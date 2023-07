Snoop Dogg w/ Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort

6 p.m. Sunday, July 16. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights. $59 to $249.50. 314-298-9944.

You don't need us to tell you that you should go see Snoop Dogg. You know that you should go see Snoop Dogg. It's as self-evident as the sky above your head, as obvious as the ground beneath your feet. The man born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. is an international icon, an American treasure and one of the biggest rap superstars of all time. If the only music he'd ever given us in his entire life had been that of The Chronic and Doggystyle, he'd still be rightly regarded as one of the best to ever do it, and those two Dr. Dre-produced, era-defining landmarks of the G-funk style preposterously were released within just the first two years of his career. Thirty years later the Doggfather is still grinding out hits, with a full-album collaboration with Dre slated to drop later this year as his 20th full-length studio release Missionary. You don't need us to tell you to check that out as soon as it comes out. You know that you should.

High Times: Joining Snoop on this tour is Wiz Khalifa and the legendary Too $hort. The former is one of the only people on the planet who is as consistently high as Snoop, with a like-minded fanbase to match, meaning all it will take to catch a secondhand buzz at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this week will be to simply show up. Be extra careful navigating the venue's nightmare parking lot after the show, is what we're saying.





Puddles Pity Party

8 p.m. Friday, July 14. City Winery, 3730 Foundry Way. $35 to $55. 314-678-5060.

On paper, nothing about Puddles Pity Party seems like it should work. Here we have a seven-foot-tall giant of a man clad in Pagliacci-style clown finery exhibiting symptoms of a serious case of clinical depression in between vocal performances of modern pop songs. But what sounds like a bewildering mishmash of artistic elements actually comes together to create something remarkably original. An alter ego of Atlanta-based singer Mark Geier, Puddles Pity Party has managed to secure international fame through Geier's striking baritone and imposing stage presence. Being such a unique act, Puddles has put together a resume that's nearly as whiplash-inducing as his persona: He put in time as an opener on Aqua Teen Hunger Force's 2010 live tour, secured a regular position as part of New York's immersive theater production Sleep No More throughout 2011, advanced to the quarterfinals on the 12th season of America's Got Talent in 2017 and even made a guest appearance on the finale of the fourth season of The Conners in 2022. It's a rather eclectic series of accomplishments, but it's surely no less oddly impressive than the artist himself.

High Praise: Even as he's been popping up in these disparate stage and television appearances, Puddles Pity Party has also been criss-crossing the globe and making famous fans all along the way. No less than New Zealand pop powerhouse Lorde even went so far as to dub his Postmodern Jukebox-assisted cover of her hit "Royals" her favorite she's ever heard.

-Alex Williams: w/ Russo & Co. 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Blood Red Shoes: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Country Westerns: w/ Glory N’ Perfection, Boreal Hills 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Jake Curtis Blues: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Just Fine: Mary J. Blige Tribute: 8 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Nate Lowery: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Refined Roots: 9:30 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Rich Fleetwood: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Tears for Fears: 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$399.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Brother Francis and the Soultones: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-The Dustcovers: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Flight Risk: 7:30 p.m., $16. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.-Haki N’ Dem: 8 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Heartcave Album Release Show: w/ Night Hike, Waiiist 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Joybomb: w/ Power of Dusk, The Chandelier Swing, Fight Back Mountain 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Last Dance - A Tom Petty Tribute: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Lucky Old Sons: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Post Malone: 8 p.m., $45-$249.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Puddles Pity Party: 8 p.m., $35-$55. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-RiverBend Bluegrass: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Serenade of Silence: w/ Cold Rooms, Augmented Hearts, Killer Burke, Three Way Stop 7:30 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Tori Amos: 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$111.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Blue Moon Blues Band: w/ Kent Ehrhardt 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Eric Church: 7 p.m., $39.75-$149.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Future And Friends: 7 p.m., $55-$240. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Ladies Night Part 2: w/ Kayy Layy, Ariana Nicolee, Dae Smooth, Tiff Tiff, JayceeJo, RHM Baby D, Asiaa Marie, Rekha, Alli Mays, Shanelle Scott 7:30 p.m., $10-$20. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Last Gnome Standing: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Little Feat: 6:30 p.m., $49-$79. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.-No Alternative: 9 p.m., $5. Sky Music Lounge, 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, 636-527-6909.-One Way Traffic: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Project Pat: 9 p.m., $30. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Uncle Albert: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Under The Big Top: w/ Jackson Stokes, Mattie Schell 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Wurst Fest: noon, free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Ballyhoo!: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Drew Lance: 9:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $3. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Frank and the Hurricanes: w/ Perverted, Ra Child, Richard Edge / Zak M. Duo 6 p.m., donations. William A. Kerr Foundation, 21 O’Fallon St., St. Louis, 314-436-3325.-John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Juan Carmona: 7 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Kevin Buckley: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Lurk: w/ Public Opinion, Shitstorm, Kato 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Resplendent: 7:30 p.m., free. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.-Sanguisugabogg: w/ Kruelty, Vomit Forth, Deterioration, Gates To Hell 7:30 p.m., $20-$39.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Snoop Dogg: w/ Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort 6 p.m., $35-$249.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Vivian Green: 6 p.m., $48. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Pardoner: w/ Shady Bug, Nick G Band 7:30 p.m., $10-$13. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-105.7 The Point Big Summer Show: w/ Godsmack, Staind 7 p.m., $25.50-$149.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Backstage Pass Concert Series: noon, $40. Union Avenue Opera, 733 N. Union Blvd, St. Louis, 314-361-2881.-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Foil: w/ Thlurm, Q, Man with Rope 8 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-JD Souther: 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Jeff Tweedy: w/ Le Ren 7:30 p.m., $50-$60. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage: w/ Nerve Estate 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.University City Summer Band: w/ Wayne Du Maine 7 p.m., free. Heman Park, 1028 Midland Blvd, University City.-Drew Lance & Friends: 6:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Foreigner: 7 p.m., $29.50-$399.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $3. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Shaggy 2 Dope: 7:30 p.m., $30-$54.50. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Voodoo Allman Brothers Band: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.