter: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
FRIDAY DECEMBER 16
-El Monstero - a Tribute To Pink Floyd: 8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 8 p.m.; Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; Dec. 21, 8 p.m.; Dec. 22, 8 p.m.; Dec. 23, 8 p.m.; Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Ex Cathedra: w/ Luiminal, Stompbox & the Mixtapes 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Funky Butt Brass Band Brasstravaganza Night 1: 8 p.m., $12. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Kevin Buckley: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Mindclot: w/ Proton, Murtaugh, Karenocalypse 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
-Mom's Kitchen: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-PC Band & Terry Rogers: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Proud Larry: w/ Grayson 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.
-Rocky Mantia & The Killer Combo: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-The Service: 9 p.m., free. Llywelyn's Pub-Webster Groves, 17 Moody Ave., St. Louis, 314-962-1515.
-Stone Crazy: 7 p.m., free. Cheers Bar and Grill, 61 National Way Shopping Center, Manchester, (636) 220-8030.
-Voodoo John Hartford: 9 p.m., $15-$20. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
SATURDAY DECEMBER 17
-120 Minutes Tribute to the Cure, the Smiths, R.E.M.: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-BandTogether: 8 p.m., free. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.
-The Bastard Squad Holiday Bizarre: 8 p.m., $15-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-BoomBox: 8 p.m., $10. Ameristar Casino-Bottleneck Blues Bar, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-940-4966.
-Brandon Santini: 7 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-El Monstero - a Tribute To Pink Floyd: Dec. 16, 8 p.m.; 8 p.m.; Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; Dec. 21, 8 p.m.; Dec. 22, 8 p.m.; Dec. 23, 8 p.m.; Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Funky Butt Brass Band Brasstravaganza Night 2: 8 p.m., $12. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Goblin: 8 p.m., $45-$75. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Graham Curry and The Missouri Fury: 8 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-The Hooten Hollers: w/ Ryne Watts 9 p.m., $12-$16. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
-Hot Hands Wonderland: 7:30 p.m., free. Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill-Kirkwood, 124 W. Jefferson Ave., Kirkwood, 314-821-2025.
-Jake's Leg: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-The Jeremiah Johnson Band: w/ the Guy Cook Trio 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.
-Jesus Christ Supercar Vinyl Release Show: w/ Cave Radio, Blinded By Stereo 7 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-JingleFest 2022: 7 p.m., $20-$100. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.
-Kingdom Brothers Band: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Tab Benoit: w/ the Dirty Dozen Brass Band 8 p.m., $30-$60. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.
-Tom Hall: 3 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-The Trophy Mules: 4 p.m., free. Alpha Brewing Company, 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-2337.
SUNDAY DECEMBER 18
-The Chris Shepherd Band: 3 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-El Monstero - a Tribute To Pink Floyd: Dec. 16, 8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 8 p.m.; 7 p.m.; Dec. 21, 8 p.m.; Dec. 22, 8 p.m.; Dec. 23, 8 p.m.; Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Holiday Candlelight Open House and Concert: 4 p.m., free. Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, Concord, 314-842-3298.
-Love Jones “The Band”: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-One Too Many: 4 p.m., $12. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: Advent to Christmas: 3 p.m., $10-$40. Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd., St. Louis, 314-361-8844.
MONDAY DECEMBER 19
-Drew Lance: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Third Sight Band: 8 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
TUESDAY DECEMBER 20
-Chris Shepherd Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Rich Fleetwood: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 21
-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-The Charlie Berry Project: 6 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
-Cursive: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-A Drag Queen Christmas: 8 p.m., $43-$171. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.
-El Monstero - a Tribute To Pink Floyd: Dec. 16, 8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 8 p.m.; Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; 8 p.m.; Dec. 22, 8 p.m.; Dec. 23, 8 p.m.; Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Ellington's Nutcracker: 7 p.m., $37. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.
-Voodoo Led Zeppelin II: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-The Waterloo German Band: 6 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
-Whitaker Varley and Curt Landes: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
