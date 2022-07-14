The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: July 14 to 20

click to enlarge PETER ASH LEE Japanese Breakfast has fully entered the mainstream American music zeitgeist with its recent SNL performance.

Japanese Breakfast w/ the Linda Lindas

8 p.m. Friday, July 15. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $39.50 to $45. 314-726-6161.

Musician and author Michelle Zauner didn't activate some spell to make her band Japanese Breakfast a household name overnight, but the Korean-American's wide-ranging body of work is considered by many to be magical in nature. Take Japanese BreakQuest, for example, a playable video game she developed alongside game designer Elaine Fath to promote the 2017 album Soft Sounds from Another Planet. Furthermore, in 2021 Zauner released Crying In H Mart, a touching memoir about coping with the loss of her mother and reconnecting with her roots through food. The book has been on the New York Times Best Seller list for 50 weeks now and is currently being adapted as a feature film by Orion Pictures with the screenplay and soundtrack handled by Zauner herself. And less than two months after Crying in H Mart was first published, Japanese Breakfast debuted Jubilee, a breakthrough studio album that swiftly boosted the band straight to its current mainstream status. As if that's not all magical enough, Japanese Breakfast comes to St. Louis only two months after performing live on the recent season finale of Saturday Night Live, and the band will follow up this string of shows with a global tour of the world's most renowned music festivals in South Korea, Japan and England before coming back to the United States for a rigorous schedule that continues for much of 2022.

Summer Break: The Linda Lindas probably didn't expect to go big time viral in 2021 when the Los Angeles Public Library posted a video of the young band playing its song "Racist, Sexist Boy." Here we are a year later and the group has signed to Epitaph Records, contributed music to a Netflix series and released its debut album Growing Up. Arrive on time and don't miss out.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge LAIKEN JOY A former keyboardist for Maroon 5, PJ Morton is an institution in New Orleans music.

PJ Morton

8 p.m. Friday, July 15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $34.50 to $39.50. 314-726-6161.

Bodies of water contort and mountains move to make way for PJ Morton whenever he releases a new record. Sure, calling the New Orleans songwriter the top R&B artist of the modern era sounds a bit like hyperbole, but hear me out: PJ Morton has received four Grammy awards in the past four years, including Best Gospel Album, Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance. He even took home a Grammy for his contributions to We Are by John Batiste, which won Album of the Year at the most recent ceremony. He followed up this landmark achievement in late April with the release of Watch the Sun, a new solo record that predictably dropped to rave reviews — not that his dedicated fanbase needed anyone to validate the quality of a PJ Morton album. Just take a look at the comment section of any PJ Morton video (we suggest "How Deep Is Your Love" featuring YEBBA), and you'll find a sea of comments that reference the R&B songwriter's ability to evoke a shockingly wide range of emotional responses. In between touring with one of America's finest R&B bands and working as the keyboardist for Maroon 5, PJ Morton spends much of his time deeply involved in the New Orleans music community, where he organizes and advocates for preserving the city's rich musical heritage. Delmar Hall is considered to be a smaller, more intimate venue for an artist of this caliber, and showgoers will see a concert dripping with style, substance and a strong sense of purpose.

Jack of All Trades: Where PJ Morton finds the time to appear in a number of films and TV shows we'll never know. Catch him on NCIS: New Orleans, Nobody's Fool and Soul City, to name a few, where he typically plays himself or performs on screen with a full band.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Hulder will emerge from the depths of the forest to wage battle on Off Broadway's stage this Sunday.

Hulder w/ Devil Master, Skeleton, Extinctionism

8 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $18. 314-498-6989.

In these confusing modern times, it's not uncommon to find ourselves filled with the desire to retreat to the woods and hold a sword aloft in glorious battle. When the stress of the workplace becomes too much, when the emails just keep coming and the drudgery seems endless, who among us can resist the call of the Dark One himself that we submit our steel — and ourselves — to his unholy command? It's only natural, of course. And no one knows that better than Marliese Riesterer, the Belgium-born, Portland-dwelling forest creature behind medieval black metal act Hulder. As the band's sole member, the talented multi-instrumentalist employs guitars, vocals, bass, keys and a drum machine to conjure a sound most foul, a blackened chunk of symphonic evil hearkening to the glory days of the genre. Hulder's January 2021 full-length, Godslastering Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry, came on the heels of a series of demos and singles, and rapidly caught the attention of metalheads who prefer music that's replete with blastbeats, Tolkein imagery and throaty, guttural vocals. The band has since landed on several tastemaker blogs, and even saw its latest track, May's "Evil Incubation," released as part of Decibel Magazine's flexi series. Hulder is dark, cold, surprisingly melodic and most definitely not for the faint of heart, and its Off Broadway performance this week is sure to inspire the warlord in you to cast off the shackles of civilized society and take to the wilderness.

Brothers in Arms: Hulder will be joined at this show by Philadelphia black metal/punk act Devil Master, Austin thrash metal band Skeleton, and St. Louis' own death metal group Extinctionism. Be prepared for a night of relentless riffage and unstoppable evil.

—Daniel Hill

