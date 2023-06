click to enlarge VIA BANDCAMP The Waco Brothers.

Twangfest 25

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, through Saturday, June 10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $25 to $160. 314-498-6989.

One of St. Louis' most storied and beloved music festivals is officially a quarter-century old. Twangfest, St. Louis' annual homage to all things alt-country, Americana, soul, blues and rock & roll, turns 25 this week, with a lineup that's as of-the-moment and in-the-now as it is true to its origins. Kicking off on Wednesday, June 7, with performances by the Freedom Affair and Black Joe Lewis, the fest will fill Off Broadway each night through Saturday, June 10. Thursday's show features local favorites Graham Curry & the Missouri Fury as well as Robbie Fulks and James McCurtry; Friday will see the likes of BAJA, Amy LaVere & Will Sexton, and headliner Nadine hit the stage; and Saturday closes everything out with Town Cars, the Paranoid Style and the Waco Brothers. It's a special thing to be able to keep a fest this ambitious going for as long as its organizers have, and especially to keep it grounded in its roots so thoroughly, but when you experience the community and joy of a Twangfest show you have to admit it's no surprise.

Revolution Blues: The Waco Brothers' inclusion, in particular, represents a bit of a full-circle situation for Twangfest, as the band performed at the very first iteration of the event back in 1997. According to a recent Post-Dispatch interview with Roy Kasten, one of the organizers (and a former RFT contributor), that early set was certainly a wild one: "There was stage diving. There was tequila. There were punk-rock covers of George Jones and Johnny Cash. Back at the hotel, there were card and dice games till dawn. What happens at Twangfest stays at Twangfest — but it lives forever."

click to enlarge VIA BANDCAMP Young Animals.

St. Louis Stands with Trans Benefit Show

7 p.m. Friday, June 9. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue. $10. 314-352-5226.

For those paying attention, the United States seems to be an increasingly scary place with each week that passes. As the right increasingly embraces culture warfare as the only thing it has to offer its adherents, its attacks on the fabric of society grow ever bolder, with some truly frightening ideas held by the fringe finding a pipeline into mainstream American thought through a conscienceless group of grifters and demagogues whose currency is outrage. Their latest target is literally Target, and also Bud Light and, improbably, Chick-Fil-A, all on the basis that each has gone unacceptably "woke," which is just to say "tolerant of lifestyles that aren't white, Christian and straight. And while we don't feel particularly compelled to shed too many tears for massive corporations over these chuds' backlash to their rainbow capitalism (especially when their cowardly CEOs opt to cave to the pressure rather than stand for what's right), it's truly appalling to see the effect this latest fixation is having on the most marginalized among us. That's why it's so heartening to see ordinary people having each other's backs, as is the case with the St. Louis Stands with Trans benefit show at the Heavy Anchor this week. A charitable affair for which all proceeds will go to the Metro Trans Umbrella Group, the show will feature seven St. Louis acts of various genres banding together to fight back against intolerance. It's just the light we need in a world that appears darker by the day, and the perfect antidote to the hopelessness that can sometimes pervade.

Beg Pardon: In our righteous outrage against the outrageous, we almost forgot to provide any details about the lineup, which is an excellent one that includes the UFOs, the Rose Court, Regina Miller, Amy Elizabeth Quinn, Blood Oath, Half Gallen & the Milk Jugs, and Young Animals. That's definitely worth the $10 suggested donation for admission — so much so that you'd be perfectly justified in plunking down more.

