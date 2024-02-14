The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: February 15 to 21

click to enlarge STEVIE & SARAH GEE Band of Horses will perform at the Factory on Saturday, February 17.

click to enlarge ALBUM ART Cro-Mags.

and have refused to let up since. The band’s sound was a revolution, and its members practiced martial arts and spoke of the impossibility of world peace, driving hardcore music down the dangerous back alleyways of New York City, where the band calls home. It’s no shocker, then, that the Cro-Mags’ history has been one inextricably linked with violence — approximately zero fans were all that surprised, for example, when a backstage scuffle between members and former members resulted in two stabbings and a broken leg at 2012's CBGB Festival in New York. That inter-band nastiness is largely a thing of the past these days, as founding member Harley Flanagan (who may have himself been holding a knife during said altercation, but stop snitchin') and former members John Joseph and Mackie Jayson reached an settlement in 2019 that allowed each side to tour under different variations of the band’s name. This particular show is a Flanagan-led affair, and it’s sure to be a rowdy one. Here’s hoping everyone survives.

Situation Normal: Detroit's SNAFU will open the show, delivering a potent mix of raw punk crossed with thrash and grind influences. It is unlikely that any of its members will stab anybody at this or any other show, but hey, ya never know.



Since getting its start in the mid-aughts, Band of Horses has worked tirelessly to perfect the heady mix of post-rock sounds and alt-country influences that saw the group move steadily from the ranks of Sub Pop to the major labels while keeping its output vital and refreshing. Credit that to the considerable chops of singer-songwriter Ben Bridwell, who has led the band through many lineup shifts through the years and stands as its only founding member. The band’s latest, 2022's, sees Bridwell and Co. taking things back to the band's roots, with promotional materials dubbing it "a return to their earlier work and the kind of raw ethos that lies at the heart of Band of Horses." The record is more autobiographical than past efforts, with Bridwell touching thematically on the “nebulous frustrations and quiet indignities” of living and loving in modern times. It’s also a damn fine listen, and St. Louis fans are sure to appreciate the new as much as the old at the Factory this week.This tour sees Band of Horses performing both acoustic and electric sets at each stop, meaning fans of electrical currents and those who abhor them will both find plenty to enjoy. Now that’s service.For more than 30 years, the Cro-Mags have been the reigning kings of New York hardcore, delivering a pummeling mix of loud, fast punk and unbridled aggression that makes a listener want to hold a knife. Responsible for marrying the hardcore punk sound with that of thrash metal in the late '80s, the Cro-Mags came out swinging with the 1986 classicAnthony Nunziata: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Dave Hollister: 9 p.m., $52-$65. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Emily Wallace: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Hailey Whitters: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Mac Saturn: 7:30 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Parker Millsap: 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Paul Neihaus: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Plain White T's: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Red Clay Strays: w/ Ben Chapman 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-887-0877.Southpaw: w/ Polterguts, Maladjust 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.4Deep: w/ Maxa, Alexia Simone 7 p.m., $15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Adam Gaffney: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Big George Jr. & the NGK Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Boreal Hills: w/ Bleach Balta, Prunes 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Cherry and Jerry: 6-8 p.m., Free, 314-621-2337. Alpha Brewing Company, 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis.J. Howell: 7 p.m., $45-$75. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Jackson Stokes Album Release Party: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ka Baird: w/ Brain Transplant 8 p.m., $10-$20. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.Ken Haller: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.The Millenial Falcons: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.My Emo Valentine: w/ Finding Emo 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Pat and the Pissers: w/ Miracle Whip, Jenerator Jenkins, 86 Red 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Swift Me Away: 8 p.m., $20-$400. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Voodoo Paul Simon: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Band of Horses: 8 p.m., $39.50-$70.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Beth Bombara: 7:30 p.m., $20. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Beyond FM Showcase #5: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Billy Allen + The Polllies: 10:30 p.m., $10. Halo Bar, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-1414.Blue Moon Blues Band w/Kent Ehrhardt: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.The Blue Sparks: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Cervid Day: w/ Mobile Alien Research Unit, Glass Mattress, Los Phantasmos 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Dylan Wheeler: 8 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.Hotel Fiction: w/ Sean Gerty, The Whips 7 p.m., $12. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Library Birds: w/ Enemy Airship, Seashine 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Michael Poll: 7:30 p.m., $20-$35. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.Mississippi Clean: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Mo Egeston All-Stars featuring AhSa-Ti Nu: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Ra Child: w/ J'Demul, Ciej, Zak M 9 p.m., $10. El Lenador, 3124 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-771-2222.Seashine: w/ Enemy Airship, Library Birds 7 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Cold Stares: 8 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Uncle Albert: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Denise Thimes: 6 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.End of the Line: An Allman Brothers Tribute: 7 p.m., $25-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Jim Manley: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Koo Koo: 1 p.m., $22-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.R&B Super Jam: 7 p.m., $62-$202. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Tim Schall: 6 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Colt Ball: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Natchez Whistle: 8 p.m., free. 1860 Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Cafe, 1860 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-231-1860.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Acoustik Element: 7 p.m., free. Robust, 227 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, 314-963-0033.Andy Coco: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Cro-Mags: w/ SNAFU 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Elizabeth Moen: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ellis Paul: w/ Pete Muller & the Kindred Souls 7:30 p.m., $25-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.An Evening with Haken: 7:30 p.m., $30-$80. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Haken: 7:30 p.m., $40-$80. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Austin Meade: 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Drew Lance: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Joe Pug: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Mammoth WVH: 7:30 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Voodoo Jimmy Buffett Beach Band: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.