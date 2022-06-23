The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 23 to 29

click to enlarge VIA LLIAM CHRISTY Flamenco guitarist and St. Louis music journeyman Lliam Christy will join bandmate Jon Oliver Knight for the first time in years for a reunion on Thursday.

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here . All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!

The Reventones

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge, 364 North Boyle Avenue. $20. 314-256-1745.

"Blowout" has multiple meanings and, much like its Spanish equivalent reventón, is often used to describe a blown out tire or a party that's poppin' off. And that's fitting, because the Reventones aim to bring a party vibe to the stage at Blue Strawberry for a set that (hopefully) won't end with anyone stranded on the side of the highway. The renowned guitar duo returns to St. Louis after a lengthy hiatus from performing together to share a repertoire of Cuban music, Spanish guitar, traditional flamenco and Alegrías, as well as original compositions informed by the pair's globe-trotting studies of these musical forms. One half of the group, Lliam Christy, is a well-traveled, world-class guitarist who studied in Spain under the tutelage of Rafael Riqueni del Canto, a literal maestro in flamenco guitar and one of the leading voices in the genre worldwide. Christy himself is a local music journeyman who spends much of his time soundtracking dinner service at several area restaurants, including a weekly residency at Andria's Steakhouse in O'Fallon, Illinois. Joining Christy in the Reventones is former St. Louis resident Jon Oliver Knight, who now resides in Los Angeles, where he performs regularly with world-renowned Afro-Cuban artist Lazaro Galarraga. Knight is an accomplished string smith and singer in his own right, and he takes a break from his busy schedule playing on the West Coast and in Europe to make a long-awaited return to the river city for this reunion of two distinct guitarists that share an undeniable chemistry.

Stop Me If You've Heard This One Before: This show was originally announced as a 10-year anniversary for the band and its 2010 record Dirty It. Although the pandemic derailed those initial plans, the Reventones are back on track and will have freshly minted CDs of the album, and a digital version can also be found online at Amazon music, iTunes and other web-based vendors.

—Joseph Hess



click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP A slew of punk-centric bands including the Holy Hand Grenades will perform at South Broadway Athletic Club while the barbecue and beer flows freely this Saturday.

Second Annual Punk Rock Pig Roast

12 p.m. Saturday, June 25. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 South Seventh Street. $15. 314-776-4833.

Punk rock of the poppier variety meets swine of the roasted type at the Punk Rock Pig Roast this Saturday. The second annual affair returns once more to the South Broadway Athletic Club, bringing a slew of like-minded local acts including the Haddonfields, PFR, the Holy Hand Grenades, Break Mouth Annie, Pleasure Center, the Stars Go Out, Dick Buttry and His South City All-Stars, Grave Neighbors and Darling Skye. And this year organizers have upped the ante by adding several comedians to the bill, with performances by Jeffrey Robtoy, Chris Cyr, Matt Barnes, JC Sibala, Patrick Brandmeyer and Shaun Brennan all on deck. As if that wasn't enough, there will be several local vendors on hand peddling their wares as well, and the Silver Ballroom is even bringing some pinball machines from its expansive collection to add to the fun. The festivities kick off at noon and will stretch into the night.

No Brainer: All of the bands on the bill for this show are worth your time, but do make sure to catch Pleasure Center. The power-pop act is new to the St. Louis scene and has not yet played many shows, but its November 2021 demo is a stellar set of catchy tracks and its lineup boasts two members of the beloved and much-missed St. Louis punk act the Humanoids. See them now so you can brag about it later.

—Daniel Hill

click to enlarge JERRY HILL PHOTOGRAPHY Long-running “headbanger hip-hop” act Midwest Avengers will converge on Off Broadway this weekend for what’s sure to be a full-on rager.

Midwest Avengers BBQ Potluck Show w/ Mammoth Piano, Freddy VS, Robinson, Egan's Rats, Reup Von Wolfgang

7 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $15 to $20. 314-498-6989.

Midwest Avengers calls its kinetic combo of punk and rap "headbanger hip-hop," and the band has continuously redefined what those words mean since its start in the '90s. Take the recent addition of singer and lyricist Kourtney "KourtwitaKay" for example, whose vocal stylings add a broader scope of texture to the group's overall sound. For decades, Midwest Avengers has cemented a legacy in St. Louis hip-hop by taking a distinct approach to live performance that makes its shows feel like real happenings. And "BBQ Potluck Show" isn't a cheap gimmick — free food, beer pong and patio games are just a few things slated to go down outside the venue, where a DJ will also be spinning '90s throwback songs between bands. Leave it to Midwest Avengers to conjure up an upscale cookout featuring much of its chosen family from the St. Louis music community, and thank band leader John Harrington and his crew for inviting all of us to the party.

Summer Solstice: This event is just the kick-off to a busy season for Midwest Avengers. On July 29, the group will headline Kings of Summer pt. II at Pop's Nightclub for a show that also features Zeus Rebel Waters, Frost Money and many others. And this is all before Harrington and his crew inevitably announce a big concert celebrating 30 years as a band later this year.

—Joseph Hess

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and Google News.

-Arionne: w/ Makaylah Renae, Whit 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Blvck Hippie: w/ The Centaurettes, Daisy-Chain 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Bob Schneider Solo: w/ Jon Bonham and Friends 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Coaster Inc Presents: From the Trenches: w/ Anwar, FooAssVick, Issa Rico, Blvxxkk, LiL Roc, Villeboii Lancifer Jones, Kid Houdini 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Landen Billington: 6 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Lliam Christy and Jon Oliver Knight aka The Reventones: 7:30 p.m., $20/$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Mt. Joy: w/ Madison Cunningham 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-RFT Art A'Fair: 7 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis.Rod, Marty, & Company: 7:30 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Ross Hollow Band: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Steven Woolley: 5 p.m.; July 19, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Alligator Wine: 8 p.m., $10/$12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Array Band: 8 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Bleach: w/ Lombardy 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Buy Her Candy: w/ Birds of Squalor, Close to Zero 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Cannons: w/ Windser 8 p.m., $17/$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Durry: 8 p.m., $13. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Empath: w/ Algae Dust, Punk Lady Apple 7:30 p.m., $12/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Kara Baldus-Mehrmann Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave, St Louis, 314-571-6000.-Lizdelise: w/ Macaron Afterparty, With Glee 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Marty D. Spikener's On Call Band: 5:30 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-MO ECHO Brass Band featuring Andrew Zheng: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-The Potomac Accord: 9 p.m., free. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.-All Roostered Up: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Blight Future: w/ The Chandelier Swing, The Vast 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Blinded by Stereo Album Release Show: w/ Pirate Signal 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Blues City Swing: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-David Gomez: Otra noche en Panama: 7:30 p.m., free. The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave, St Louis, 314-571-6000.-Dogtown Records Presents: 10 p.m., TBA. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: 7:30 p.m., $40.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m., $40/$45. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Justin Jagler & The Evergreens: 6 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Midwest Avengers Crew BBQ Potluck Show: w/ Midwest Avengers, Mammoth Piano, -Freddy VS. 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Punk Rock Pig Roast: w/ The Haddonfields, PFR, Holy HandGrenades, Break Mouth Annie, Pleasure Center, The Stars Go Out, Dick Buttry and His South City Allstars, Grave Neighbors, Darling Skye noon, $15. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S. Seventh St., St. Louis, 314-776-4833.-Role Model: w/ THE BLSSM 8 p.m., $23/$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Roominators: 8 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Saturday Brunch with Joel Gragg: noon, free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Spite: w/ Boundaries, Vatican, Bodybox 7 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-St. Louis PrideFest: w/ Deborah Cox, Vassy, Alex Newell, Raye, DJ Burna, DJ Drew$tylZ, DJ Taber, DJ FreeRadical, DJ Troy Dillard, DJ GDiddy, Rops & Charles, DJ Rico 11 a.m.; June 26, 11 a.m., free. Soldiers Memorial Plaza, 14th St. and Chestnut St., St. Louis.-Stephen Lynch: 8 p.m., $39.50/$45. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle: 8 p.m., $30/$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Colbie Caillat: 8 p.m., $35-$139. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Cotton Chops: 4 p.m.; July 14, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Extra 3: 9 p.m.; July 31, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jazz Brunch with Special Guest Sweetie & the Toothaches: 11:30 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Spice Trio: 2 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-St. Louis PrideFest: w/ Deborah Cox, Vassy, Alex Newell, Raye, DJ Burna, DJ Drew$tylZ, DJ Taber, DJ FreeRadical, DJ Troy Dillard, DJ GDiddy, Rops & Charles, DJ Rico June 25, 11 a.m.; 11 a.m., free. Soldiers Memorial Plaza, 14th St. and Chestnut St., St. Louis.-Unwell: w/ Sink In, Dialogue, Uncanny Valley 7:30 p.m., $10/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Gerard Erker: 5 p.m.; July 8, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jamboree Monday: w/ Leon Lamont, Pretty Dope Mike 7 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m.; July 4, 9 p.m.; July 11, 9 p.m.; July 18, 9 p.m.; July 25, 9 p.m.; Aug. 1, 9 p.m.; Aug. 8, 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Bring Me The Fires: w/ The Intrusion, Beekman 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Dean Lewis: w/ Forest Blakk 8 p.m., $25-$129. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ethan Jones: 9 p.m.; July 26, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Keith Wallen: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Colt Ball: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Dizzy Atmosphere with Richard Tralles: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-The Fixx: 7:30 p.m., $27.50/$32.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Tiny Moving Parts: w/ This Wild Life, In Her Own Words 7:30 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Worn: w/ The Runts, Prevention, Direct Measure, Squint, Secret Shame 6:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.