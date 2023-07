click to enlarge SAM PETTS-DAVIES The Smile.

The Smile

8 p.m. Thursday, July 20. The Factory, 17105 North Outer Road, Chesterfield. $65 to $79.50. 314-423-8500.

Even if you've never heard of the Smile, you're probably familiar with another band two of its members founded: a little act known as Radiohead. Frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood formed the Smile with jazz drummer Tom Skinner during the COVID-19 lockdowns and then debuted at a surprise livestreamed show in 2021 before releasing the band's first proper album, May 2022's A Light for Attracting Attention. The Smile sounds like a stripped-down version of Radiohead, for sure, but its songs have a lot of layers for a three-piece comprising only drums, bass and guitar. When A Light for Attracting Attention came out last year, many fans and critics remarked that the record was so good that it could easily be mistaken for a follow-up to Radiohead's late-career masterpiece A Moon Shaped Pool. That might be a stretch, but nevertheless the album was an instant hit, and serves as plenty of proof that the band's show in Chesterfield this week is not to be missed.

More to Follow: Since releasing its debut album, the Smile has dropped two live EPs and is said to be working on its sophomore record, which was allegedly seven weeks into the recording process back in March. That set of songs has not yet materialized, but the band did recently release an excellent non-album single, June's "Bending Hectic," which features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra. —Ryan Krull

click to enlarge VIA UNITED TALENT AGENCY Busta Rhymes.

Busta Rhymes w/ 50 Cent

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights. $29.50 to $249.50. 314-298-9944.

It was one of the most memorable show-going experiences St. Louis has ever seen. It was June 2021, and after 15 solid months of pandemic misery, people were finally poking their heads out of their COVID-19 bunkers and surveying what was left of the world they remembered, thanks to the freedom afforded by the lifesaving effects of the coronavirus vaccines. With live events having been few and far between for more than a year, Seoul Taco's Tenth Anniversary Block Party brought a preposterously sized crowd to a parking lot in the Grove, with no less than the god himself, Busta Rhymes, slated as the evening's headliner. Busta had not seen fit to visit St. Louis for more than a decade, and even this appearance was a last-minute one, as he was filling in for Ghostface Killah, who dropped out at the last second. But with a lightning storm illuminating the night sky and the pent-up fury of one of the best rappers of all time fueling the performance — this was only the second time he'd played in front of a crowd since the pandemic began — Busta tore the house down with a fiery set of hits spanning his 30-plus years in the game. At the close of the show, the "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See" rapper noted just how long it had been since he'd visited the Gateway City, vowing that after this show he would "definitely be back." He's made good on that promise in the years since, and this week's performance at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is his second since that glorious night.

Or Die Trying: Busta is actually serving as an opener for this event, which will be headlined by 50 Cent. We're not saying that order of appearances is all wrong, but we are saying that ol' half-dollar has never written anything that can hold a candle to When Disaster Strikes. Do with that whatever you like.

-Andrew Walesch Sings Frank and Tony By Request: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Beer Choir: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Brian Curran: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show: 7 p.m., $44.75-$139.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Chuck Flowers’ Birthday Bash: 8 p.m., $15. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Koridor: w/ Nag, Jenerator Jenkins, Anais Sin, Pineapple RNR 8 p.m., $10. William A. Kerr Foundation, 21 O’Fallon St., St. Louis, 314-436-3325.-Lady J Huston: 7 p.m., free. Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, Concord, 314-842-3298.-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Smile: 8 p.m., $65-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Truman Kennedy: 7 p.m., free. Tim’s Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.-Alicia Keys: 8 p.m., $36.50-$146.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-The Atomic Punks: The Tribute To Early Van Halen: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Captain Bulkhead and The Portholes: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Cody Johnson: 7 p.m., TBA. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.-Gene Jackson’s Power Play Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.am., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Kasimu Taylor: 9 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Locate S, 1: w/ Pealds 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Miss Jubilee: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Night 1: 7 p.m., $39. Westport Playhouse, 635 W Port Plaza Dr, St Louis, 314-328-5868.-Nite Frvr: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners: w/ Glory N’ Perfection, HorseCorn Cole & His Country 45s 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Rough Shop Christmas in July Music Extravaganza Night 1: 8 p.m., $20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.-Sam Grisman Project: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Soulard Blues Band: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Stephen Marley: 8 p.m., $32.50-$80. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Terry Grohman with The Drew Project: 7 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-West End Junction: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Yungblud: 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Review: 7 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-The Backseat Lovers: 8 p.m., $45-$75. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-The Blue Sparks: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Colt Ball & Friends: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Greg Wheeler & the PMC: w/ Edging, Shitstorm, Topomaka 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Ian Moore & B. Pags: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Jason Cooper Trio: 3 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Louise Post: 7 p.m., $20-$25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Night 2: 7 p.m., $39. Westport Playhouse, 635 W Port Plaza Dr, St Louis, 314-328-5868.-Moon Valley: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Rough Shop Christmas in July Music Extravaganza Night 2: 8 p.m., $20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.-Salty Ginger Band: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Scoot Teasley: 8 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.-Sweetie & The Toothaches: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550. Tedeschi Trucks Band: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$201.00. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.-Bob Row Organ Trio: 6 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Brother Jefferson: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Jason’s Birthday Bash: w/ NoPoint, PFR, The Haddonfields, Modern Angst 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Lynita Renea: 6 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-The MOBB: 6 p.m., free. Larry G. Crites Memorial Park, 2292 Old State Hwy A, Festus, 636-933-9434.-Musical Treasures: 7:30 p.m., free. Washington University-Brookings Quadrangle, Brookings and Hoyt drives, University City.-Optic Sink: w/Soup Activists, Kids 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Rich Fleetwood: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Tim Schall: 6 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Tom Hall’s Memorial Celebration of Life for Family & Friends: 2 p.m., donations. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Youth Lagoon: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Lomelda: 7 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Mr. Wendell: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Mspaint: w/ Destiny Bond, Pink Strap, Eunix 8:30 p.m., $10. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A. Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-50 Cent: w/ Busta Rhymes 7 p.m., $35-$249.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Andy Grammer: 8 p.m., $40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Between the Buried and Me: w/ Thank You Scientist, Rivers of Nihil 7 p.m., $28.50-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Eric McSpadden & Margaret Bienchetta: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Florist: w/ Skullcrusher 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.University City Summer Band: 7 p.m., free. Heman Park, 1028 Midland Blvd, University City.-Cloutchaser: w/ Lobby Boxer, Shinra Knives, Windows Facing Walls 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Death Grips: 8 p.m., $45-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Hurray for the Riff Raff: w/ Squirrel Flower 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Lena Esparza: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $3. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Sweet Knives: w/ Prunes, The Disappeared 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Voodoo Rolling Stones: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Will Hoge: 7:30 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.