click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST Enemy of Magic will perform at the Heavy Anchor on Saturday, January 7.

Enemy of Magic EP Release Show w/ Subtropolis, Seashine

8 p.m. Saturday, January 7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue. $10. 314-352-5226.

Enemy of Magic's metallic rock feels like some sought-after secret treasure that was found in a chest tucked away in some obscure corridor of the many Missouri caves that rest below St. Louis. The band's first EP Antimoon dropped in late 2021 with two dark and doomy songs that probably pair nicely with midnight spelunking, or at least play well in the background of your weekly D&D campaign — "Cobramania" is fit for a last boss. With the new Spellbreaker EP, Enemy of Magic iterates on its own blueprint for dark and mystical metal with mighty melodic leads and a dominant, triumphant tone throughout. In this new set of recordings, the band fully realizes the scope hinted at in early recordings, with an obvious level-up in production values courtesy of Ryan Wasoba (of like-minded metal band Thor Axe). The added clarity means that Aaron Kelly's visceral vocals texturally blend with the skillful gnar of Lindsay Cranmer's guitar. Joel Stillwell's proggy bass lines run in lockstep with thunderous beats by drummer Eli Hindman, who hits those toms ear-bustingly hard and drives each song with a propulsive thump. To celebrate Spellbreaker's release, Enemy of Magic takes to the high seas at the Heavy Anchor with two of St. Louis' most explorative bands in Subtropolis and Seashine.

Pull the String: Speaking of Subtropolis, the river city's undisputed No. 1 (and maybe only) trash-prog duo unleashed a set of eight brain-bending, riff-heavy hits back in 2021 called Protect From Light that was mastered by Todd Rittman (U.S. Maple, Dead Rider) and that should definitely be on your radar.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE Denise Thimes.

Denise Thimes

7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 North Boyle Avenue. $25 to $30. 314-256-1745.

Whether she's taking the stage in a cool New York jazz club, bringing the house down in Chicago on New Year's Eve or singing in her hometown of St. Louis, Denise Thimes is becoming a jazz legend in real time. Some might say she's already there and then some, and it's hard to argue when Thimes has performed for literal queens and presidents — be sure to ask her about the time she sang for George W Bush at the White House in 2007. She has shared the stage with Wynton Marsalis, toured Paris with renowned jazz saxophonist David Sanborn and was even personally picked by Aretha Franklin to sing at the Queen of Soul's 72nd birthday celebration. So why isn't Denise Thimes a household name? Well that all depends on who you ask, since her body of work also includes a decorated stage acting career where Thimes has earned eight Woodie Awards for acting and musical performance. Expect the banter and storytelling between the songs to be just as compelling as her adventurous and extensive repertoire of vocal jazz.

Theme Music: The theme on this night is "Resolutions!" And while that may be no surprise given the time of the year, Thimes is uniquely equipped to fulfill the kind of inspirational evening one might need to actually follow through on that lofty set of New Year's resolutions.

—Joseph Hess

THURSDAY JANUARY 5

-Karaoke with Shaggy Sounds: 5 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Little Known Fact: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-The Mo Egeston Birthday Show: 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.



FRIDAY JANUARY 6

-Hudai: w/ At My Worst, Natural High, Warheadd 8 p.m., $13. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Jackson Stokes: 6:30 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-Karaoke with Shaggy Sounds: 10 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Mountain Sprout: 8 p.m., $10-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-The Owen Ragland Trio: 7 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Pickin Buds Electric: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Sharon Bear & the Golden Licks: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

-With Glee: w/ Native State, Horse Magick, Tom Thanks 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Yonder Mountain String Band Night 1: 8 p.m., $25-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



SATURDAY JANUARY 7

-Denise Thimes: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Dixon's Violin: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-Dogs of Society: Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute: 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Enemy of Magic EP Release Show: Subtropolis, Seashine 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Irene Allen: w/ Eric McSpadden, Sharon Bear 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-Jose Emilio Gobbo Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-Miss Hy-C & Fresh Start: 8 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

-Royce Martin: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.

-Silver Bullet: A Tribute to Bob Seger: 8 p.m., $27-$32. Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville, 618-692-7538.

-STL Pole Show: 8 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Voodoo Doors: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-West End Junction: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-White Lighter: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Yonder Mountain String Band Night 2: 8 p.m., $35-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



SUNDAY JANUARY 8

-Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-Musical Tribute for Jeanne Trevor: 2 p.m., $20. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.



MONDAY JANUARY 9

-Comedy Shipwreck: w/ Chad Wallace 9 p.m., free. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.



TUESDAY JANUARY 10

-Greg Koch: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.



WEDNESDAY JANUARY 11

-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Sarah Potenza: 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Sorry Please Continue: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Voodoo JGB 1989: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Wednesday Night Jazz Jam: 6 p.m., free. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.



