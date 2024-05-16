The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: May 16 to 22

This week sees Australia’s finest Ramones-aping, smoke-breaking, lightning-struck band of unruly reprobates,, pull their 6-litre GT-R up in St. Louis for a Friday night rager at Off Broadway — and hopefully you already have your tickets, because they are otherwise long since sold out (though we’re betting you could get the band to let you in the back door if you offer ’em a carton of Missouri’s relatively reasonably priced smokes). Elsewhere, guitar whizmakes his now-annual pilgrimage to our fair town for a Thursday night affair at the Factory,posts up for a two-night stay Tuesday and Wednesday at City Winery, andteams up withfor a crushing Thursday night karate competition at Red Flag. All that plus Austin's premier purveyor of "glam senselessness and country sensibility" (that would be the delightfully named) in our picks for this week’s best shows!Gary Clark Jr: w/ Abraham Alexander 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Kublai Khan: w/ Harm's Way, Pain of Truth, Justice for the Damned 7:30 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Snuffed: w/ Bootcamp, Miracle Whip, TUFT 8:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.38 Special: 8 p.m., $35-$65. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.The Chats: w/ Dirty Fences, Paint Fumes 8 p.m., $28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Saint Asonia: w/ Kingdom Collapse, Fivefold 7:30 p.m., $30-$130. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Decemberists: w/ Ratboys 8 p.m., $42-$62. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Atb: 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.Cairo Jag: w/ Shitstorm, Vulture Vulture 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Pointfest: 1 p.m., $39.50-$139.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Say Anything: w/ AJJ, Greet Death 8 p.m., $36.50-$51.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.21 Savage: w/ JID, Nardo Wick, 21 Lil Harold 7 p.m., $29.50-$129.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.Alejandro Aranda: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Havok: w/ Exmortus, Stormrazor, Chaos Bloom 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Lo-Fi Cherokee Final Premiere Party: 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Born of Osiris: w/ Attila, Traitors, Extortionist, Not Enough Space 5:30 p.m., $30-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Elita: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Messa: w/ Van Buren 7:30 p.m., $20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Nonconnah: w/ Suroor, YOUPEOPL 9 p.m., donations. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.BJ The Chicago Kid Night 1: 7:30 p.m., $48-$60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Charlie Parr: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Knocked Loose: w/ Loathe, Show Me the Body, Speed 7 p.m., $39.50-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Needtobreathe: w/ Judah and the Lion 7 p.m., $29.95-$69.95. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Real Estate: w/ Water From Your Eyes 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.BJ The Chicago Kid Night 2: 7:30 p.m., $48-$60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Enuff Z’Nuff: w/ Pretty Boy Floyd 8 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis.In Flames: w/ Gatecreeper, Creeping Death 7 p.m., $32.50-$132.50. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.Pelvis Wrestley: w/ Pealds, Howdyfuckers, Thomas Dollbaum 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.