The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: July 21 to 27

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE Fear comes to town this Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its landmark LP The Record.

Fear w/ Bastard Squad, Wes Hoffman and Friends

8 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $40. 314-289-9050.

It's been a big year for Fear. The pioneering hardcore punk act finally reacquired the rights to its landmark debut LP The Record at the start of 2022, and is celebrating the occasion with a deluxe three-disc re-release featuring 28 tracks of alternate takes, demos and rough mixes, in addition to a live recording from 1982. Featuring such gems as an alternate recording of the classic track "Beef Bologna" with entirely different vocals than the original, as well as the 1981 track "Neighbors" featuring the late, great John Belushi, the reissue is expected to drop in December. Additionally, the band is the subject of an upcoming career-spanning documentary from filmmaker Jason Zink, best known for the 2019 indie horror movie Straight Edge Kegger. As if that wasn't enough, Fear is in the midst of working on a new album, with original lead guitarist Philo Cramer and drummer Spit Stix both signed onto the project (alongside longtime bandleader Lee Ving, of course). The band's stop in St. Louis this week is a celebration of The Record for its 40th birthday; expect to hear such indelible punk classics as "I Don't Care About You," "I Love Livin' in the City" and "New York's Alright If You Like Saxophones" as part of the one-off show. It's going to be loud, rowdy and in-your-face — just ask the producers of SNL, who permanently banned the act four decades ago following its unforgettably chaotic performance — and that's perfectly in keeping with the lasting mark Fear has had on the genre it helped to shape.

Beer with Fear: On Friday night, the Record Space in Affton will host a meet-and-greet with Fear; don't miss the rare opportunity to spend time with some living punk legends on the home turf. Then on Saturday, make sure to hit up Red Flag's bar and order a Fear Beer, conjured up in collaboration with Heavy Riff Brewing and available only at the show.

—Daniel Hill

click to enlarge HISHAM BAROOCHA Animal Collective will bring its experimental pop to the Pageant this weekend.

Animal Collective w/ Spirit of the Beehive

8 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $36 to $41. 314-726-6161.

When Animal Collective announced the cancellation of their St. Louis date (and the rest of their tour) due to multiple members contracting COVID-19 in late May, the band gave no indication that the show would be made up. Maybe that was due to the experimental pop group's upcoming tour with Tomato Flower in August and September, or maybe the crew was taking a wait-and-see approach. Luckily the show was indeed rescheduled and still includes the support of Spirit of the Beehive, an indie-rock outfit that is as comfortable playing a low-key show in a basement as it is commanding the attention of thousands on a big stage. This pairing couldn't be more appropriate, since Animal Collective's early years were spent playing DIY spaces and art galleries (including St. Louis' own Lemp Arts Center) before breaking through the mainstream in the late '00s. Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Deakin and Geologist are all prolific artists on their own, with a litany of albums and obscure collaborations to their names, but their combined impact as Animal Collective has no doubt helped shape the landscape of experimental music in the United States. The band's latest album Time Skiffs is an expansive double LP of exploratory music where melodies seamlessly build to reactive flourishes of joyous noise and dense rhythms — you know, the stuff Animal Collective is known for. Thankfully, the group will return to St. Louis on this night to deliver the kind of seminal performance that might inspire a new generation of local musicians.

The Sound of the Opening Bell: Spirit of the Beehive has operated as a secret weapon of sorts in the Philadelphia music community since its start in 2014. A string of incredible albums such as 2021's Entertainment, Death has rightfully elevated the band's brand of dreamy pop to the precipice of the mainstream. Don't be surprised if you start seeing Spirit of the Beehive's name on marquees across the country in the next couple years.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA EASY STAR RECORDS Reggae act Rebelution will deliver plenty of good vibes at St. Louis Music Park on Saturday.

Rebelution w/ DENM, DJ Mackle

8 p.m. Saturday, July 23. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights. $32.50-$40. 314-451-2244.

Reggae transcends borders and generational trends in a way that few genres do, but maybe that's because of bands such as Rebelution, which works to bridge the gap between music of the Jamaican diaspora and mainstream tastes. Sure, Rebelution wouldn't exist without the profound legacy of Marley and his Wailers, but the Isla Vista, California, band has cemented its place in reggae history by hitting No. 1 on Billboard's reggae chart on five separate occasions. Songwriter and bandleader Eric Rachmany is a stalwart journeyman of the genre, with several collaborations with like-minded bands such as Slightly Stoopid and Reel Big Fish. The fact that Rebelution's performance of "Safe and Sound" at the 2010 edition of Bonnaroo sits at 76 million views and counting on YouTube speaks to the enduring appeal of Rachmany and Co.'s singular approach to fusing dub, rock and roots music. Rebelution comes to St. Louis on the heels of the release of Live in St. Augustine, a fresh live record that offers a raw yet subtly polished collection of the band at its best — tearing it up on stage for a sea of adoring fans.

Pay Close Attention: Grammy-winning producer DENM opens the show with genre-bending pop that invokes a laid-back vibe despite an energetic production. DENM — known to friends and fans as Denny — often pushes positive and inspirational messages that resonate with an ever-growing audience living through these uncertain times.

—Joseph Hess

