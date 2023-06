click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / ROBERTA Willie Nelson will perform at the Outlaw Music Festival on Sunday, June 25.

Outlaw Music Festival

4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights. $24 to $249.50. 314-298-9944.

As unpleasant as it is to acknowledge, Willie Nelson is not going to be with us forever. It's hard to fathom, being that the Texas troubadour has been making music for an astonishing 67 years, but at 90 years old it's nothing but realism to acknowledge that the man is no spring chicken. Of course, you wouldn't know that from his live shows, which see ol' Shotgun Willie masterfully delivering hit after hit from his massive back catalog to the adulation of devoted fans at reliably sold-out events. It'd be most prudent, then, to get yourself, er, on the road again and head to the Outlaw Music Festival in Maryland Heights this Sunday. An annual touring affair that launched in 2016, the fest sees Nelson teaming up with a rotating cast of the innumerable artists who have played alongside and been influenced by the Redheaded Stranger over the years, with this year's tour serving as a celebration of the nine decades he's spent roaming this Earth. Though we all have our fingers crossed, it might be unwise to count on a 10th. In other words, don't miss the opportunity to see a legend in the flesh — while there's still time.

A Little Help from His Friends: The St. Louis stop of the Outlaw Music Festival will feature performances by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Particle Kid and, of course, the man himself. Arrive early and soak it all in.

—Daniel Hill

VIA TICKETMASTER Erykah Badu.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue. $39.95 to $129.95. 314-241-1888.



Erykah Badu apparently can't get enough of St. Louis. That's the conclusion one is forced to draw anyway, given the fact the R&B legend is making her second stop in town this week in less than a year. Luckily, St. Louis can't get enough of Erykah Badu, either. Her performance at Music at the Intersection in September was easily one of the fest's best, a standout among standouts that saw the Queen of Neo-Soul delivering a top-notch set full of her biggest hits — "On & On," "Tyrone," "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)" and more — alongside some deeper cuts, including an acapella jam so obscure that

still has it listed only as "Unknown." This outing, dubbed the Unfollow Me Tour, will see Badu pulling from her deep bag of tricks once more, and delivering her entrancing vocals to a captivated crowd as only a singer of her unmatched caliber can.



Joining Badu on this tour will be the man born Dante Terrell Smith, who now goes by the name Yasiin Bey. If neither of those names ring any bells, maybe try this one: the legendary hip-hop icon Mos Def. Don't even think of missing his set.



THURSDAY 22

-Ahleuchatista: w/ JD Pinkus, The Conformists 7 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets: 8 p.m., $45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Ali Briley: 7 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.

-The Ballroom Thieves: 7 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Brother Jefferson: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Charlie Puth: 7:30 p.m., $35-$99.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

-Child Of Night: w/ New Obsessions, Aura 7:30 p.m., $10-$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Hunter: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Hunter Peebles: 5 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Natalie Merchant: 7:30 p.m., $70-$135. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-The Whips: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



FRIDAY 23

-Amanda Fish: 8 p.m., $14.50-$18. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-As the Crow Flies: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Cherry and Jerry: 6 p.m., free. Alpha Brewing Company, 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-2337.

-DJ Landy Dandy: 9 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.

-Elf Power: w/ Pealds 8 p.m., $18. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Fall Out Boy: 6:30 p.m., $39.50-$129.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Gardensnakes: w/ Boreal Hills, Janatrix 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Grey Day Tour 2023: w/ $uicideboy$, Ghostemane 6:30 p.m., $46.95-$146.95. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

-Jimmy Griffin and the Incurables: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Mississippi Clean: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

-Omega Jones & Sam Revilla: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Raheem DeVaughn: 9:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

-Slander: 10 p.m., $40-$1,000. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.

-Tracer: w/ Joe Mancuso, Tim Byrne 7:30 p.m., $25. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., St. Louis, 314-707-1134.

-Tyler Hubbard: 8 p.m., $62. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.



SATURDAY 24

-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-American Aquarium: 7 p.m., $25-$100. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-DJ Ortega: 8 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.

Fitz and the Tantrums: 8 p.m., $44. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.

-The Goldenrods: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Holding Ground: w/ Intrusive Minds, Third Depth, Rustbelt 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Jake's Leg: 9:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Marieann Meringolo: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Maul: w/ Terminal Nation, Animated Dead, Bloodspawn 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Protomartyr: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Rachel Deschaine: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

-Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Secret Cajun Band: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-The Soulard Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., $25. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., St. Louis, 314-707-1134.

-Timothy Fletcher: 7:30 p.m., free. Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, 314-432-5700.

-The Trophy Mules: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Young the Giant: w/ Milky Chance 7:30 p.m., $21.50-$71.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.



SUNDAY 25

-Brother Jefferson: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Butch Moore: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-The Callous Daoboys: 7:45 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Drew Lance: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Mister Blackcat: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Outlaw Music Festival: w/ Willie Nelson, Robert Plant & Alison Kraus, Trampled By Turtles 4 p.m., $35-$249.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Rhett Miller: 7 p.m., $35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Skating Polly: w/ Bugsy, Jacklenro 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-The Struts: 8 p.m., $28.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



MONDAY 26

-Cheri Evans: 6 p.m., free. Heman Park, 1028 Midland Blvd, University City.

-Eric McSpadden & Margaret Bienchetta: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Heart Attack Man: 8 p.m., $19. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



TUESDAY 27

-Andrew Duhon: 7:30 p.m., $20. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Babytron: w/ Certified Trapper 7 p.m., $27.50-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Illenium: 7:30 p.m., $55-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Kelly Howe and Curt Landes: 7 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Mike Gordon: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Natalie Merchant: 7:30 p.m., $60-$199. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Supersuckers: w/ the Delta Bombers 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-University City Summer Band: w/ Saint Boogie Brass Band 7 p.m., free. Heman Park, 1028 Midland Blvd, University City.



WEDNESDAY 28

-Ben Folds: 8 p.m., $37.50-$123. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Black Midi: 8 p.m., $26. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Erykah Badu & Yasiin Bey: 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$129.95. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

-Golliday: 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Hot Summer Nights: w/ TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston 7 p.m., $25-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

-Shinyribs: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Voodoo Jimmy Buffett: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.