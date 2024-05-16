The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: May 16 to 22

THURSDAY 16
Gary Clark Jr: w/ Abraham Alexander 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.
Kublai Khan: w/ Harm's Way, Pain of Truth, Justice for the Damned 7:30 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Snuffed: w/ Bootcamp, Miracle Whip, TUFT 8:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
FRIDAY 17
38 Special: 8 p.m., $35-$65. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.
The Chats: w/ Dirty Fences, Paint Fumes 8 p.m., $28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Saint Asonia: w/ Kingdom Collapse, Fivefold 7:30 p.m., $30-$130. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
The Decemberists: w/ Ratboys 8 p.m., $42-$62. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
SATURDAY 18
Atb: 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.
Cairo Jag: w/ Shitstorm, Vulture Vulture 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
Pointfest: 1 p.m., $39.50-$139.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.
Say Anything: w/ AJJ, Greet Death 8 p.m., $36.50-$51.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
SUNDAY 19
21 Savage: w/ JID, Nardo Wick, 21 Lil Harold 7 p.m., $29.50-$129.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.
Alejandro Aranda: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Havok: w/ Exmortus, Stormrazor, Chaos Bloom 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Lo-Fi Cherokee Final Premiere Party: 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
MONDAY 20
Born of Osiris: w/ Attila, Traitors, Extortionist, Not Enough Space 5:30 p.m., $30-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Elita: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Messa: w/ Van Buren 7:30 p.m., $20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
Nonconnah: w/ Suroor, YOUPEOPL 9 p.m., donations. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.
TUESDAY 21
BJ The Chicago Kid Night 1: 7:30 p.m., $48-$60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.
Charlie Parr: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
Knocked Loose: w/ Loathe, Show Me the Body, Speed 7 p.m., $39.50-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Needtobreathe: w/ Judah and the Lion 7 p.m., $29.95-$69.95. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.
Real Estate: w/ Water From Your Eyes 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
WEDNESDAY 22
BJ The Chicago Kid Night 2: 7:30 p.m., $48-$60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.
Enuff Z’Nuff: w/ Pretty Boy Floyd 8 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis.
In Flames: w/ Gatecreeper, Creeping Death 7 p.m., $32.50-$132.50. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.
Pelvis Wrestley: w/ Pealds, Howdyfuckers, Thomas Dollbaum 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
