The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 30 to July 6

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Chicago "frog rock" act Floatie comes to St. Louis on Thursday in support of its breakout album Voyage Out.

Floatie w/ Spirits Having Fun, Punk Lady Apple, Big Waves of Pretty

8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue. $10. 314-352-5226.

"Frog rock" might merely be the tongue-in-cheek genre Floatie put at the bottom of its Bandcamp page as a nod to the tired, old task of trying to compartmentalize one's sound into a simple, straightforward category. On the other hand, if the Chicago indie rock outfit wanted to stake a claim to a brand new genre, no one would bat an eye. The sharp, pointed riffs of vocalist and guitarist Sam Berns peak through a whimsical rhythm section that smoothly incorporates transformative time signatures. There's some semblance of math rock floating around in the band's DNA, but drummer Luc Schutz keeps the variation between beats subtle while providing a nearly metronomic sense of timing to the songs. After touring and performing for nearly three years without a studio release, Floatie dropped its first full-length album in 2021 and immediately landed in tastemaker blogs and, eventually, several best of lists in December. Released by Exploding in Sound Records, breakout LP Voyage Out offers a winding 3D maze through Floatie's signature brand of surreal indie rock sculpted by sinewy guitars and warbling synthesizer. Seeing the band live is akin to having a guided tour, and Heavy Anchor provides a fitting setting for the journey.

Two for the Price of One: Tourmates and fellow Chicago band Spirits Having Fun also released a much-anticipated album in 2021 titled Two. The record seems to be sold out online, so your only chance of grabbing a physical copy is to confront the band in person and demand that sweet, sweet vinyl.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA IMPULSE ARTISTS Illphonics tops the lineup for Hip Hop Fusia Fest, organized by the band's leader, Larry Morris.

Hip Hop Fusia Fest w/ Illphonics, Looprat, Domino Effect, the Greater Good, Retro Champ, Dre'Co, Native Sun

1 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.$10 to $20. 314-498-6989.

Organized by Illphonics emcee and bandleader Larry Morris, Hip Hop Fusia Fest pays tribute to St. Louis' rich musical heritage of jazz, funk, soul and R&B through local hip-hop acts who actively incorporate elements of all these interconnected genres. Who better to lead this festival than Illphonics, a long-standing hip-hop collective who has made a natural habitat out of venues across the river city, including the Sheldon Concert Hall and the Stage at KDHX? That's a rhetorical question of course, but Morris didn't book this event all on his own. Made in collaboration with Off Broadway, this inaugural edition of Hip Hop Fusia Fest has already generated massive buzz and promises to be one of the most memorable events of the summer. While the lineup could have stopped at local mainstays Domino Effect and Looprat, this night incorporates fresh faces on the scene such as Dre'Co, which shows a long-term investment in the future of hip-hop in our city.Indy 500: Hip Hop Fusia Fest might seem laser-focused on elevating St. Louis artists, but Indianapolis hip-hop group Native Sun serves as a rare outlier to an otherwise all local roster of performers. Yet another rap band backed up by live instrumentation — the unifying theme for the show — Native Sun stands out for its clean and meticulous approach to production. The Indy crew's latest studio effort Never Be King offers twelve tracks of lyrical mastery backed up by technical wizardry.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA FAIR ST. LOUIS Third Eye Blind is slated to headline Fair St. Louis' festivities on Sunday, July 3.

Fair St. Louis

Noon. Saturday July 2 through Monday July 4. Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. Free.

Fair St. Louis returns this weekend in a fashion more akin to the way it was held in pre-pandemic times, with a slate of national acts set to perform across three days to celebrate the Fourth of July. The party will see performances from pop-rock acts X Ambassadors and Third Eye Blind alongside throwback jams from '90s House Party, featuring Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC. The festivities will take place from July 2 to 4 at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. The lineup will also include sets from country stars Rodney Atkins and Tyler Farr, as well as several local and regional acts including Well Hungarians, Fire for Effect, the Leslie Craig Duo and Joe Dirt. The shows will take place on two outdoor stages. Admission, as always, is free.

Boom Goes the Dynamite: It just wouldn't be the Fourth of July without fireworks, and Fair St. Louis' display is among the finest of the form. Stick around until nightfall on Monday night and be prepared to watch the night sky light up, with the Gateway Arch serving as a backdrop. The explosions start at 9:30 p.m. and will run until 10:15.

—Daniel Hill

-10-String Dream: 6 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-The Avett Brothers: 8 p.m., $55-$85. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Brave New World Pre-Release Show: w/ The Produce Isle, Rosemary 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Broken Hipsters: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Charles Glenn: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Eric McSpadden and Margaret Bienchetta: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Floatie: w/ Spirits Having Fun, Punk Lady Apple, Big Waves 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Settle Your Scores: w/ Chief State, Wilmette 8 p.m., $12/$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Acid Mikvah: w/ Pink Strap, Punk Lady Apple 9 p.m., $7-$10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.-Aviana & The Pure Root: 9 p.m., $10-$25. Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, (314) 710-5643..-The Claudettes: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Dear Rabbit: w/ Zak M, 3 of 5 9 p.m., $5. San Loo, 3211 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-696-2888.-Funky Butt Brass Band: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Gene Jackson's Power Play: 6:30 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-The Hamilton Band: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Joe Vann: w/ Kassi Valazza 8 p.m., $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Lauren Anderson Band: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Negro Obscura: A Comedy Show: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Polymer Mercies: w/ Pealds, Puhoy 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Rings of Saturn: w/ Extortionist, Distinguisher, Loser, Matt Miller 6:30 p.m., $21. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: 7 p.m., $49-$359. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Skeet Rodgers & Inner City Blues Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Steve Reeb: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Acacia Strain: w/ Malevolence, I AM, 156/Silence 7 p.m., $18-$22. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band: w/ Eugene Johnson & Co. 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Brother Francis and the Soultones: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Chicago Blues Angels: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Fair St. Louis Day 1: w/ Well Hungarians, Steve Reeb, X Ambassadors, Michael B Whit noon, free. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.-Fister: w/ Bastard 8 p.m., $10/$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Fusia Fest 2022: 1 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Jimi Goldsmith: 6 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Jose Ramirez Band: 10:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Lights Over Arcadia: w/ Railhazer, Ending Orion 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Love Jones "The Band": 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-The Methadones: w/ Dan Vapid and the Cheats 8 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Mosaic Trio: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-The Mound City Slickers: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.-Chicago Blues Angels: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Fair St. Louis Day 2: w/ Fire for Effect, Dovydas, the Yacht Rockers, Leslie Craig Duo, Jordan Suter and The High Road, Tyler Farr, Third Eye Blind, Wild Air, Rodney Atkins, Hockey Dad noon, free. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.-J.D. Hughes: 2 p.m.; July 12, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Kingdom Brothers Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-The Phlegms: 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Usual Suspects: 9:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Fair St. Louis Day 3: w/ Dovydas, Plastic Kings, Just In Time, Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC noon, free. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.-Soulard Blues Band 4th of July Show: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Third Sight Band: 7 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Blood: w/ Total Wife, Punk Lady Apple 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Dhoruba Collective: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Duhart Duo: 5 p.m.; Aug. 2, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard: w/ Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts 4:30 p.m., $69.50-$750. Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9600.-Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolph: 9 p.m.; Aug. 2, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-AJJ: w/ Open Mike Eagle 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Butch Moore: 4:30 p.m.; July 14, 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Fresh Produce Beat Battle: 9 p.m., free. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Napalm Readers: w/ Prunes, Augmented Hearts 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Nick Shoulders: 8 p.m., $17.50/$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Randy McAllister: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Voodoo Dave Matthews Band: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.