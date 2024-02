Lucero w/ Boy Golden

8 p.m. Thursday, February 29. Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street. $30. 314-588-0505.

There have been many genre tags applied to Lucero's music over the years: cowpunk, alt-country, Southern-tinged rock, country-punk, and on and on. All of those descriptors are more or less accurate, but the truth is, the soulful Memphis band's sound would smell as sweet no matter the moniker, as a torturously mangled version of the saying goes. Ben Nichols and Co. have been at it for going on three decades now, earning a reputation as one of the hardest-working bands in the business through a relentless touring schedule and a sizable discography mostly self-released through the group's own label. The band's latest, last year's Should've Learned by Now, delivers the same reliably twangy working-class anthems that fans have come to expect over the years, and was a critical hit as well, with Pitchfork awarding it a 7.5 and dubbing it "an endearing, impassioned album about drinking and the many reasons we do it." (The publication opted for the simple genre tag of just "rock," for what it's worth.) This week's St. Louis stop is one of many Lucero has graced us with over the years, with the Gateway City serving as a reliable outpost for the band, thanks largely to the efforts of the Twangfest set. Expect a packed and rowdy show.

Good as Gold: Winnipeg's Boy Golden, the alter ego of Liam Duncan, who previously put in time with the pop-punk act the Middle Coast and whose website describes him as the "founder, minister, and principal songwriter at the Church of Better Daze," will open the show with a potent mix of blues- and country-tinged tunes.

click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Keyshia Cole.

8 p.m. Friday, March 1. Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue. $72.50 to $132.50. 314-977-5000.



Keyshia Cole is a woman of many talents, a multi-hyphenate with a slew of movie and television credits to her name in addition to a discography that is packed with classic albums. But it's the latter for which she could fairly be described as a living legend, with numerous awards and accolades and the title of "Princess of Hip-Hop Soul" bestowed upon her by critics. Blessed with an incredibly powerful and flexible voice that's as soulful as it is sultry, the gifted soprano has carved out a considerable name for herself in the R&B world over the years, having worked with everyone from John Legend to Missy Elliott to Juicy J to Diddy throughout her storied career. She's an expert at delivering songs of empowerment, heartbreak, jealousy and love, citing Mary J. Blige as her greatest musical inspiration and counting Tupac Shakur as an early mentor. Put plainly, Cole is a master of heartfelt baby-making music of the highest order, and it's a fair bet that St. Louis will see a sudden spike in its population nine months after Friday's show.



Opening the show will be like-minded artists Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle. None of the above will do anything to stem that tide of newborns, rest assured.





