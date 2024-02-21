The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: February 22 to 28

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Smino will perform at the City SC Block Party this Saturday, February 24.

CITY Block Party w/ Smino, Bo Dean, DJ Sol

4 p.m. Saturday, February 24. Lou Fusz Plaza at CityPark, 2100 Market Street. Free. 314-924-6800.

It may have ended in a crushing defeat (go to hell, Sporting Kansas City!), but St. Louis City SC's historic inaugural season was a rousing success by every single other metric, packing that shiny new stadium in Midtown game after game and proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that St. Louis is a true-blue soccer city. But it wasn't just the action on the field that made the season so thrilling — St. Louis soccer fans had long dreamed of having a home team to root for, and its arrival sent a bolt of energy through an already thriving culture surrounding the sport. One of the more exciting ways the team embraced and celebrated that fandom was through numerous big block party events at Lou Fusz Plaza, pre-game pep rallies that brought tens of thousands of attendees to performances by Metro Boomin, Gin Blossoms, Anderson .Paak, Ava Max and many more. That tradition continues as we head into the second season of MLS in St. Louis, with Chicago-based (but STL-born) rapper Smino returning to the land of his birth to help get everyone amped up for the main event. Smino will be joined by fellow rapper Bo Dean and DJ Sol, as well as a group of "& Friends" whose specifics remain to be seen. The block party is free to attend and open to the public, and a free watch party for those without tickets to the game will follow on the plaza.

But Wait, There's More: According to the press release announcing the event, this isn't all City SC has planned with Smino this year — the rapper will also "collaborate on a new program to amplify and support emerging local artists representing various musical genres." The details on that have yet to be announced, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on.



click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Dracula.

9 p.m. Saturday, February 24. CBGB, 3163 South Grand Boulevard. $10 to $15. No phone.



The ongoing dominance of d-beat continues unabated in 2024, bringing with it to CBGB this week such gems as Dracula and B.O.R.N. The NOLA-based Dracula — not to be confused with St. Louis' Dracla or with the ageless vampire of the same name — delivers a furious sound that's as filthy as the piss-soaked streets from which it hails, with sub-two-minute songs that go straight for the jugular and never let up. Birmingham, Alabama's B.O.R.N., meanwhile, has a sound that is perhaps best described by using the words for which its acronym name stands: Belligerent Onslaught Relentless Noise. That about sums it up! Drenched in feedback and delivered at a frantic pace, its blink-and-you'll-miss-them songs make this formerly young punk want to throw a brick at a cop car (it's just a turn of phrase, your honor). The two come to town on the heels of a split EP release from October consisting of a total of nine tracks that are destined to inspire all manner of destructive anti-authoritarianism in all who have the pleasure of listening to them. Kansas City's Tower and St. Louis' own KATO round out a can't-miss bill.



Anyone who finds any of the above bands interesting would do well to make it a double and catch Mindclot at the Heavy Anchor the night before. The St. Louis act's potent blend of driving d-beat and Lockin' Out-style hardcore made it the

's pick for Best New Local Band in 2023.

Celebration Day Soundcheck Party: 7 p.m., $10. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Eric McSpadden & Margaret Bienchetta: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Hunter: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Kyle Tuttle Band: w/ One Way Traffic 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.LA Blues Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.LA Jones Blues: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Miss Jubilee: 4 p.m., free. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton.October London: 8 p.m., $98.52-$157.54. The Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-887-0877.Subtronics: 8 p.m., $39.50-$60. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Ages Deep: w/ Chaos Reborn, Killer Burke, Message From a Raven 7:30 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Air Supply: 8 p.m., $50-$80. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Butch Moore: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Celebration Day - A Tribute To Led Zeppelin Night 1: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Ian Buschmann Project: 8 p.m., $20. Jack's Joint, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis, (314) 773-6600.Jessica Fichot Quartet: featuring Chloe Feoranzo 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.Leslie Craig Duo: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Lift Every Voice: 7:30 p.m., $25-$65. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mindclot: w/ Defcon, Petty Grievances, Hotel Party 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Nick Gusman: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Petty Grievances: w/ Hotel Party, DEFCON, Mindclot 7 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Slushii: 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly: 7 p.m., $25-$30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Alligator Wine: 9 p.m., $11. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Apes of the State: w/ Doom Scroll, the HotRails 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Blackwater '64: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Celebration Day - A Tribute To Led Zeppelin Night 2: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.CITY Block Party: w/ Smino, Bo Dean, DJ Sol 4 p.m., free. Citypark - St. Louis, 2100 Market St,, Saint Louis.Dracula: w/ B.O.R.N., Tower, Kato 9 p.m., $10-$15. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Emo Nite: 10 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Freddy VS: w/ Where's the Rum, Ferriss 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Frost Night 2024: 7:30 p.m., $10-$40. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.The Homewreckers: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Kingdom Brothers: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Matt Andersen: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Melinda Monroe and Cindy Minni: 5:30 p.m., free. Epiphany United Church of Christ, 2911 McNair Ave., St. Louis, 314-772-0263.Muscadine Bloodline: 8 p.m., $35-$49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Myron Elkins: 8 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.St. Louis Civic Orchestra: 7 p.m., free. Harris-Stowe State University, Henry Givens Administration Building Auditorium, ​3026 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, 0000000000.Clave Sol Latin Jazz Night: 4 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Continuum Vocal Ensemble: 7 p.m., $35. 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis, 1528 Locust St, St. Louis, (314) 940-2333.Dario Acosta Teich Quartet: 6 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mouth for War: w/Inside You, Direct Measure, Blistered Spirit, Sawed Off 6 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.On Call Band: 7:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Physique: w/ Anomaly, Dour, Vile Desire 8 p.m., $12. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.The Stars Go Out: w/ Inches From Glory, I Like Snaps, Biff Knarly, the Chandelier Swing 6 p.m., $7. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Dropkick Murphys: w/ Pennywise, the Scratch 7 p.m., $45-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Feeling This - A Tribute to Blink 182: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Acoustik Element: 7 p.m., free. Robust, 227 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, 314-963-0033.Blonde Redhead: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Glixen: w/ Blush, Sticky Bangs 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Bernard Long: 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Experimental Open Mic: 7 p.m., free. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Petey: 8 p.m., $24. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Stephanie Faulders: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Voodoo Cash Birthday Bash: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.