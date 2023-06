click to enlarge ALYSSE GAFKJEN Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Open Highway Music Festival

8 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield. $35 to $120. 314-915-0656.

Attendees of this weekend's two-day Open Highway Music Festival are in for something special. With headliner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's new album Weathervanes debuting on June 9, St. Louis concertgoers will be some of the first live listeners to the new songs on the second day of the festival. But Isbell and Co. aren't the only reasons Open Highway is worth your time. This year's lineup also includes the likes of Blackberry Smoke, who will close out the first night of the event. In 2015, the Atlanta-based band became the first independent artist in modern history to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album charts with the album Holding All the Roses. The following year, the band did the same with 2016's Like An Arrow, proving that the first time was no fluke. Elsewhere on the lineup is the Heavy Heavy, coming all the way from the United Kingdom to flex its rock & roll chops. The band released an expanded version of its 2022 Life and Life Only EP in May, earning comparisons to no less than Fleetwood Mac and the Rolling Stones in the process. And these are just three of many acts at this year's event, which will also have food and drink offerings from the likes of Wok-O-Taco, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Narwhal's, 4 Hands and more. —Katie Lawson

Live and Local: Suitably, St. Louis is well-represented on the Open Highway lineup, with performances by Beth Bombara, Mattie Schell, the Sleepy Rubies, the Funky Butt Brass Band, Matt Jordan and Hillary Fitz. Columbia favorites the Burney Sisters will also make an appearance.

click to enlarge VIA O'DONNELL MUSIC Violent J.

Violent J w/ Esham and Ouija Macc

7:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget, Illinois. $30 to $54.50. 618-274-6720.

It's entirely reasonable to think that you have no interest in attending an Insane Clown Posse show. It's, quite frankly, a perfectly justifiable position to take if you are a person who does not regularly wear gigantic pants or slather paint across your face. Unfortunately, you are wrong — you just don't know it. An ICP show is not just for diehard juggalos and juggalettes; it is also for those who simply love people-watching. At your typical Psychopathic Records-related event, you can expect to see something interesting happening no matter what direction you point your face — everything from deranged painted clowns to airborne discount soda to people who think they're doing a good job hiding their open intake of drugs. (Spoiler: They never are). In keeping, you really should haul your ass to Pop's on Tuesday and get down with the clown himself, ICP's Violent J. The musician born Joseph Frank Bruce hits Sauget this week sans musical partner Shaggy 2 Dope for a show supporting his latest solo album, February's Bloody Sunday LP. But honestly, the music on offer doesn't matter at all. You could shove pencils through your eardrums and still have a fun night. (Arguably, that would be the way to go.) It's sort of a Gwar situation, where the sheer spectacle consistently outpaces the tunes — but a good time is always had by all.

Speaking of Gwar: As with the Richmond, Virginia-based metal act, you should expect to get drenched from head to toe if you spend any amount of time in an ICP pit — but instead of fake blood, it's Faygo. Maybe wear a white shirt so you'll have a memento after the carnival leaves town.

-Abandoncy: w/ Internet Dating, Angry Blackmen, Yuppy, Lobby Boxer 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Arcadia Dance Orchestra: 7 p.m., free. Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, Concord, 314-842-3298.-Bats: w/ Ashley Byrne, Algae Dust 8 p.m., $9.50. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Hembree: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Miles Brenton: 7 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Paul Neihaus: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Pierce Crask: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Scandaleros: 8 p.m., $15. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-The 502s: 7:30 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Crab Festival: w/ Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band 9 p.m., $15. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Diesel Island: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Fear: w/ Bastard Squad 8 p.m., $30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Gene Jackson’s Power Play Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Grandson & K.Flay: 7 p.m., $34.50-$54.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Hank Williams Jr.: 7 p.m., $29.50-$275.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-LéPonds: w/ Jr. Clooney 8 p.m., $10. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Mars Sinclair: w/ The Owen Ragland Trio 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Meg Myers: 7:30 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Millennial Falcon Album Release: w/ Free Field, Inner City Witches, Red Sun Sermon 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Mojo Universe: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.-The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.: 8 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Summer Solstice Beer Fest: 6 p.m., free. Rhone Rum Bar, 2107 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, 314-241-7867.-Trophy Mules: 8 p.m., free. Pop’s Blue Moon, 5249 Pattison Ave., St. Louis, 314-776-4200.-Vrsty: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-With Glee: w/ Blush, Buck Fever, Buy Her Candy 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Aidan Canfield: 6 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.-All Roostered Up: 1 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Blue Moon Blues Band: w/Kent Ehrhardt 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Bosman Twins: 7:30 p.m., $25. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., St. Louis, 314-707-1134.-Das Bevo 106th Birthday Bash: 6 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Denise Thimes: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Fleet Foxes: 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Glass Mattress EP Release: w/ Blond Guru, Soft Crisis 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Grady Spencer & the Work: 8 p.m., $13. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Graham Curry & the Missouri Fury: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-The Green House Band: w/ August Blue 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Jonathan McReynolds: 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Katy Guillen And The Drive: w/ HoneyCreeper 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Luke Combs: w/ Riley Green 6 p.m., $54-$185. Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9600.-Sedated: The Ultimate Ramones Experience: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-St. Louis Juneteenth Reggae Bash: w/ Turbulence 7 p.m., $20. The Broadway Boat Bar, 1424 N Broadway St, St Louis, 314-565-4124.-This Is What You Came For: 8 p.m., $13. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Uncle Albert: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Colt Ball: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Dad’s Day Biergarten BBQ: w/ Lucky Dan and Naked Mike 11 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Drew Lance: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Immigrant Song: 4 p.m., free. The Kirkwood Park Amphitheatre, 111 S. Geyer, St. Louis, 314-822-5855.-John McVey Band: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Legend Singers: 3 p.m., free. Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, Concord, 314-842-3298.-The Samples Acoustic Duo: 7 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Bridges & Company: 6 p.m., free. Heman Park, 1028 Midland Blvd, University City.-Butch Moore: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Werewolf Jones: w/ TABY, Condiments 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ethan Leinwand: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui’s on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.-Matchbox Twenty: 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$119.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.-Mr. Wendell: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Summer Salt: 8 p.m., $23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-University City Summer Band: 7 p.m., free. Heman Park, 1028 Midland Blvd, University City.-Violent J: 7:45 p.m., $30-$54.50. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.1-20 Minutes ~ Jane on the Patio: 7 p.m., free. Just John’s Club, 4112 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-371-1333.-Bilmuri: 7:30 p.m., $20-$40. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Bryan Eng Trio: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Catnip: w/ NoPoint, Breakmouth Annie 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Duster: w/ Sour Windows 8 p.m., $26. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Jelly Roll: 8 p.m., $79.99. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Kenny Wayne Shepherd: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Sweet Lillies: 7 p.m., $12. Club Riveria, 3524 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-8663.-Tegan and Sara: 8 p.m., $36. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Voodoo Phish: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Whip Appeal: w/ Sloopy McCoy, Dill Spears, Cole Bridges, Dank Fizzer 8 p.m., $5. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.