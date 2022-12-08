The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: December 8 to 14

click to enlarge
VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Blessed will perform at Heavy Anchor on Friday, December 9.
Blessed w/ Stuck, Yuppy, Shady Bug
8 p.m. Friday, December 9. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue. $11 to $15. 314-352-5226.
Experimental music implies some degree of chaos by name alone, but Blessed controls its cacophony with several steady hands — eight, to be specific. Where the Canadian art rock outfit does experiment is through an inventive cross-stitching of styles that incorporates taut punkish beats and prog-leaning riffs in service of melodic leads. Singer and guitarist Drew Riekman lends a sense of commanding calm to the band’s subtly structured math rock, offering an entry point for those just looking to hear a good hook. This year’s Circuitous
album offers a further exploration of Blessed’s dense aural canvas with a marked progression in production and a heavy infusion of synthesizer that further colors each song. The record ranges from disparate valleys of chilled indie rock to sonorous walls of guitar noise, but every sound works toward emotional peaks that feel carefully built up. Blessed comes to St. Louis at the tail end of a nearly month-long tour across North America with Chicago-based noise rockers Stuck — an unbeatable combo, as long as you bring earplugs.
One-Two Punch:
It’s hard to call any band on this show an “opener," because both Yuppy and Shady Bug have raised the bar for inventive songwriting under the wide and all-encompassing umbrella of indie rock in St. Louis. Both groups recently spent time in the studio, which means brand new recordings are on the way en masse. Please be excited.
—Joseph Hess
click to enlarge
Matchess w/ Dail Chambers, DJ Crim Dolla Cray
8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $10 to $20. 314-498-6989.
VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Matchess.
After two plus years of hosting online streaming shows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, New Music Circle returned to live concerts in 2022 with its 64th season, which has thus far featured a world-class lineup of prolific artists operating in and around contemporary music and experimental jazz. It’s no surprise, then, that the organization called on Matchess, the ambient project of prolific sound artist Whitney Johnson, to provide a portal of contemplative noise to cap off what’s been a historic and eventful year. Matchess’ new record Sonescent
, released through Drag City Records earlier this year, offers a deliberate concoction of meditative drones and melodic compositions funneled from Johnson’s stream of consciousness. Sounds feel plucked from luminous trees and carefully ushered into reality as the two lone songs, each representing a side of the record, emerge from a loose structure of sonic gradients. Johnson’s approach to delivering Matchess in a live setting is equally deliberate and ethereal.
But Wait, There’s More:
Although the end of 2022 is nigh, New Music Circle’s 64th season will continue well into the new year, with upcoming performances by Jessica Ackerly, Patrick Shiroishi, Madalyn Merkey, Brandon Lopez Quartet and Anna Webber’s Shimmer/Wince.
—Joseph Hess
THURSDAY DECEMBER 8
-Alex Williams: 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: 8 p.m., $25-$65. Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, 2300 W. Clay St., St. Charles, 636-949-4433.
-The Bosman Twins: 8 p.m., $20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.
-Christmas in St. Louis: w/ Erin Bode and the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.
-Drew Sheafor: 5 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
-Ivas John (Special Edition): 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Leo Kottke: 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.
-Peach Pit: 8 p.m., $27.50/$125. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Pierce Crask: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-The Wee Heavies: 8:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
FRIDAY DECEMBER 9
-105.7 The Point Presents: Punk Rock Christmas: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Amy Grant: w/ Michael W. Smith 7:30 p.m., $77-$309. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.
-Another Messed Up Xmas Party: w/ Frodo The Ghost & Sawblade, AZ The Fallen, Donnie Tzunami, Kommon Groundz, Lyght Strife, Madcountybeats, Rev Rust, Mr. Grean, RoNDouGH 7 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.
-Cheri Evans Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Christmas Candlelight Concert: 7:30 p.m., $30-$85. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-534-1700.
-Enemy of Magic: w/ Horse Magik, Freddy Vs. 8:30 p.m., free. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.
-Joe Pastor Trio: 8 p.m., $20. O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-6600.
-Megadune: w/ Euphoria, Sleepaway, Wayside 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Mike Zito: w/ The Steepwater Band 8 p.m., $20/$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-The Prince Experience: 8 p.m., $20. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.
-The RetroNerds '80s Dance Party: 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.
-Roy and Joe Sing Christmas: 6 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
-Shelby Ringdahl: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Sir Eddie C: w/ KV the Writer, Zado 9 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
-Star Bizarre: w/ Eve Maret, Axiom Federation, DJ Matchess, DJ Ghost Ice 8:30 p.m., $10-$14. Pop's Blue Moon, 5249 Pattison Ave., St. Louis, 314-776-4200.
-Stuck: w/ Shady Bug, Yuppy, Blessed 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.
-Sweetie and the Toothaches: 10 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Third Sight Band: 10:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Trampled By Turtles: 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
SATURDAY DECEMBER 10
-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Allman Family Revival: 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.
-American Chamber Chorale & Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., free. Salem in Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, 314-991-0546.
-Blind Man's Bluff: 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.
-Boo Boo Davis & The Groove Cutters: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Dale Roberts: 7 p.m., $5. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.
-Dan Kelley Christmas Show benefitting Ready Readers: w/ Ben Diesel, the Stars Go Out, River Miles, Holy Hand Grenades 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.
-Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Country Western Disco Dance Party: 9 p.m., $12-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-An Evening With Steve Ross: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Fleetwood & Family: w/ WSG, Jamie Gooch & the Grassfed Funk 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Hot Hands Wonderland: 8 p.m., free. Maggie O'Brien's, 3828 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis, 3148427678.
-Ivas John Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Jason Vieaux: 7:30 p.m., $20-$39. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.
-The Liston Bros.: 8 p.m., $29.95-$49.95. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Matchess: w/ Dail Chambers 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-The Rum Drum Ramblers: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.
-Shrek Rave: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., $26.99-$99.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.
-Tvboo: 7 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-Tye Perry Project: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-A Very Awful Double F Gang Christmas: w/ Egan's Rats, Luh Davey, J-Rebel, Deezymann, Too Tall Baby, Chilly Brisk, Striff noon, $10. Misty Nights Bar & Grill, 4241 N St. Peters Pkwy, St. Peters, 6369229497.
SUNDAY DECEMBER 11
-Bob Row Organ Trio: 6 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Drew Lance: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Flight Jacket: w/ Casualrad, Natural High, Roseshands 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Genesis Jazz Big Band: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-The Liston Brothers: w/ Abigail Stahlschmidt, Saxual Healing 7 p.m., $29.95-$49.95. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Love Jones “The Band”: 8:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas: 3 p.m., $63. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Sammy Adams: 8 p.m., $18/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-Season of Light: 7 p.m., $20. Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Road, Manchester, 636-394-7506.
MONDAY DECEMBER 12
-Jason Stein / Damon Smith / Adam Shead: w/ Dave Stone / Aarron Smith 8 p.m., $20. O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-6600.
-J.D. Hughes: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Max: w/ Vincint 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Third Sight Band: 8 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
TUESDAY DECEMBER 13
-Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Antichrist Siege Machine: w/ Miasmatic Necrosis, Thantifaxath 7:30 p.m., $15/$18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
-Bryan Eng: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Keltic Reign: 7 p.m., $15. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.
-Langhorne Slim: w/ Lilly Hiatt 8 p.m., $25-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-St. Louis Social Club: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 14
-The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m., $49-$129. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.
-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Bitchin Bajas: w/ Heavy Pauses 8 p.m., $12/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
-Butch Moore: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Dizzy Atmosphere: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Peter Mayer Night 1: 7:30 p.m., $28-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-This Is Casually Happening: A Comedy Showcase: w/ Max Pryce, Larry Greene, Mollie Amburgey, Ellie Kirchhoefer 7 p.m., $15. The Golden Hoosier, 3707 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, (314) 354-8044.
-Voodoo CCR: 9 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.