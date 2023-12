click to enlarge KENNY BAHR El Monstero kicks off its usual run of shows at the Pageant this week.

El Monstero

8 p.m. December 21 through 23 and December 27 through 30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $37.50 to $57.50. 314-726-6161.

It's frankly a bit of a head-scratcher that one of St. Louis' most enduring holiday traditions in the year of our Lord 2023 is a string of full-scale, over-the-top tribute concerts honoring an English rock band that was formed nearly 60 years ago, but then there's a lot about St. Louis that defies explanation. (FFS, have you seen that crap we try to pass off as pizza?) And so, just in time for the birth of the baby in the manger, the powerhouse act that is El Monstero will once again embark on a seven-night run of high-flying, Pink Floyd-aping fun. As much musicianship as it is sheer spectacle, El Monstero's show combines the songs of Pink Floyd with its indelible iconography for a truly immersive experience that brings the KSHE set out in droves. The band mixes well-known classics with deeper cuts alongside a Broadway-level stage show that completely transforms the Pageant and arguably rivals the act to which the band is paying tribute. That's no small feat, and the fact that the band reliably sells out a week's worth of shows year after year at a 2,000-capacity venue serves as proof positive that El Monstero has hit upon a winning formula.

Don't Trip: Tempting as it may be, you are not advised to consume a fistful of psychedelic drugs before the show. Famously, some of Pink Floyd's work hits upon fascist themes, and El Monstero doesn't shy away from those elements in either the music or the visual elements. In other words, save the shrooms for your next trip to the City Museum; it'll be a far less terrifying time.

click to enlarge KATIE HOVLAND MU330.

8 p.m. Saturday, December 23. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $20. 314-498-6989.



There are those among us who can still remember those days. Hazy recollections of upstroked guitar chords and gleaming brass swarm the senses, wrapped in a neverending swath of black-and-white checkered print. A time when men wore suits and wingtip shoes, suspenders were all the rage and fedoras were trotted out confidently in public instead of hidden shamefully in the back of the closet. We're referring, of course, to the late 1990s, that whimsical period when third-wave ska ruled the airwaves. St. Louis' biggest and brightest contribution to that storied period was, of course, MU330, our city's reigning kings of ska-punk from the mid-'80s through that weird time in the '90s when the genre was utterly inescapable. Through its association with Asian Man Records, Moon Ska and Dill Records, MU330 became a darling of the ska world during that time, hometown heroes whose 1994 track "Hoosier Love" introduced the world to one of St. Louis' more colorful insults. (No offense, Indiana.) Though the band doesn't play as often anymore as it once did — its members have said they played roughly 250 shows per year, totaling more than 1,300 shows, from 1988 to 2000 — it's always a treat when they do decide to take the stage and blast us back to the past.



Opening the show is relatively new power-pop act Pleasure City, whose lineup includes multiple members of the much-missed Humanoids. The band's debut LP

is a hooky delight of a record, and its live show is not to be missed.









Brett Eldredge: 8 p.m., $47.50-$127.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Jeremiah Johnson: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Paul Neihaus: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Phat Buddha 25th Anniversary Holiday Jam: w/ Marquise Knox, Funky Butt Brass Band, Clusterpluck, St. Boogie Brass Band 7 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.The So & So's Holiday Party: 6:30 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.The Soulard Blues Band: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe Gallery, 6010 Kingsbury Ave., St. Louis, 314-862-2541.Tommy Ward: 7:30 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Alligator Wine: 9 p.m., $11. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Beer Choir - Christmas Edition: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Beth Bombara: 7:30 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Dialogue: 8 p.m., $5-$10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Glass Mattress: w/ The Public, Armories 7 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.J.D. Hughes: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Jeremiah Johnson Band: 6 p.m., $12. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Jose Gobo Organ Trio: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Lynita Renea: w/ DJ Tycoon 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Q: w/ T.U.F.T., Abi Ooze 8 p.m., free. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Robert Nelson: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Thor Axe: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Annie & the Fur Trappers: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.BB’s Christmas Bash: w/ Chris Shepherd Band 2 p.m., $25. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Dr. Zhivegas Prince Tribute: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Gotcha: w/ Michael Bishop, Saylor 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Crack Fox, 1114 Olive Street, St. Louis, +1 314-828-5064.Jim Manley Christmas Show: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Kris Kringle & the Jolly Jingles, The Loud Loud Crows: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Matt “Rattlesnake” Lesch: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.The Mitchell Matthews Xmas Experience: 7 p.m., $10. Club Riveria, 3524 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-8663.MU330: w/ Pleasure Center 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.One Way Traffic: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Plack Blague: w/ Moon 17, the Mall, DJ Sex Nintendo, DJ Domolition 9 p.m., $12-$15. The Crack Fox, 1114 Olive Street, St. Louis, +1 314-828-5064.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Salty Ginger Band: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Brother Jefferson Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Erik Brooks: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.The Hamilton Band: 12:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Renee Smith: 4 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Mark Harris II: 7:30 p.m., $30-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Hard Bop Messengers Quartet: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Spencer Jones: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Voodoo Tom Petty: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Wednesday Night Jazz Jam: w/ Bob DeBoo 6 p.m., free. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.