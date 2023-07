click to enlarge COURTESY GRACE POTTER Grace Potter will be one of the headliners at this year's Pig & Whiskey.

Pig & Whiskey Festival w/ Murphy Lee and Kyjuan, Grace Potter, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 40 Oz to Freedom, Everclear and more

5 p.m. Friday, July 28, 12 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and 12 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Avenue. Free, with VIP options available. 314-241-2337.

Last year's smash-hit festival featuring barbecue, whiskey and live music will be taking over Maplewood this weekend. The second annual Pig & Whiskey will take place Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30, 30 at Schlafly Bottleworks. Presented by the Riverfront Times in partnership with Schlafly Beer, the free event will feature barbecue samples, as well as three days of national and local acts, including Murphy Lee and Kyjuan from the St. Lunatics, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Grace Potter, 40 Oz to Freedom and Everclear. Tickets are free, but VIP passes will get you access to an open bar, free appetizers, better views of the stage and even meet-and-greets with the performers. Don't worry about the heat or the kids at the festival. There will be multiple cooling stations, a free kids zone and an STL Road Pony shuttle.

Hometown Heroes: Local acts on the lineup include DJ Charlie Chan Soprano, Elliott Pearson and the Passing Lane, Hillary Fitz, DJ Kimmy Nu, the Vanilla Beans, Katarra, Mammoth Piano, Tree One Four, Vallie Golde, Jesus Christ Supercar, Nathaniel Carroll and the Party Line, and Matt F Basler. For a full schedule, visit pigandwhiskey.com.

—Sarah Fenske

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Murtaugh.

Mürtaugh w/ Sawed Off, Fortunate Son, Furnace Floor

8 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $10. 314-328-2309.

Those familiar with the St. Louis band Mürtaugh's prior output — which was released on a pair of EPs in 2018 and 2019 — will likely find its latest work wholly unrecognizable. Whereas those earlier sets of songs hewed closer to straightforward hardcore punk with discernable rock & roll influences delivered for the most part at a mid-tempo pace, the newest iteration of the band has pushed all aspects of its sound to 11 and beyond. Part of that is the recent inclusion of local weapon of mass percussion Corpsegrinder (no relation) on drums, best-known for his work with such bygone acts as Who Fucking Cares?, Head On Collision and Sayonara. CG has an enviable knack for playing lightning-quick fastcore beats with machine gun precision, which pushes guitarist "Uncle" Dave Carr and bassist Jimmy Nichols' riffage to the near breaking point without taking it off the rails. In keeping, frontman Matt Monroe has switched up his delivery as well, eschewing the shouted, hardcore-style vocals of the past for a truly disgusting, guttural sound that borders on straight-up death metal. In sum, the newly reformed Mürtaugh now specializes in D-beat-damaged rippers with clear influence from the likes of Discharge (obviously), Wolfbrigade and even Darkthrone, with a little bit of Motörhead tossed in for good measure. It's a welcome change of pace and makes Mürtaugh one of the more interesting hardcore acts playing in St. Louis today.

Cling to the Beast: Mürtaugh is technically opening this show, which is a release affair for death metal act Sawed Off's latest, Forced Blunt Trauma. Fortunate Son and Furnace Floor round out the bill.

-Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: 6 p.m., $25. World Chess Hall of Fame, 4652 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-9243.-Cree Rider & Phil Wright Duo: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Enuff Znuff: w/ the Quireboys, Bad Marriage 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Foster and the Fellowship: 7 p.m., free. St. Louis County Library, 16400 Burkhardt, Chesterfield, 636-728-0001.-The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Hunter: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Julia Jacklin: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-LA Jones Blues: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Lomelda: 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Manchester Orchestra: w/ Jimmy Eat World 7 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Mattie Schell: 8 p.m., $15. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Nelson: 8 p.m., $40. Diamond Music Hall, 4105 N Cloverleaf Dr, St. Peters, 636-477-6825.-Pierce Crask: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Rig Time: w/ Direct Measure, Keep, Fortunate Son, Pinkville 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Andy Coco & Co.: 3:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Bret Michaels: 7 p.m., $26-$250.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-BrNa & Bobby Jay’s “Welcome to Planet Erf”: 10 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Cavetown: 6 p.m., $46-$51. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Crystal Lady: 7:30 p.m., $25. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC), 210 E Monroe Ave, Kirkwood, 314-759-1455.-Diesel Island: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Gusto: w/ Papi Tone 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Luminal: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Meditations: 7 p.m., $25-$30. The Broadway Boat Bar, 1424 N Broadway St, St Louis, 314-565-4124.-Papadosio: w/ Resonant Language, Acid Katz 7:30 p.m., $20. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Paul Thorn: 8 p.m., $38-$45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Riverbend Bluegrass: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Stone Hen: w/ Cloud Machine, Zantigo 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Stormruler: w/ Tomarum, Volcandra, Necrotic Theurgist 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Sunflower South: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Voodoo Who: 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Big George Jr. & the NGK Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Boxcar: 5:30 p.m., free. The Gramophone, 4243 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-5700.-Clusterpluck: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Danger Zone Band: 7 p.m., $20. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Hard Bop Messengers: 7:30 p.m., $25. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC), 210 E Monroe Ave, Kirkwood, 314-759-1455.-Hot Hands Wonderland: 6 p.m., free. Crossroads Bar, 11440 Concord Village Ave., St. Louis, 314-842-7009.-The Impractical Jokers: 8 p.m., $49.50-$150. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-Kansas: 7:30 p.m., $45-$125. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.-Kevin Buckley: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-The Mountain Grass Unit: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-R&B Kickback: w/ Trey Songz, Monica, Tamar Braxton, Silk, H-Town, Jon B, Keke Wyatt 7:30 p.m., $22.50-$225.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Sam Hunt: 7:30 p.m., $34.75-$119.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Sawed Off EP Release: w/ Fortunate Son, Furnace Floor, Mürtaugh 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Slapshot STL: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Soufside Jerei: Unplugged: 10 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Stormrazor: w/ Sewer Urchin, Stinkbomb 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Three-Brained Robot: w/ Dee Bird, Grain, Fakespacetan 6 p.m., $5. Milque Toast Bar, 2212 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-0085.-Tim & Lisa Albert: 3 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Trey Songz: 8 p.m., $45-$225. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Carolyn Mason Band: 4 p.m., $15. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ekkstacy: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Grand Finale: 7:30 p.m., free. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.-Jennifer Knapp: w/ Sarah Peacock, South for Winter 7 p.m., $22-$28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Paramore: 7 p.m., $37.50-$133. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-SoulPlay: 7 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Traffic Death: w/ Snafu, Snort Dagger 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Opera Bell Band: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui’s on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Declan McKenna: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Front Bottoms: 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Peter Kendall Clark: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolf: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Sweeping Promises: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Hot Mulligan: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Rabbit Ear Movement 10th Anniversary Show: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Telethon: w/ Mid Tempo Death March, A Living Hell 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Voodoo Grateful Dead: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Zainab Johnson: 8 p.m., $30-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.