The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: March 9 to March 15

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE Styles P.

click to enlarge VIA REFLECTOR MANAGEMENT Lemon Twigs.

Whether you realize it or not, Styles P probably had a hand in the soundtrack to your life in the late ‘90s. As one-third of the New York hip-hop act the Lox, the Yonkers rapper helped to pen some of the biggest hits of the era — chart-topping, radio-dominating tracks including Diddy’s “It’s All About the Benjamins,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny from the Block” and Mariah Carey’s “Honey.”The group’s collaborations with Diddy and his Bad Boy Records label were especially fruitful, and the Lox found itself working with everyone from Jay-Z to DMX to Ja Rule during its most prolific run in the latter part of the decade. Moving into the aughts, the Lox jumped ship to the Ruff Ryders label, where Styles released his debut solo album,, whose single “Good Times” peaked at No. 22 on Billboard’s Hot 100.The rapper has been a veritable fountain of creativity in the years since, releasing 15 solo albums including January’sFor his St. Louis show, expect a wide-ranging set full of tracks spanning decades, all delivered by a certifiable New York hip-hop legend.A highly anticipated Verzuz battle in August 2021 saw the Lox summarily obliterate Harlem rap group the Diplomats in a showing that one reporter dubbed “premeditated murder by microphone.” In the aftermath, the Lox saw streams of its music increase by 215 percent, received a key to the city of Yonkers and appeared on Kanye West’s Donda project alongside Jay Electronica.It’s not an exaggeration to say that the members of the Lemon Twigs are straight-up musical prodigies. The Long Island group consists of brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, multi-instrumentalists who possess that preternatural ability to craft harmonies in an otherworldly, locked-in manner that seems to be gifted only to siblings.The group exploded onto the scene with 2016’s, which the brothers recorded before either of them was even 18 years old. Their psychedelically tinged mix of glam rock and power pop has earned them a slew of famous fans in the years since — artists including Elton John, Iggy Pop, Boy George, Todd Rundgren and more.Their skills on basically every instrument have led to the brothers being tapped to perform on other acts’ albums as well, with the two contributing to Foxygen’s 2017 albumand Weyes Blood’s 2019 album. They’re first-call session musicians, in other words, and their work within their own group shows a grandiosity and theatricality that simply cannot be ignored. 