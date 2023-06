click to enlarge PATRICK HOUDEK / EPITAPH RECORDS Off with Their Heads will perform at Red Flag on Thursday, June 29.

8 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $18. 314-289-9050.



Minneapolis' Off with Their Heads is a full-on punk rock institution at this point, with two decades' worth of punchy, driving melodic hardcore and several lifetimes' worth of current and former players in its constantly rotating lineup. The latter is a deliberate choice that singer/guitarist Ryan Young has said helps to keep the band "fresh," and it's even seen the likes of Paddy Costello of the legendary Dillinger Four putting in time with the group. Dillinger Four is a perfect touchstone for Off with Their Heads' music, in fact, as the fellow Minneapolis band surely served as an influence for the latter's poppy but deadly sound. This week's show at Red Flag sees Young and Co. celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band's sophomore Epitaph release

, a critically lauded no-skips ripper that showcases the group's considerable songwriting maturity as much as its ability to craft an inescapable earworm with hooks for days.



In addition to performing

in its entirety on this tour, Off with Their Heads is also marking the occasion with a special vinyl release of the record in a color variant that is only available at shows. Add some more wax to your creaking shelves.



—Daniel Hill





click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO VIA EDWIN VELEZ Souls of Mischief.

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5. City Winery, 3730 Foundry Way. $28 to $38. 314-678-5060.



As we spend 2023 celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, it's worth acknowledging the pioneering acts who may never have achieved mainstream success but who nevertheless pushed the art form forward considerably from the underground. When it comes to West Coast hip-hop, an argument could be made that Souls of Mischief is one of the most slept-on groups to fall into this category. Oakland rappers A-Plus, Tajai, Opio and Phesto were just in high school when they formed the group, with the former two having traded rhymes since the age of eight. Part of the Hieroglyphics collective, Souls of Mischief changed the face of the West Coast underground with 1993's

, delivering a sophisticated brand of lyricism that belied its members' status as just teens through the exploration of heady subjects and the liberal use of internal rhymes over complex basslines and obscure jazz samples. Now considered a classic of the genre,

endures in the hip-hop zeitgeist to this day, with more modern artists from J. Cole to Capital Steez to Joey Bada$$ to Freddie Gibbs having referenced or sampled its title track in the years since its release. This week's show at City Winery is part of a massive world tour to celebrate the pivotal album's 30th anniversary, with the group hitting more than 90 cities across the globe.



If you're unable to make it out to this one, fret not: Souls of Mischief was announced earlier this month as one of the artists performing at Paint Louis this year on September 2, so you still get another chance — one that's arguably more appropriate for a full-on celebration of all the elements of hip-hop.

—Daniel Hill





THURSDAY 29



-Adam Pascal: 7:30 p.m., $30-$40. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.



-Cold Water Creek: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.



-Colt Ball & Friends: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Eric Roberson: 8 p.m., $45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Forestwood Boys: 6 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Joanna Serenko: 7 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.-Nick Gusman: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Off With Their Heads: w/ Single Mothers 8 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Them Dirty Roses: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Andy Coco & Co.: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and Rhythm & Blues Review: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Big George Jr. NGK Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Brother Francis and the Soultones: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Debbie Gibson: 8 p.m., $25-$45. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.-Eric Roberson: 8 p.m., TBA. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Ha Ha Tonka: 8 p.m., $20-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Hot Hands Wonderland: 6:30 p.m., $10. Cool Dell Swim and Tennis Club, 414 Dietrich Road, Manchester, 636-227-1929.-Joseph: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Lady J Huston: 7 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Last Dance: A Tom Petty Tribute: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.-Mom's Kitchen: 10 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Natalie Huggins: w/ Middle Class Fashion, Sisser 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Tree One Four: w/ Hazebond, the Bone Docs 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Trevor Hall & the Great In-Between: 7 p.m., $39.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Alesana: w/ Limbs, Vampires Everywhere, Across the White Water Tower 7:30 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Andy Coco & Dogtown Presents: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Arch City Slingers: 3:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ben Diesel: w/ The Stars Go Out, Fight Back Mountain, Interpersonal 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Bryan Adams: w/ Joan Jett and the Blackhearts 7:30 p.m., $56.50-$146.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Charlie Martin: w/ Fishplate 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Dexter and The Moonrocks: 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.-Drew Sheafor and Friends: 8:30 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.-Funky Butt Brass Band: 3:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Hirelings: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Jeremiah Johnson Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Jon Bonham & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-July Fest: w/ DJ Rico Steez 10 a.m., TBA. City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, 314-231-2489.-Lynn O’Brien: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Matt Walterscheid: 7 p.m., free. Friendship Brewing Company, 100 E Pitman Ave, Wentzville, 636-856-9300.-The Mercs!! Record Release: w/ Petty Grievances, Squircle the Destroyer, Pirate Signal 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Nate's Mudpie Hootenanny: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Ossuary: w/ Fister, Final Atomic Battle, Spinal Fetish 9 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Robby and the Rockin' Fools: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.-Syleena Johnson: 7 p.m., $35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-3rd Annual Midwest Jerk Fest: w/ Such Etana, Queen Ifrica, Ginjah, Rikkathon, Sherece noon, $45. The Broadway Boat Bar, 1424 N Broadway St, St Louis, (314) 565-4124.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-John McVey Band: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Spanky, Joe, Wil & Eric: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Tab Benoit: w/ Anthony Rosano & the Conqueroos 8 p.m., $45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Tommy Halloran: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Rocket Summer: w/ The Juliana Theory 8 p.m., $22. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Zo! And Tall Black Guy: 8 p.m., $24-$32. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Electric Sky: 7 p.m., $50. City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, 314-231-2489.-Ethan Leinwand: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Bob DeBoo Quartet: 7 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-One Way Traffic: 6 p.m., free. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-577-9400.-The Soap Girls: 6 p.m., free. Harters Hot Wax & Shakes, 1001 W Main St, Belleville, 618-660-6666.-Souls of Mischief: 8 p.m., $28-$38. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Voodoo Eagles: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.