8 p.m. Thursday, February 16. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $10. 314-328-2309.Columbia invades St. Louis with a pair of relentlessly aggressive punk acts converging on the Sinkhole this Thursday. Proton delivers fast-paced crust punk sure to appeal to those who prefer to mend their perpetually dirty all-black outfits with dental floss — a roundabout way of noting that the relatively young group skillfully channels the best of Aus-Rotten and would have fit nicely on Profane Existence’s ’90s roster, as evidenced by its latest release, October’swith Total Sham.Littered With Arrows, meanwhile, brings a more technical approach to its songwriting, with heavier-than-the-sun riffage that tends more toward the metal end of the spectrum than punk, while still keeping one foot planted firmly on each side — its latest demo, released in January, calls to mind early Converge at times. Joining the out-of-towners are St. Louis’ Hippyfuckers and Q, the former a relatively new act delivering snotty, high-energy punk, and the latter a St. Louis mainstay known for its pissed-as-fuck hardcore and infamously destructive sets. It’s a rare show without a single skippable act, and it’s proof positive that punk is alive and well in the Show-Me State.Fans of the bands on this bill would do well to circle back to the Sinkhole two days later to catch Chicago’s Cult Fiend, whose brand of crossover is more Power Trip than Municipal Waste (which is to say, the good kind). Expect riffs on top of riffs in true thrash style, with a bit of death metal influence for good measure.8 p.m. Saturday, February 18. The Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard. $39.50 to $179.50. 314-534-1111.As so-called “nerd” culture continues to crawl out of the basements of maladjusted teens and adults and fully into the fabric of society at large, video games have enjoyed increasingly prominent levels of cultural cachet. It’s not just the conversation-dominating nature of games such asor the leap-to-the-big-screen tendencies of some of the medium’s classics (such as the forthcoming) — in 2023, video games are everywhere. One of the most delightful ways this has played out is with the soundtracks of those games making their way onto live-music stages across the world. Fromtoto, bands who specialize in video game music have increasingly become a genre all to themselves, to the delight of those who spent their formative years drilling these sounds into their heads. But perhaps no experience is more notable in this space than that which is delivered by theconcert tour. Curated by Japanese composer Nobuo Uematsu and led by Grammy-winning conductor Arnie Roth, the show will bring more than 100 musicians to the stage of the Fox Theatre this Saturday, February 18. The current tour is in celebration of’s 35th anniversary, and will feature exclusive HD video from developer Square Enix displayed on a big screen.Joining the group of talented musicians on the stage this Saturday will be vocalist Susan Calloway, whose past work withled to her being tapped to perform the vocal themes for 2011’s Final Fantasy XIV.-Brian Woods & St. Louis Symphony: 7 p.m., $25. World Chess Hall of Fame, 4652 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-9243.-Butch Moore: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Chris Janson: 9 p.m., $15-$65. The Armory, 3660 Market Street, St. Louis, 314-282-2920.-Cory Wong: w/ Victor Wooten, Trousdale 8 p.m., $32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Falling Fences: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Josiah Joyce & Drew Weiss: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Kolby Cooper: 8 p.m., $15. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Lobby Boxer: w/ Origami Button 7:30 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Proton: w/ Littered With Arrows, Hippyfuckers, Q 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Alastair Greene: 10 p.m., $15. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Brother Francis: 7:30 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Carolyn Mason: 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Colony House: 8 p.m., $26.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Divine March: w/ Thicc Lizzie, Barry Sullivan Blues Band 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Fall of Troy 20th Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Jeremy Taylor and Impact Church Gospel Show: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Kevin Buckley: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Last Dance: A Tom Petty Tribute: noon, $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Mac Saturn: w/ Billy Tibbals, Euphoria 7:30 p.m., $15. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.️-Mardi Gras Noir 2023️: w/ DJ Nico Marie, Makeda Kravitz 9 p.m., free. Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, 3224 Locust St second floor of .Zack, St. Louis, 314-775-9551.-Marty Spikener’s On Call Band: 8 p.m., $15. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Midland Band: 8:30 p.m., $38. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.-Mo Egeston All-Stars featuring Nikki Ellis and AhSa-Ti Nu: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-My Emo Valentine: w/ Finding Emo 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Ptah Williams and Friends: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-The Ricters: 7:30 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Secret Society Night: An Emo Hangout: 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Somba Bom: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Voodoo Gillian Welch: 8 p.m., TBA. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Acoustik Element: 8 p.m., $20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Almost Famous: 4 p.m., free. The Midwestern, 900 Spruce Street, St. Louis.-Arkansauce: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Arlie: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Becoming Bojo: w/ DJ Nico, Umami 8 p.m., $10. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.-Broadway Rave: 7 p.m., $17. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Cult Fiend: w/ Breakmouth Annie, Paternity Test 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy: 8 p.m., $39.50-$179.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.-The Funky Butt Brass Band: 5 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Songs We Love: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Jiji: 7:30 p.m., $20-$39. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.-Madalyn Merkey: w/ Jack Callahan, Jeff Witscher 8 p.m., $10-$20. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.-Mardi Gras Experience at Molly’s: 11 a.m., $65-$1500. Molly’s in Soulard, 816 Geyer Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-6200.-Mardi Gras Party 2023: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $12. Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, 314-282-2258.-ROBERTNELSON & Renaissance: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-The Roominators: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-The Saint Boogie Brass Band: 8:30 p.m., $25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-The Scandaleros: w/ the Aquaducks, Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players 9 a.m., $30. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Songs We Love: 8 p.m., $15-$50. The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-STRFKR: 8 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Summer Camp: On The Road: 8 p.m., $9.50-$13. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Zachary Scott Kline: 8 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.-Elsie Parker & The Poor People of Paris: 4 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Enemy of Magic: 3:30 p.m., free. Vintage Vinyl, 6610 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-721-4096.-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ethan Jones: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Mardi Gras Brunch: w/ Hunter Peebles 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Mookie Tolliver: 6 p.m., $15-$25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Nowake: w/ The Intrusion, Mild Cartoon Violence, Brave New World, Inner Outlines 7 p.m., $8-$10. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Pop Up Music and Art showcase: w/ Cashflow, Teacup Dragon. T.G. Alpha Dogg, Merkeba, Emantreeman, C.E.B., Griizzly 7 p.m., free. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.-The Sadies: 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: 3 p.m., $10-$30. Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-7340.-Sarah Jane and the Blue Notes: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Satan’s God: w/ Googolplexia, Without MF Order, Super Bomb, Acid 87 8 p.m., $5. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Southside Creole Playboys: w/ Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue 3 p.m., free. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.-Wes Hoffman and Friends: w/ The Stars Go Out, Bad Planning, Inner City Witches, The Winks 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-J.D. Hughes: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Monday Night Review: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Singnasium: 7 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Trixie & Katya Live: 8 p.m., $38.50-$133.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.-Bob Case: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Funky Butt Brass Band: 8 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Tiny Tree: w/ Mongoose, Kilverez 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Voodoo Jimi Hendrix: 9 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Willi Carlisle: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-American Chamber Chorale & Orchestra: Sat., March 11, 7:30 p.m., free. Salem in Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, 314-991-0546.-Anthology: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Best Night Ever: Sat., April 8, 8:30 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Black Moods & The Dead Deads: Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Blush: W/ Seashine, Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Bodysnatcher: Mon., March 6, 7 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Born of Osiris: Fri., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., $25-$39.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Brent Cobb: W/ Brit Taylor, Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-David Brighton’s SPACE ODDITY: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Death Grips: Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $45-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Dialogue: W/ Scarlet Tanager, Bobby Stevens, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Direct Measure: W/ Swamp Lion, Fortunate Son, Karenocalypse, Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Disturbed: Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $29.50-$149.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-The Down Bads: W/ Thicc Lizzie, The Divine March, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Drew Sheafor: Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: Thu., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $35-$125. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-Future/Modern: W/ Judson Claiborne, Two Hands/One Engine, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., April 7, 8:30 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Jackie Greene, Lilly Winwood: Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $29.50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Kenny Wayne Shepherd: Wed., June 21, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Killing Fever: W/ Zantigo, Forteana, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Kiss Your Friends: W/ Where’s the Rum, Missouri Delta, Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Lady J Huston: Tribute to Billie Holiday: Fri., March 31, 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Legends Never Die: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $65-$225. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Library Birds: W/ Mobile Alien Research Unit, Future/Modern, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Lucius: Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Luminal: W/ Nine Volt, With Glee, Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Modern Angst: Voice of Addiction, the Kuhlies, Stinkbomb, Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Mongoose: W/ War Druid, Cloud Machine, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Nickel Creek: Sun., June 11, 7 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Obituary: Fri., May 26, 7 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Opera Bell Band: W/ Charles Ellsworth and the Space Force Deserters, Sandman and Hill, Bobby Stevens, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Orange Doors: W/ Loftys Comet, Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Petty Grievances: W/ The Disappeared, Maximum Effort, Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Pointfest 2023: Sat., May 27, noon, $29.50-$129.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.-Pouya: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Randy Erwin: Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Reverend Horton Heat: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Road To Pointfest 2023: Session 1: Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $8. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-The Road To Pointfest 2023: Session 2: Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $8. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-The Road To Pointfest 2023: Session 3: Sat., April 8, 7 p.m., $8. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-The Roominators: Sat., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $29.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.-Scott Mulvahill & Ben Sollee: Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Secret Society Night: An Emo Hangout: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Shi: W/ Path of Might, Kilverez, Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Shrek Rave: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $20-$35. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Sinking Season: W/ Reaver, Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-The Sisters of Mercy: Mon., May 29, 8 p.m., $50-$65. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Squircle the Destroyer: W/ Nightswim, Key Grip, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Sunny Day Real Estate: Sun., April 16, 8 p.m., $32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Teal Stripe: W/ Boreal Hills, Pleasure Center, Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-They Need Machines to Fly Record Release Show: W/ Subtropolis, Sisser, Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Thrice: Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $44. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Tiny Tree: W/ Mongoose, Kilverez, Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Tony M. Hall Record Release Show: W/ Yard Eagle, Hunter Peebles, Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Trixie & Katya Live: Mon., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $38.50-$133.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.-Venomous Pinks: W/ Bruiser Queen, Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Voodoo Fleetwood Mac: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505. Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $12-$20. The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St., Columbia, 573-874-1944.-We Should Write Together Release Show: W/ Ella Fritts, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Wes Hoffman and Friends: W/ The Stars Go Out, Bad Planning, Inner City Witches, The Winks, Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Yo Gotti: W/ GloRilla, Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., TBA. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.