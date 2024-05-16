  1. Music
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: May 16 to 22

Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days

By
May 16, 2024 at 4:38 pm
The Chats will perform at Off Broadway on Friday, May 17.
The Chats will perform at Off Broadway on Friday, May 17.
This week sees Australia’s finest Ramones-aping, smoke-breaking, lightning-struck band of unruly reprobates, the Chats, pull their 6-litre GT-R up in St. Louis for a Friday night rager at Off Broadway — and hopefully you already have your tickets, because they are otherwise long since sold out (though we’re betting you could get the band to let you in the back door if you offer ’em a carton of Missouri’s relatively reasonably priced smokes). Elsewhere, guitar whiz Gary Clark Jr. makes his now-annual pilgrimage to our fair town for a Thursday night affair at the Factory, BJ the Chicago Kid posts up for a two-night stay Tuesday and Wednesday at City Winery, and Kublai Khan teams up with Harm’s Way for a crushing Thursday night karate competition at Red Flag. All that plus Austin's premier purveyor of "glam senselessness and country sensibility" (that would be the delightfully named Pelvis Wrestley) in our picks for this week’s best shows!

THURSDAY 16
Gary Clark Jr: w/ Abraham Alexander 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.
Kublai Khan: w/ Harm's Way, Pain of Truth, Justice for the Damned 7:30 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Snuffed: w/ Bootcamp, Miracle Whip, TUFT 8:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

FRIDAY 17
38 Special: 8 p.m., $35-$65. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.
The Chats: w/ Dirty Fences, Paint Fumes 8 p.m., $28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Saint Asonia: w/ Kingdom Collapse, Fivefold 7:30 p.m., $30-$130. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
The Decemberists: w/ Ratboys 8 p.m., $42-$62. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

SATURDAY 18
Atb: 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.
Cairo Jag: w/ Shitstorm, Vulture Vulture 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
Pointfest: 1 p.m., $39.50-$139.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.
Say Anything: w/ AJJ, Greet Death 8 p.m., $36.50-$51.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

SUNDAY 19
21 Savage: w/ JID, Nardo Wick, 21 Lil Harold 7 p.m., $29.50-$129.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.
Alejandro Aranda: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Havok: w/ Exmortus, Stormrazor, Chaos Bloom 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Lo-Fi Cherokee Final Premiere Party: 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

MONDAY 20
Born of Osiris: w/ Attila, Traitors, Extortionist, Not Enough Space 5:30 p.m., $30-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Elita: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Messa: w/ Van Buren 7:30 p.m., $20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.
Nonconnah: w/ Suroor, YOUPEOPL 9 p.m., donations. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.

TUESDAY 21
BJ The Chicago Kid Night 1: 7:30 p.m., $48-$60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.
Charlie Parr: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
Knocked Loose: w/ Loathe, Show Me the Body, Speed 7 p.m., $39.50-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Needtobreathe: w/ Judah and the Lion 7 p.m., $29.95-$69.95. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.
Real Estate: w/ Water From Your Eyes 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

WEDNESDAY 22
BJ The Chicago Kid Night 2: 7:30 p.m., $48-$60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.
Enuff Z’Nuff: w/ Pretty Boy Floyd 8 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis.
In Flames: w/ Gatecreeper, Creeping Death 7 p.m., $32.50-$132.50. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.
Pelvis Wrestley: w/ Pealds, Howdyfuckers, Thomas Dollbaum 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Daniel Hill
Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
