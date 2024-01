click to enlarge REBECCA ALLEN The Burney Sisters will perform at Blue Strawberry on Saturday, January 20.

The Burney Sisters

7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 20. Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue. $15-$20. 314-256-1745.

When eldest sibling Olivia Burney, then 18, opted in February 2023 to part ways with the prodigious band she'd led since she was just 13 years old, the remaining Burney Sisters — Emma, 16, and Bella, 13 — were left with a bit of a conundrum. After all, it had been Olivia who had provided the lead vocals on nearly all the Columbia, Missouri, act's original songs, serving as primary songwriter as well. What would her younger sisters do without her? Should they still perform the songs Olivia had written? Should they change the name of the group? Luckily those questions didn't linger for long, as Emma, who'd been laying down expert instrumentation and preternatural harmonies alongside her older sister since she was only 10 years old, stepped up and found herself to be equal to the challenge of carrying on that good name (which, appropriately considering the familial ties, they decided to keep). Alongside Bella, who had joined the band on bass and as a third layer of vocal harmony at only nine years old, the now-duo rapidly revealed itself to be the same unreasonably gifted act that had long ago captivated fans in St. Louis and points beyond. Indeed, the new configuration of Burneys has continued to wow crowds throughout the Gateway City in the months since, putting in time at Pines Fest and Open Highway Music Festival and others, all the while proving that it's not any one sister providing the star power in this family band — it's something in their blood.

High Praise on the High Seas: The latest lineup of the Burneys spent a portion of 2023 out on the open water as part of the Cayamo Cruise, alongside a boatload of fellow heavy-hitters including Andrew Bird, Trampled by Turtles, Tweedy and many more. As Emma recounted to the RFT's Steve Leftridge in October, no less than Jeff Tweedy himself approached the group and expressed his admiration for their talents. Here's hoping for a collaboration.

click to enlarge ANDREW HREHA VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE Creed Bratton.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 24. City Winery, 3730 Foundry Way. $40 to $50. 314-678-5060.



He's inarguably best known for the fictionalized version of himself that he played on NBC's

, but Creed Bratton has been an ongoing concern since the '60s. While his TV self was portrayed as a seedy kleptomaniac possibly living under an assumed name and possibly having murdered somebody, the IRL Bratton has a similarly (if far less criminally) wild backstory. His younger years saw him as a traveling troubadour of sorts, one who decamped from his homeland of California in his early 20s for a globe-spanning, hitchhiking musical excursion that saw the penniless young musician perform for oil camps in the Sahara Desert, for a brothel full of sheikhs in Beirut, and all across Germany and Israel before returning home and joining what would become the folk-rock band the Grass Roots in 1967. Bratton's short time with that act resulted in two certified gold singles and a gold album before the restless artist parted ways with the group in 1969 due to management's refusal to let its members write their own songs. It was at this time he started to dip his toes into acting, culminating in his becoming a cult-favorite character in the most successful comedy of the aughts. Still, he never really lost his love for creating music, and since 2001 Bratton has released eight albums of his folk-adjacent, jazz-damaged work as a solo artist — including, most memorably, "All the Faces," the song he performed on the finale of the TV show that made him an international star.



When

was still on television, Bratton would frequently entertain references to his TV character when they were shouted out by the audience, often breaking between songs to share stories from the set. In the years since, though, he's mostly let his music do the talking, so maybe keep your heckles to yourself.





The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Whitney Houston Tribute Concert: 7 p.m., $25. Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 3147256555.Haley Driver: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.The Old Souls Revival: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 7 p.m., $5. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Paul Neihaus IV: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.The Voices Of Motown: 7:30 p.m., $30. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Wade Bowen: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Widespread Panic Night 1: 8 p.m., $49-$155. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Adam Gaffney: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Big Head Todd & the Monsters: 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jason Boland & the Stragglers: w/ Matt Poss 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Paul Niehaus IV Trio: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Red Tape Riot: 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Rumpke Mountain Boys: 10 p.m., $15. Club Riveria, 3524 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-8663.Samantha Clemons: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Soulard Blues Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.St. Louis Stands with Trans Benefit Show: w/ Half Gallen and the Milk Jugs, Sewer Urchin, Beau Diamond, Nite Frvr, Young Animals 7 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Up All Night: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Widespread Panic Night 2: 8 p.m., $49-$155. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.William Tyler & The Impossible Truth: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.2 Pedros Yacht Rock Brunch: noon, $18. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Alligator Wine: 9 p.m., $11. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Beth Bombara: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Blue Moon Blues Band: w/ Kent Ehrhardt 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.The Burney Sisters: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Dogs Of Society: A Rock N Roll Tribute to Elton John: 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.An Evening with Meg Myers: 8 p.m., $35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Joe Metzka Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.The Late Greats: 7:30 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Litty Trap 2024: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Low Watermark for Ghosts, Seashore, Ready Set Cigarette: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Meg Myers: 8 p.m., $35-$40. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ryan Koenig and Friends: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Telepathy Club: w/ Planters, Ditch Doggie 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Uncle Albert: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Widespread Panic Night 3: 8 p.m., $49-$155. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Brock Walker: 4 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Jenny Teator: 7 p.m., $20-$25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Lyn Lapid: w/ Ashley Mehta 8 p.m., $22-$82. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Skeet Rodgers: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Butch Moore: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Foy Vance: w/ Bonnie Bishop 7 p.m., $40-$55. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Kevin Buckley: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Andy Coco & Co.: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Veil of Maya: 6 p.m., $28-$50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Creed Bratton: 7:30 p.m., $40-$50. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Emma Langford: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Open Blues Jam: 7 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Voodoo Phish: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.