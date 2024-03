Alarm Will Sound w/ Damon Davis, Bora Yoon, Aloha Mischeaux, Rockwell J. Knuckles, Isaiah Taylor, Inversion Vocal Ensemble

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood. $20. 314-759-1455.

Almost exactly 10 years ago, we published a Q&A in these pages with Alarm Will Sound managing director Gavin Chuck, who asserted that the 20-member orchestral ensemble, whose players live all across the country, was on "a mission to make St. Louis our second home." A decade in, that mission seems complete, with the group making regular stops in our fine city and being warmly welcomed by St. Louis audiences. But Alarm Will Sound also seems to know that the right thing to do when putting down roots is to make nice with the neighbors — and so, this week sees the group teaming up with some of St. Louis' biggest talents for an ambitious collaboration coming to the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. As part of its latest program, HEARD, the group will join with FarFetched Collective founder and singular talent Damon Davis to premiere an excerpt from Davis' forthcoming sci-fi opera Ligeia Mare. Davis himself will narrate the piece, with St. Louis artists Rockwell Knuckles, Aloha Mischeaux and Isaiah Taylor performing as Cassius, Joyce and Cosmo, respectively. The evening will also see the ensemble teaming with the Chicago-born experimental electroacoustic composer and musician Bora Yoon for her work Casual Miracles, with the whole affair meant to "intertwine music and storytelling to share how composers convey their personal narratives through music," according to press materials.

Howdilly Doodilly: Notably, HEARD is heading to the big city next week. No, not STL; we're talking about New York, where some of St. Louis' finest will find themselves performing at no less than Carnegie Freakin' Hall on Tuesday. Stop by any time, Alarm Will Sound — you're about as good a neighbor as one could hope for.





click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Tear Dungeon.

Tear Dungeon w/ Maximum Effort, Prunes, Paternity Test

8 p.m. Sunday, March 24. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $10. 314-328-2309.

Austin-based Tear Dungeon's entire schtick is perhaps best encapsulated by the music video for its song "My House," released as part of its 2022 album Carl, whose cover is the exact same as 1985's The Best of the Doors except Jim Morrison's body has been augmented with a bunch of poorly drawn tattoos that include the word DOARZ on his stomach, a Gucci Mane-style ice cream cone on his face and an alligator head eating one of his nipples. At the video's outset, two men in gimp masks and tighty whiteys enter a brightly lit kitchen, whereupon one reaches into the back of his underwear and pulls out a lightbulb, which he then smashes and mixes in a glass with water and Swiss Kriss herbal laxative. Over a soundtrack that was so aptly summed up by the Austin Chronicle as "the Melvins, except soaked in piss and rolled in broken glass" that we're not even gonna take a stab at our own description, the pair then take turns chugging the concoction and spitting it into each other's mouths while a chorus of shouted vocals — "This is my house / Get the fuck away from my house" — plays on. From there the scene predictably devolves into the both of them shitting and vomiting blood all over each other until the less-than-two-minutes-long track ends and the video smash-cuts to a title card that says "Directed by Wes Anderson." If you just read all of that and your reaction is one of curiosity rather than revulsion, you are precisely the kind of sick freak who needs to get their bleeding ass to the Sinkhole on Sunday for some full-tilt Austin weirdness.

Fine Pedigree: The secret identities of the masked men who make up Tear Dungeon can all be found in the ranks of fellow Austin stalwarts Sweet Spirit and A Giant Dog, so if you're into those acts and not afraid of a little fake blood, you'll find a lot to like at Sunday's show.



Adam Ant: w/ the English Beat 8 p.m., $40-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Briscoe: w/ Max McNown 8 p.m., $15. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Dirt Buyer: w/ Brennan Wedl, Twin Junkyard 8 p.m., $12. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Eric Lysaght: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Faithful Strays: 7 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Hard Bop Messengers: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Heavy Pauses: w/ NNN Cook and Damon Smith, Furthest 8 p.m., donations. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Joshua Radin: w/ Maddie Poppe 7:30 p.m., $45-$60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Marc Broussard: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mike Doughty: 8 p.m., $25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Paul Neihaus: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Shovels & Rope: w/ Al Olender 8 p.m., $30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Sierra Hull: 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.3 Piece and a Biscuit Trio: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Aaron Kamm and the One Drops: 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Alarm Will Sound: w/ Damon Davis, Bora Yoon, Aloha Mischeaux, Rockwell J. Knuckles, Isaiah Taylor, Inversion Vocal Ensemble 7:30 p.m., $20. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC), 210 E Monroe Ave, Kirkwood, 314-759-1455.Arm’s Length: 7:30 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Bob Schneider: 7 p.m., $32-$42. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Elliott Sharp: 8 p.m., $10-$12. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.Les Lullies: w/ Still Animals, Hotel Party 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mike Zito: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mold Gold: w/ Riddle M, Wilson Ridge, Low Cloud 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Nick Gusman: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.One Hallelujah: 6:30 p.m., $35.95-$121. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Phil’s Karaoke All Star Showcase: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Pop's Local Showcase: 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Shooting Star: 8 p.m., $20-$45. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Supertask: 7:30 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Tim McGraw: 7 p.m., $35.75-$279.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Trixie Delight Trio & Camela Widad: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Vince Sala: w/ Cleo Grant Jazz Duo 6 p.m., free. Alpha Brewing Company, 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-2337.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Beyond FM Showcase #6: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Blue Sparks: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Boogie T: 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.The Chugs: w/ The Alley Oops, Chainstay, Killing Fever 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Clusterpluck Album Release Party: w/ Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Emo Night Tour: 8 p.m., $15. The Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-887-0877.Health: 7:30 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Ledisi: 8 p.m., $37.50-$127.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Mark Harris II and The Avengers: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Mia Borders: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Nighdrator: w/ Year of the Vulture, Ditch Dogge, Lowlands 8 p.m., $10-$15. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.The RetroNerds: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Sinai Vessel: w/ Hot Joy, Last Dance 3 p.m., $10-$14. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Up All Night: A One Direction Party: 9 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Verve Pipe: 7 p.m., $30-$38. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Voodoo Who: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Wildmann: 8 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Winter Jam Tour 2024: 6 p.m., $15-$59.99. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Brother Jefferson: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Dale Hollow: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Genesis Jazz Project: 4 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Nick Gusman: w/ Emily Wallace, Bobby Stevens 7 p.m., $15-$18. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Tear Dungeon: w/ Maximum Effort, Prunes, Paternity Test 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Whitmore: w/ Hard Handed, Dark Surface, Keep 7 p.m., $13-$15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Yale Whiffenpoofs: 7 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Andy Coco & Co.: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Kevin Buckley: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Marshall Crenshaw: 7:30 p.m., $38-$48. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.The Von Tramps: w/ Cindy Lawson, Victory Kid, Bruiser Queen 7 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Bailen: w/ Bel 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Blue County Pistol: w/ Glory N' Perfection, The May Day Orchestra 8 p.m., $10-$13. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Combichrist: w/ Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Esoterik, Cultus Black 8 p.m., $30-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Danny Pankratz: w/ Mere Harrach, Jesse Rae 7 p.m., $10. Jack's Joint, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis, (314) 773-6600.Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.John McCauley (Deer Tick): 8 p.m., $30. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Entrail Asphyxiation: w/ Vile Desire, Socket 8 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Voodoo The Band: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Walter Parks & J Chamber: w/Posey Lulu 7:30 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.