The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 2 to 8

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Death's Dynamic Shroud descends on Off Broadway this Saturday in support of Brooklyn indie rockers Small Black.

Nostalgia is treated in much the same way personal kinks are — that is to say, we all have nostalgia for something, but indulging too much is culturally frowned upon no matter who you are or where you’re at in the world. But we're not here to judge or poke fun at what you decide to do in your free time. Instead, we're here to give you the lowdown on all your old favorites coming to town, such as REO Speedwagon and Styx at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, June 3. Likewise, if you're looking for a show that you might feel nostalgic for 25 years from now, we suggest checking out at JSL @ 25, an anniversary celebration of Jazz St. Louis going down at the the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz on June 8. On a sour side note, Animal Collective at the Pageant on June 3 has been postponed to a later date — and that's just one of a handful of shows that have been canceled this week. Read on for our guide to the best concerts in St. Louis this week, and be sure to check online for any cancellations or COVID-19 precautions, as they will differ from venue to venue.



Death's Dynamic Shroud w/ Small Black

8 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $20 to $23. 314-498-6989.

When Death's Dynamic Shroud debuted, the then-duo of James Webster and Tech Honors were already subverting their way around the memetic vaporwave scene, which at the time was seen as a fading, dying genre. The Los Angeles electronic outfit was especially prolific following its start in the mid-2010s, with a series of mixtapes that longingly gazed back at the halcyon days of the Sega Dreamcast, when Y2K was all but certain to set us free from the shackles of modern day mundanity. With the inclusion of one Keith Rankin (of Giant Claw, Orange Milk Records), the band saw a marked evolution in sound and structure. Much like the tech demo scene of the '90s, where PC users worked like virtual magicians to bend and stretch the capabilities of now-outdated machines, Death's Dynamic Shroud uses extended techniques within contemporary tools such as Ableton to sculpt their songs. Sure, vaporwave recently resurged alongside a renewal of interest in Japanese city pop, but at this point Death's Dynamic Shroud has evolved beyond the genre so much that the band has coined a new term for its distinct approach to electronic music: NUWRLD. The title track from upcoming album Neon Memories builds a sonorous bridge between retro gaming and future funk, where circuit-bent vocals tapdance in the moonlight. If this single is any indication of how the full album will sound when it drops later this month, expect Death's Dynamic Shroud to pull out your heartstrings, tie them in a knot and then sing to you about how cool it looks.

A Signature Sound: While Keith Rankin should be credited, at least in part, for Death's Dynamic Shroud's distinct approach to sound design, his solo effort Giant Claw pushes beyond danceable, beat-based music into neo-classical, sample-based collage territory. A good place to start exploring Rankin's body of work might be the recent release Millennium Bug Live, a collection of performances sourced from online streaming and pre-recorded events from 2018 through 2021.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge NICK SCHNELLE Local hardcore punk act Cardiac Arrest awakens from its near-decade-long slumber to support the Flex at the Sinkhole.

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $14. 314-328-2309.



Straightforward, pissed-as-fuck hardcore is the order of the day at the Sinkhole this Tuesday, served up by U.K. powerhouse the Flex and a stacked lineup of locals, including the unexpected but welcome return of St. Louis favorite Cardiac Arrest. The former act comes stateside in support of its latest LP, April's

, the New Wave of British Hardcore band's first release since 2018's

EP, and its second full-length since getting its start in 2012. A decade is a lifetime when it comes to hardcore punk, but if the new record is any indication, the Flex hasn't slowed down a bit, delivering its signature '80s NYHC-inspired sound with unrelenting, d-beat intensity. The last time the Flex came to St. Louis was way back in 2014 in support of

, a monstrous slab of full-tilt aggression that was named one of the best UKHC albums of the year by CVLT Nation.

picks up right where that record left off, pummeling you about the face and head with no mercy, and if this show is half as good as the band's Bonerville stop way back when, it's sure to be one for the history books.



As if the Flex wasn't enough of a draw, this show stacks reasons to attend all the way to the ceiling — including a set by St. Louis' longest-running hardcore punk band Cardiac Arrest. It's been nearly eight years since Rob Ruz and Co. brought their no-nonsense hardcore to the stage, and thanks to what Ruz describes only as a "wild miscommunication," old heads and newcomers alike will get a chance to see why the band is still one of the best the scene has to offer. Distortion-drenched Latino punk act Mala Leche and Poison Idea-worshiping supergroup Freon will open the show.

—Daniel Hill





click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO VIA ARTIST WEBSITE Saxophonist Grace Kelly is just one of the artists who will help celebrate 25 years of Jazz St. Louis this week.

JSL @ 25: Jazz St. Louis 25 Year Celebration w/ Grace Kelly, Cyrus Chestnut, Allison Miller, Nathan Pence, Terell Stafford

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Avenue. $41 to $46. 314-571-6000.

When the pandemic hit like a truck, the music community in particular saw a year's worth of plans explode and scatter like rubble. Shows were canceled, many bands called it quits and several music venues closed their doors for what they thought was a temporary break — only to never open again. Jazz St. Louis was one entity that saw its monumental 25th anniversary celebration muted by the pandemic, yet it persevered with a special, open-to-all streaming event later in the year with performances by the Bad Plus, Regina Carter, Peter Martin and more. Several jazz greats appeared in the broadcast as well, including Wynton Marsalis, David Sanborn and even Grace Kelly — the latter of which will return for the institution's live concert sequel to 2020's virtual event.

Murderers' Row: Kelly will bring her virtuosic skills on the alto saxophone to the stage at the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz alongside an all-star cast of Jazz St. Louis staples including Cyrus Chestnut, Terell Stafford and many more. Undoubtedly, JSL @ 25 is set to be a landmark occasion for St. Louis' resilient jazz scene.

—Joseph Hess



THURSDAY JUNE 2

-Cotton Chops: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Edwin Linson: 6 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

-Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: 7:30 p.m., $35-$125. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Making Movies: 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Miss Molly Simms: 8 p.m., $15/$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-Missouri Abortion Fund Benefit Show 4: w/ Dialogue, Subtropolis, Holy Posers, Polaris Park 7:30 p.m., $5-$15 suggested donation. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Mr. Wendell: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Rigby: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.



FRIDAY JUNE 3

-Broken Jukebox Birthday Bash: Celebrating Ethan Jones 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Focal Point Duos Series: w/ Dave Black, Roger Netherton 8 p.m., $15/$20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.

-Jackson Browne: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$150. Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Dr, Maryland Heights.

-Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience: 8 p.m., $25/$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Mars Sinclair: 7:30 p.m., $20/$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Paralysis: w/ River Sharks, Sewer Urchin 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Polterguts Album Release Show: w/ Cavil, This Is Me Breathing, Life Sucks 8 p.m., $11. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Priscilla Block: w/ Erin Kinsey 8 p.m., $25/$30.

-REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy: Live and UnZoomed KSHE-95: 6:45 p.m., $29.50-$554.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.

-The So & So's: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-Twisted Road: 8 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

-Underground Alliance Tour feat Blaze Ya Dead Homie & King Klick: 6:30 p.m., $15. -Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.



SATURDAY JUNE 4

-The 12 to 6 Movement: w/ Daemon, GHO$Tx314, JIA DAVIS, Che Sanchez & Zha, Chris Ray, Trog 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-At My Worst: w/ Bring Me The Fires, Augmented Hearts, The Doubted 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Drifter: w/ Enemy of Magic, Beyonder 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-The Jazz Troubadours: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-McLovin: 8 p.m., free. Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights, 314-548-2876.

-A Primus Tribute: w/ Tree One Four, Jellikit 10 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Rahli "STL's Most Wanted Pt. II": w/ No Brainer ENT, Litty Gang, PGR, Dezzy Bee, YMN EA, Bigvee_vvs, Mopar Beezy 7 p.m., $15-$20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-Raquel Rae: 2 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

-RHB Acoustic: 8 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

-Step Sister: w/ Hippyfuckers, Punk Lady Apple 7 p.m., Pay what you want. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.

-The Wee Heavies: 7:30 p.m., $15/$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-West End Junction: noon, free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-Zantigo: w/ Tiger Rider, Bagheera 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.



SUNDAY JUNE 5

-Acoustik Element helps Haiti: A Fundraiser at Joe's Cafe: 1 p.m., $30. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-The Extra 3: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Glenn Miller Orchestra: 4 p.m., $45-$65. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-Hicktown: 2 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

-Hot Swing Jazz Brunch with Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys: 11:30 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

-Knoll: w/ Backslider 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-School of Rock: 12:30 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.



MONDAY JUNE 6

-Alex Ruwe: 5 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Cloud Rat: w/ Hot Corpse, Iron Linings, Blackwell 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-T.S.O.L.: w/ Ultraman, Breakmouth Annie 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-The War On Drugs: w/ Lo Moon 8 p.m., $40.50-$60.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



TUESDAY JUNE 7

-Anomalie: 8 p.m., $16/$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Duhart Duo: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Flex: w/ Cardiac Arrest, Mala Leche, Freon 8 p.m., $14. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Max & Iggor Cavalera: Beneath Arise: w/ Warbringer, Healing Magic 8 p.m., $29.50/$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Singers Open Mic: w/ Meghan Kirk, Ron McGowan 7 p.m., free. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolf: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Band CAMINO: w/ Renforshort, Games We Play 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.



WEDNESDAY JUNE 8

-Butch Moore: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-JSL @ 25: 7:30 p.m.; June 9, 7:30 p.m.; June 10, 7:30 & 9 p.m.; June 11, 7 & 9 p.m.; June 12, 6 p.m., $46. The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave, St Louis, 314-571-6000.

-Motion City Soundtrack: w/ All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein 7 p.m., $35/$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Raavi: w/ Algae Dust, Honey Cutt, Nick G 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-The Lumineers: w/ Caamp 7:30 p.m., $35-$99.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.

-Twangfest 24 Night 1: Katie Pruitt & Lilly Hiatt: 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Walter Greiner and Paul Niehaus: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

