The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: February 9 through February 15

click to enlarge ERIC NEMANS Funky Butt Brass Band will be joining a brass band extravaganza to celebrate Mardi Gras.

7 p.m. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street. $15 to $40. No phone.When you think of Mardi Gras, there’s one thing that always immediately springs to mind, an indelible association inseparable from the annual celebrations. No, we’re not referring to the exposed anatomy of loose and/or empowered women; get your mind out of the gutter. And no, we’re not referring to the heroic consumption of cheap alcohol, fans though we may be. And no, we’re not talking about the smell of piss-soaked concrete hanging in the night air — actually, let’s stop with the guessing game and just tell you: It’s horn music!A staple of any good Mardi Gras bash, the jazzy-funky stylings of a crack team of brass instrumentalists is consistently the best part of the season, and celebrations in Mardi-Gras-capitol-of-the-world New Orleans are always teaming with second lines and krewe members blowing their horns. This Mardi Gras, St. Louis’ horniest party is going down at the Golden Record with the Cherokee Street Brass Band Blowout. Now in its second year after a sold-out soiree in 2022, the show sees the city’s finest horned acts join forces this weekend, with the Red & Black Brass Band, Funky Butt Brass Band and Saint Boogie Brass Band all slated to perform. Kick this season of celebration off right this Saturday by shaking your ass to some high-energy tunes by the city’s finest — and don’t forget your beads.Looking to get started early? The Mini Mardi Gras Music Crawl has you covered. From 4 to 6 p.m., Cherokee Street will play host to several St. Louis bands in the lead-up to the big party, with performances by Blvck Spvde, Kendrick Smith, Rum Drum Ramblers and others at venues including Hop Shop, Yaqui’s, the Whiskey Ring and more. Best of all, admission is free!-Andrew Binder Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Anthony B & the Born Fire Band: 7 p.m., $35-$40. Broadway Boat Bar, 1424 North Broadway, St. Louis, 314-703-0616. Brad Huffman: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Brian Owens presents Malena Smith and Jack Pordea: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Thee Fine Lines: w/ Jeffy & the Sunken Heads, Cyanides 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-What We Won’t See: w/ Sole Loan, Skin Effect 9 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.-Adam Sandler: 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$166.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Al Holliday & the East Dide Rhythm Band: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Alligator Wine: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Anthony Nunziata: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Aviana And The Pure Root: 9:30 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550. Blanke: 9 p.m., $15-$17. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Caryatids: w/ *56k, Miracle Whip, Big Waves of Pretty 8 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Fantasia & Joe: 8 p.m., $64-$255. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.-The Homewreckers: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-The Jazz Troubadours: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-J.D. Hughes: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Non-Euclidean Geometry Album Release: w/ Blond Guru, Lofty’s Comet 8 p.m., $10-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Robert Nelson: 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Slazinik: w/ You Died, Kilverez 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Voices of Mississippi: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Casting Runes: 7:30 p.m., $5. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.-Cherokee Street Brass Band Blowout: w/ Red & Black Brass Band, Funky Butt Brass Band, Saint Boogie Brass Band 7 p.m., $15-$40. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis.-Clownvis: Lover’s Soiree: 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Colter Wall: w/ Vincent Neil Emerson 8 p.m., $34.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500. Dawson Hollow: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - -The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Eddie 9V: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Fishy Waters: In Bed with the Blues: 7 p.m., $25. The Sun Theater, 3625 Grandel Square, St. Louis, +1 314-446-1805.-Forgotten Space: Celebrating the Grateful Dead: 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Frank Foster: 8 p.m., $22. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.Frost Night 2023: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Hosted by Grain: w/ Anais Sin, Mike Herr, Aura 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.-Jonathan Karrant: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Proud Larry: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Scooter Brown: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Small Town Murder: 8 p.m., $39.50-$65. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Starwolf: w/ Bo and the Locomotive, Nick Gusman and the Coyotes 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-That 90s Jam: 9 p.m., $7-$15. Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, 3224 Locust St second floor of .Zack, St. Louis, 314-775-9551. They Need Machines to Fly?: w/ Dream -Iridescent, the Otto Modest 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Valentine’s Soul Jam: 7 p.m., $59-$125. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-White Reaper: 7:30 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Caylin Herr: 1 p.m., free. Molly’s in Soulard, 816 Geyer Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-6200.-Guy Davis: 4 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Hudai: w/ Buried in Arms, Chain Link 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Jim Manley & Friends: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Love Ballad Sing-A-Long Brunch: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-That Girl Band: 8 p.m., free. 1860 Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Cafe, 1860 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-231-1860.-Eric McSpadden & Margaret Bienchetta: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Experimental Open Mic III: 7 p.m., free. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Monday Night Review: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Andy Coco & Co.: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Golliday: 7 p.m., $15-$25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Janet Evra Valentine’s Dinner & Show: 7:30 p.m., $95.00. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Lonely Hearts Club – Valentines Day: w/ DJ Sex Nintendo, DJ Limewire Prime 8 p.m., free. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Noah Kahan: 8 p.m., $32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Songs in the Key of Love: 7:30 p.m., $30. Westport Playhouse, 635 W Port Plaza Dr, St Louis, 314-328-5868.-Thy Art Is Murder: w/ Kublai Khan TX, Undeath, I AM, Justice For The Damned 6 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Baylor Project: 7:30 p.m., $42-$47. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 314-571-6000.-Dan Navarro: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Escape the Fate: 5 p.m., $25-$60. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Lotus: 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Voodoo Allman Brothers Band: 9 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.