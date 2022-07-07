The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: July 7 to 13

click to enlarge VIA ANTI- Be sure to catch Man Man when you get the chance; you never know when the unpredictable group will take another hiatus.

Man Man w/ Hard Tays Night

8 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street. $18 to $23. 314-588-0505.

Man Man is a post-apocalyptic post-hippie rock conundrum led by Honus Honus (a.k.a. Ryan Kattner), a surreal multidisciplinary artist who has burrowed out a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Besides working as a music supervisor for various entities and projects such as Super Deluxe and the 2016 television series The Exorcist, Kattner is also an accomplished actor with a notable co-starring role alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead for the short film So It Goes. As Honus Honus, Kattmer acts as the confident commander of Man Man's Rube Goldberg machine of a band both on stage and in the studio. The 2020 album Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between is an audacious collision of disparate genres in the service of rootsy and cacophonous rock music, and marks something of a return to form for the group. The record dropped after a six-year hiatus during which Kattner worked on a deluge of other creative projects ranging from an animated series to a graphic novel. This tour brings Man Man through St. Louis with openers Hard Tays Night, a Los Angeles-based immersive nightlife experience that offers a diverse cast of performers.

Band Band: During one of Man Man's infamous hiatuses, Kattner announced a solo album as Honus Honus and the alias has stuck ever since. Use Your Delusion released in November 2016 with a vibrant set of artful pop and outsider rock songs that made several best of lists at the end of the year.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge WILLIAM THOREN George Clinton and the Parliament-Funkadelic will blow the roof off the Big Top on Sunday night.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic w/ The Time Traveler DJs, Alexis Tucci, Blu Eye Extinction

5 p.m. Sunday, July 10. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard. $25-$100. 314-549-9990.

We should feel immensely fortunate that the great George Clinton is even still hitting the road at all. At 80 years old, and with every accolade that exists already under his belt, there's no reason anyone should expect the Prime Minister of Funk to still be loading himself into his spaceship and shlepping from town to town for our amusement — and yet, blessedly, he persists. The Parliament-Funkadelic bandleader even announced in April 2019 that he'd be retiring from touring that year, but as he's taught us all so thoroughly and consistently over the years, the funk simply will not be stopped. With all the psychedelic spectacle and outlandish surrealism for which a P-Funk show is famous, it's fitting that this event will be taking place at the Big Top, bringing a veritable circus of colors and lights and costumes and, of course, an otherworldly exploration of bass-driven, ass-shaking, spirit-uplifting grooves. Sure, Clinton could rest on his laurels if he wanted, but if he knows one thing, it's this: We want the funk. We gotta have that funk. And he's the man best-suited to deliver it to us.

Hit 'Em With the Bop Gun: Opening the show will be like-minded acts the Time Traveler DJs, Alexis Tucci and Blu Eye Extinction, promising a stacked night of heady tunes and hazy vibes. Be sure to pace yourself.

—Daniel Hill





click to enlarge VIA SRO PR UK mainstay the Cult will bring its post-punk glam stylings to Chesterfield this weekend.

The Cult w/ Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Zola Jesus

6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10. The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield. $49.50 to $69.50. 314-423-8500.

The Cult has been an institution in rock long enough to have a body of work that can be split into distinctly different eras, ranging from post-punk to arena and glam rock. Led by singer Ian Astbury, the band debuted in the UK in 1981 under the name Southern Death Cult, later shortened to Death Cult after guitarist Billy Duffy joined up. While Death Cult was certainly a fitting moniker for the band's dark approach to goth rock, the name was ultimately changed to the Cult, which helped Astbury and Co. break through the mainstream in the mid-1980s. The Cult's 1985 single "She Sells Sanctuary" currently sits at 50-plus million views on YouTube and, even if you don't count the streams the song has racked up on streaming services such as Spotify, that's a number that proves just how relevant the legendary group remains today. Its most recent studio record, 2016's Hidden City, artfully weaves together several songs with their own separate aesthetic plucked from different points in the band's genre-hopping discography. A new record is on the way, but details are scarce outside of a recent interview where Astbury claimed the bulk of the songs were mixed and mastered. This might be the most exciting year for the band yet as the Cult comes through St. Louis only weeks after co-headlining a UK arena tour with Alice Cooper.

Grand Opening: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club is surely reason enough to arrive on time for the opening acts, but don't sleep on hypnagogic pop group Zola Jesus. The brainchild of artist Nika Roza Danilova, Zola Jesus is much like the Cult in that the group's stylistic approach has changed and evolved through multiple genres with roots in dark wave and industrial music.

—Joseph Hess

