click to enlarge VIA 7S MANAGEMENT Laura Jane Grace will perform at Off Broadway on Thursday, January 28.

Laura Jane Grace w/ Mya Byrne, Hotel Party

8 p.m. Thursday, December 28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $28. 314-498-6989.

For going on four years now, nearly every story about a band or musical artist has contained the words "derailed by COVID-19" at some point within. And while it's true that the pandemic halted the release of an eighth album by folk-punk act Against Me!, ultimately resulting in the band going on an indefinite hiatus, guitarist/singer and principal songwriter Laura Jane Grace has pressed on, cementing herself as a vital voice in modern music with her debut album as a solo artist, October 2020's Stay Alive LP. That entire album was written during the pandemic, as Grace was unable to work with her bandmates due to lockdowns but remained the restless creative that her work has defined her to be. Recorded over three days with no less than Steve Albini, the record was released as a surprise, with zero promotion, and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a fast-paced 14-song record with the fist-pumping old-school bravado of Against Me! ... mixed with almost painfully beautiful imagery." Now, nearly four years later, Grace is following that album up with the forthcoming Hole in My Head, set for release on February 16. Early singles indicate that this effort will be more of the same heart-on-sleeve lyricism and soulful, impassioned songwriting fans have come to expect, with "Cuffing Season" proving itself a moving standout. Expect to hear that and other new tracks as well as her prior material and plenty of Against Me! tunes at Off Broadway this week.

Howdy Neighbor: A native of Gainesville, Florida, Grace has been splitting her time between Chicago and St. Louis for some years now — meaning this week's show is something of a down-home affair. Let's make her feel welcome.

