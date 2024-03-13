The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: March 14 to 20

Voivod w/ Prong

8 p.m. Sunday, March 17. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street. $29.50. No phone.

For more than 40 years, Canada's Voivod has been pushing the limits of metal to strange and increasingly interesting places, exploring uncharted corners of the universe in a spaceship constructed entirely out of tasty riffs and death-defying musicianship. Founded as a speed-metal act in 1982, the band has come to incorporate elements of thrash and progressive metal in the decades since, forming a blistering sci-fi brew that is pleasing to headbangers and music scholars alike while climbing to the top of Canada's metal scene as one of the country's most influential bands. Last year the group celebrated its own considerable longevity with the release of Morgöth Tales, which consists largely of reimagined versions of nine deep cuts from the band's vast catalog in addition to one new song, the title track. Promotional material for the album describes it as covering "40 years of space exploration," with drummer Michael "Away" Langevin remarking, "It was really exciting for us to revisit a more obscure part of the Voivod catalog, from thrash-punk to prog-metal." Fans know what to expect by now and weren't disappointed. The same will surely be said of the group's appearance at the Golden Record this week.

A One-Pronged Approach: Opening the show will be long-running New York groove metal act Prong, itself a storied band that has been cited as an influence by members of Pantera, White Zombie, Nine Inch Nails and Korn, among many others.

Black Flag

8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $30 to $40. 314-289-9050.

The year was 2013, and Greg Ginn, guitarist of the legendary Black Flag, announced that after 27 years of dormancy he would be reforming the band that launched a million tattoos with one-time vocalist Ron Reyes, best known for his work on the Jealous Again EP. But of course, things couldn't be so simple: Around the same time, former members Keith Morris, Chuck Dukowski, Bill Stevenson and Dez Cadena joined with Descendants guitarist Stephen Egerton to form Flag, which also set off touring and performing the songs of Black Flag. Naturally, Ginn brought legal action against all parties involved, even lobbing a lawsuit at another former member, Henry Rollins, who was not even involved in either reformed band. Ginn ultimately lost, released a dismally received album under the Black Flag name and then kicked Reyes out, replacing him with the group's manager Mike Vallely, who at the start of 2014 swiftly apologized for the mess and claimed that the group was already at work on a new album. That material has yet to see the light of day — which, frankly, is probably for the best, seeing as how bafflingly bad the last album was. But, on a far more positive note the group's St. Louis show is part of a tour celebrating the 40th birthday of its seminal second full-length album, 1984's My War. In keeping, the band will be performing two sets at Red Flag this week: one of My War in its entirety, to be followed by a greatest hits set. Both will be far superior to whatever the hell What The... was supposed to be.

Bruiser King: Prior to his association with Black Flag, Vallely was best known as a pro skateboarder, and within that culture he was arguably best known for an incredible video wherein he single-handedly beats the crap out of no less than four guys who made the mistake of making fun of him while he was plying his trade. Do yourself a favor and google "Mike Vallely fight" to see the real greatest hits.

THURSDAY 14

314 Day Party: 8:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Ally Hany Albrecht Quintet: 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.

Arthur Crittenden + Deanna Sorenson + Summer Osborne + Devon Cahill: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Case 44: 7 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Co1dwire, Lou Pepsii, Peepinttomoffinland, Chizmo.tv: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Dizzy Atmosphere: w/ Richard Tralles 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

In Theory: w/ Raze The Alarms, All Thats Left 7:30 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Led Zeppelin II: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Nate Lowery: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

On Call Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Tower of Power: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Trey Lewis: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



FRIDAY 15

Adam Gaffney: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Beer Choir - St. Patrick's Day Edition: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Cherry and Jerry: 6 p.m., free. Alpha Brewing Company, 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-2337.

Dr. Zhivegas: 6 p.m., $12. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

Guster: 8 p.m., $36-$56. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Hard Bop Messengers: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Inner City Witches: w/ Volition, Shareholder, County Ditch 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Jake's Leg: 7 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Jeremiah Johnson Band: 6 p.m., $12. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

KALO: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Lil Xan: 6:30 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Matty Mo & the Rockets: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Passionfruit: Bell Darris w/ Kelvin Evans: 6:30 p.m., $28-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Scuzz, Grindylow, Who Goes There, Lights Over Arcadia: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Sir Chloe: 8 p.m., $23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



SATURDAY 16

2 Pedros: An Evening of Yacht Rock: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Blue Moon Blues Band: w/ Kent Ehrhardt 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Boogie Chyld: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

The Dandy Warhols: 8 p.m., $34.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

David Gomez: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

Decibel Magazine Tour: 7 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Extravision: w/ Dee Bird, Ashley Byrne 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Hell Camino: w/ Mongoose, Thicc Lizzie, Lightning Wolf 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Josh Ward & Braxton Keith: 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

One Night of Queen: 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Pet Mosquito: w/ Rod, NNN Cook, Petty Grievances, Frog Splash, Googolplexia 6 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

Pickin' Buds: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Red and Black Brass Band: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Reign In Blood: A tribute to Slayer: 8 p.m., $10-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Uncle Albert: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Vince Sala / Dave Black Jazz Duo: 8 p.m., free. Gallery Pub, 4069 Shenandoah Ave, St. Louis, 314-696-2055.

The Whitney Houston Experience: 6 p.m., $25-$45. Backstreet Jazz & Blues, 610 Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights, 314-878-5800.



SUNDAY 17

Alkaline Trio: 7:30 p.m., $34-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Anthony Green: w/ Queen of Jeans 7 p.m., $35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Open Kasket: w/ Held Tight, Locked Shut, Polterguts 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Rittz: 7 p.m., $20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Scott Kennebeck and Emily Kennebeck with John Powel Walsh: 7 p.m., free. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

A Tribute to Girls Groups: 6 p.m., $20-$150. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Voivod: w/ Prong 8 p.m., $29.50. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.



MONDAY 18

Eric McSpadden & Margaret Bienchetta: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Kim Dracula: 7:30 p.m., $32.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Luisa Sims: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

Michael Cera Palin: w/ Lobby Boxer, The Chandelier Swing, Wise Disguise 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Necrot: w/ Necrotic Altar, Snort Dagger 8 p.m., $15-$20. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.



TUESDAY 19

Black Flag: 8 p.m., $30-$40. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Death Lens: 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Too Many Zooz: w/ Pell 8 p.m., $23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Vertigo Swirl: w/ Bonus Sandwich, Mobile Alien Research Unit, $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.



WEDNESDAY 20

Jackopierce: 6:30 p.m., $35-$45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Margaret & Friends: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Tomato Flower: w/ babybaby_explores, Kids, Aura 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Voodoo Allman Brothers Band: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

