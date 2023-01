click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP NNN Cook will perform at the Luminary on Saturday, January 14.

Fulcrum w/ JoAnn McNeil, NNN Cook

9 p.m. Saturday, January 14. The Luminary, 2701 Cherokee Street. Free. 314-773-1533.

Experimental art and music, by nature, often lacks the kind of unified aesthetic that is necessary when appealing to a casual audience. After all, the term "experiment" implies the possibility of failure while simultaneously asking observers to approach the art with an open mind. Local creative Nathan Cook has spent the better part of the past decade unifying disparate parts of the expansive and overwhelming St. Louis music community through finely tuned concert experiences, including the long-running BRUXISM show series that functionally ended with the pandemic in 2020. Now, in collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Kevin Harris, Cook lends his distinct curatorial flavor to a set of six events in 2023 titled Fulcrum. The pair's mission statement likens the new bi-monthly show to a "warm bath that washes away the territoriality of the art world while clearing a path to foster a true communal experience that connects us to our fellow human." The series premiere on Saturday prominently features the exploratory Afro-futurist sounds of JoAnn McNeil, who draws from a kaleidoscope of disciplines to build unique and captivating sonic gradients. The lineup includes analog video synthesis by Harris and a kinetic sculpture by Rachel Youn, a Washington University graduate that has exhibited work in solo and group exhibitions in several major cities across the globe, including New York, Berlin, Stockholm and Hong Kong, to name a few.

Keep Your Friends Close: Ambitious concert series are nothing new to St. Louis, but Cook's BRUXISM set itself apart by offering freebies for attendees, including zines and limited edition cassette tapes. For the first edition of Fulcrum, Cook will be giving away 10 copies of his new art/poetry zine that also features a CD of recent sound work.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP King Buffalo.

King Buffalo w/ Rezn, Chaos Bloom

8 p.m. Sunday, January 15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $15 to $18. 314-498-6989.

With seven tracks of unrelenting psychedelia, King Buffalo's 2022 album Regenerator might be the doomy stoner rock outfit's best studio effort to date — no small feat for the prolific power trio with more than ten releases since debuting in 2013. The Rochester, New York-based group blends the trappings of a jam band with the kind of seamless progression often heard in krautrock records of yore, but make no mistake, the full discography is equal parts heady and heavy. While some songs fit squarely in the metal genre, the latest record offers a microcosm of all the musical detritus that King Buffalo has picked up throughout its ten years improvising and developing a common language onstage. With a reputation for stunning live sets, the band has developed a high level of interplay that's typically associated with seasoned jazz players. King Buffalo's rhythmic layering often builds to a textural wall that feels surreal in the context that it's produced by a mere three musicians. While there are many ways to conjure this musical sleight of hand — a wall of amps and speaker cabinets is most often used to fill in this kind of sound — this group's true strength lies in brilliant songcraft and attention to tone. While the band's latest record has gained more critical acclaim than all of its previous releases, Regenerator is actually the third in a trilogy of "pandemic" albums including The Burden of Restlessness and Acheron, dropped six months apart in 2021. King Buffalo comes to St. Louis at the start of a busy year, which includes lengthy tours throughout North America and Europe.

Light It Up: Chicago-based outfit Rezn operates in the middle ground between shoegaze and doom metal, offering a proper palette cleanser before King Buffalo takes the stage. The band's latest studio effort, Solace, is set to release in March, but attendees should expect a psychedelic sample platter of what's to come.

—Joseph Hess



THURSDAY JANUARY 12

-Andrew Dahle: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Dade & Jesse Farrar: 7 p.m., free. The Abbey, 6500 W. Main St., Belleville, 618-398-3176.

-G. Love & Special Sauce: w/ Donavon Frankenreiter 8 p.m., $33.50-$44.75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Ivas John (Special Edition): 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Jake Curtis Blues: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Karaoke with Shaggy Sounds: 5 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Louis C.K.: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Mandy Barnett: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Nate Lowery: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Tom Ray & John McVey: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.



FRIDAY JANUARY 13

-120 Minutes: 9 p.m., $5. Sky Music Lounge, 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, 636-527-6909.

-B.O.R.N.: w/ Death Pose, Paternity Test 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-The Emo Night Tour: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

-The Groove Doctors: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-The Grooveliner: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Lady J Huston's Birthday Party & Show: 7 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Lucky Old Sons: 4 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Third Sight Band: 11 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Thrak - A Tribute to King Crimson: 8 p.m., $10/$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Trixie Delight Duo: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.



SATURDAY JANUARY 14

-Aaron Kamm and the One Drops: 10 p.m., $13.50-$16. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Archers of Loaf: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Brandon Santini Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-The Breakdowns: 7:45 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Gene Jackson & Power Play: 11 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-James Whalen Band: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Jason Cooper & The Coop DeVilles: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Jordan Baumstark: w/ The Epitome, Del Broadway, Louie Mcdon, Jay Alzier, Kris Cameron, Murda Savage, Skinny B, HLE $taxx 7 p.m., $10-$20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-Lindsey & Landon: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Matthew "Oddsoul" Klose: 7:30 p.m., $5. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.

-The Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

-The Wilmingtons: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Zeta Field: w/ Meatus, Buy Her Candy, Where's the Rum 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



SUNDAY JANUARY 15

-Butch Moore: 1 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Flea Collar: w/ Foil, Miracle Whip, Trashgoat 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Hot Hands Wonderland: 3 p.m., free. KT's Saloon, 4574 Telegraph Rd, Saint Louis, (314) 892-7788.

-King Buffalo: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Living Legends: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Love Jones “The Band”: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



MONDAY JANUARY 16

-Prevention: w/ Squint, Split, Volition 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-SLSO Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: 7:30 p.m., free. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-534-1700.

-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Sound of Animals Fighting: w/ Hail the Sun, Concrete Castles, Kitty, Wstdyth 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$75. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.



TUESDAY JANUARY 17

-The Cabaret Project Open Mic: 7 p.m., free. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.



WEDNESDAY JANUARY 18

-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Schizophonics: w/ the Uppers, Matt F Basler 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-St. Louis Symphony: Live at the Pulitzer: 7:30 p.m., $10-$25. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-754-1850.

-Voodoo Dead 1973: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



