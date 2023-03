click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Jerry Cantrell.

Jerry Cantrell w/ Thunderpussy

8 p.m. Friday, March 24. The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield. $29.50 to $79.50. 314-423-8500.

Best known as the founder, primary songwriter, lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Alice in Chains, Jerry Cantrell is a certified Guitar God. If his indelible work on the six-string for 1992's grunge metal classic Dirt isn't proof enough — if you somehow need more evidence — consider some of the fans he's made over the years. Pantera shredder Dimebag Darrell expressed his admiration in a 1995 interview with Guitar International, remarking that the layered nature and honesty of Cantrell's work "is worth a lot more than someone who plays five million notes." Guns N' Roses axeman Slash, meanwhile, told Epiphone.com in 2010 that he considered Cantrell to be one of the most inspiring guitarists of the prior 20 years. Even no less than Sir Elton John has nothing but nice things to say about Cantrell, telling Rolling Stone in 2009 that he's a longtime admirer, and even going so far as to collaborate with him on that year's "Black Gives Way to Blue." Cantrell's playing has brought him innumerable accolades throughout the years as well, including the title of "Riff Lord" at the 2006 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in London. In short, if you're a fan of the six-string and all that it can do in the capable hands of a master, there is no excuse not to make your way to the Factory this week and see one at work.

Bring the Thunder: Joining Cantrell on this outing is Seattle blues rock act Thunderpussy, whose members would prefer that I not focus on their status as an all-female band. "All four of us women do things that have historically been male-dominated. We play music, ride motorcycles, date girls and lift heavy shit for a living," bassist Leah Julius said in a 2017 interview with the Stranger. "And we don't do them as a 'fuck you' to the male-dominated society, or in an attempt to advance women's rights, we do them because we can and want to." Noted.

click to enlarge JONAH CASTANEDA BARRY Buio Omega.

Buio Omega w/ Nick G Band, Death Pose

8 p.m. Sunday, March 26. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $10. 314-328-2309.

In a recent new artist spotlight by No Echo, Buio Omega guitarist Nikki Derella had this to say when asked about the group's sound: "Hard-rocking, sleazy, horny, tough and vulnerable. Tom G Warrior of Celtic Frost, Ideation, AC/DC, Die (UK), Boston Strangler, Mariah Carey." It's a somewhat, well, eclectic list of reference points for the upstart Minneapolis act, whose work amounts to a hard-charging cacophony of hardcore punk played fast and loose, with shrieking vocals delivered in a manner both piercing and pissed-as-fuck cutting through the four-chord chaos. But who are we to say? All we know for sure is the five-piece's debut EP, February's Take a Look, was recorded in just one night, and it shows in the lack of polish and raw intensity that surely must also be noted when discussing the band's sound. (Note: That aspect probably doesn't come from the Mariah Carey influence.) Add to the mix the band's already-rockstars stage presence and its slasher-film imagery — the group gets its name from a 1979 Italian horror classic — and it's plain to see that Buio Omega is one to watch.

Midwest Nice: Befitting its status as an upstart act, Buio Omega's St. Louis show this week is part of its very first tour outing, which will see the band making an eight-day loop through the Midwest this month. Let's make 'em feel welcome, eh?

-Andrew Dahle: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Frail Body: w/ Wounded Touch, Still, Reaver, Blush 7 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Hunter: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Knuckle Puck: w/ Real Friends 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: 7:15 p.m., $27.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Renee Smith: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Rockin Rascals: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Softcult: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-The Verve Pipe: 8 p.m., $32. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Andy Coco & Co.: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-As The Crow Flies: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Cree Rider Family Band: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Direct Measure: w/ Swamp Lion, Fortunate Son, Karenocalypse 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Fangirl Fantasy: Harry Styles vs One Direction: 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Graham Curry and The Missouri Fury: Live Album Recording: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Great White & Slaughter: 7 p.m., $30-$60. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.-Hot Koolaid: 9 p.m., free. BS Sports Bar & Grill, 10471 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, 314-423-4111.-Hudai: w/ Split66, the Doubted, Unknown & Sailing, Resistis 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-JD Simo and Mattie Schell Single Release Party: 8 p.m., $18. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Jerry Cantrell: 8 p.m., $29.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: 8 p.m., $37-$202. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Quasi: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Randy Erwin: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Signals Midwest: w/ Candylion, Boreal Hills, Fight Back Mountain 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Voodoo Little Feat: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Zacharia Lloyd & Porkchop Express: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Blue Sparks: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-The Church: 8 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cowboy Mouth: 8 p.m., $23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Dialogue: w/ Scarlet Tanager, Bobby Stevens 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-An Evening with the Church: 8 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Falling Martins: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-The Grooveliner: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Hot Hands Wonderland: 8 p.m., free. Maggie O’Brien’s, 3828 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis, 314-842-7678.-James Whalen Band: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-John Henry: w/ Riley Holtz & The Lost Cause 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Nick Cannon’s Next Superstar Tour 2023: 6:30 p.m., $40.50-$60.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Pink Martini: 8:15 p.m., $56-$66. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Road To Pointfest 2023: Session 1: 7 p.m., $8. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East, St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Shawn Mullins: w/ Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams 8 p.m., $35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-This is What Dreams Are Made Of: A Disney & 2000s Dance Party: 8 p.m., $18. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Urban Heat: w/ NightSwim, NITE FRVR 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Brandon Lake: 7 p.m., $29.50-$100. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Brother Jefferson: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Buio Omega: w/ Nick G Band, Death Pose 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Cotton Chops Duo: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Drew Lance: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.G Herbo: 8 p.m., $42.49-$67.49. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Grayscale: 7:30 p.m., $22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-I Like Snaps: w/ the Rose Courts, Haunted Hers, Belleview 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Kevin Buckley: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Queensrÿche: 7:30 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Toto: 7:30 p.m., $32-$126.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-Magnetic Fields: 8 p.m., $50. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Eric McSpadden & Margaret Bienchetta: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Perfect Angel: w/ Scalawag, Birdie Edge 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Sonreal: 8 p.m., $25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Home Team: 8 p.m., $19.99. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-John Mayer: 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$166.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Simon Joyner: w/ Jane Wave, Lucky Shells, Sarah Paulsen, Lori Damiano, Rory Scott, David Moore, Emma Connell 7 p.m., donations. William A. Kerr Foundation, 21 O’Fallon St., St. Louis, 314-436-3325.-This Is Casually Happening: A Comedy Showcase: 7 p.m., $15. The Golden Hoosier, 3707 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, 314-354-8044.-Voodoo Grunge: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Amyl and the Sniffers: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Atomic Bitchwax: W/ Kilverez, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Atomic Bitchwax: W/ Kilverez, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Brother Lee and the Leather Jackals: W/ Elliott Pearson and the Passing Lane, Bob Fleming and the Cambria Iron Co., Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Manchester Orchestra: W/ Jimmy Eat World, Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-The Potomac Accord: W/ Sole Loan, 33 on the Needle, Sat., April 8, 7 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Public Speaking: W/ Shinra Knives, Ellen Hilton Cook, Eric Hall, Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., $10. The Crack Fox, 1114 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-621-6900.-Side Car Album Release Show: W/ Bobby Stevens, Prairie Rehab, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Tidal Volume: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Wig Party: W/ Nathaniel Carroll & the Party Line, Non-Euclidean Geometry, Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $5-$10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.