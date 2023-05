click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Maxi Glamour will be hosting Faeded: A High Fantasy Dance Party and Music Spectacular this week.

Faeded: A High Fantasy Dance Party and Music Spectacular

8 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $10. 314-726-6161.

There are drag queens, and then there is Maxi Glamour. St. Louis' own "Demon Queen of Polka and Baklava" is an artistic force known for pushing things to the limit, whether that's their bespoke costumery, otherworldly makeup artistry or even just the very concept of what a drag performance can be. Similarly, there are dance parties, and then there is Faeded. Billed as a "costumed high fantasy dance party and music spectacular that creates mythological play places for femmes, queers and people of color," the everything-to-eleven event series, presented by Maxi, gathers up some of the most talented names in the music and art worlds and transports them to a faraway land of fantasy and surrealism that just so happens to be located within a St. Louis venue (in this case, at Delmar Hall). This week's event is a special one, as the series celebrates its one-year anniversary with performances by K Rush, Kristopher Lay, Eric Donte, the Last Artful Dodgr and Maxi themselves. Costumes are practically (but not actually) mandatory — we trust you know better than to show up at Faeded in mere street clothes — and the whole affair is sure to be one for the record books.

But Wait, There's More: Alongside the night's main performers will be DJ sets by Saylor and Rico Steez, and visual artists Kotasauras Rex, Ann Johnson and Brandon Chavis will be responsible for transforming the venue into a world of fantasy for the evening.

click to enlarge HANNAH VERBEUREN Midnight's disgusting sound is only outmatched by its lyrics.

Midnight w/ Spirit Adrift, Spiter

8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $20. 314-289-9050.

With an absolutely disgusting sound that is outmatched only by its lyrics, Cleveland's Midnight has spent the two decades pummeling the ears of metalheads, punks, speed freaks and degenerates the world over, culminating in the cult act inking a deal with the esteemed Metal Blade Records in 2019. Since then, frontman and one-man-band Athenar, who handles all vocals and instrumentation, has put out two acclaimed full-lengths, with last year's Let There Be Witchery serving as proof that his unique mix of punk rock, black metal and speed metal hasn't lost any of its filth. From the d-beat ripper "Telepathic Nightmare" to the lumbering bruiser "More Torment" to the Motorhead-esque "Szex Witchery," the album shows definitively that Athenar and Midnight have risen from the sewers underground to the top of the metal scene pack.

Partners in Grime: Though on record it's all Athenar, he's joined by some cohorts when performing live. Commandor Vanik and Secret Steel provide additional guitar work and drums, respectively.

